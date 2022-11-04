ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Council wants to move money from parks to affordable housing

POUGHKEEPSIE – At Monday’s Poughkeepsie Common Council meeting, lawmakers heard pleas from two activist groups seeking changes to housing in the city. Community Voices Heard and For the Many lobbied the council to redirect money in the 2023 budget to perform a vacancy study of available housing while also seeking American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to be redirected to rent relief programs for city tenants.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ugly old water tank demolished

FISHKILL – The old, decommissioned water storage tank in the Rombout Water District has been dismantled and that means the Town of Fishkill has an acre of property with Hudson River views, said Councilman Carmine Istvan. “This overdue demolition provided an acre of beautiful river views for the enjoyment...
FISHKILL, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston and area schools to reopen Tuesday

All local schools will reopen Tuesday after a provincial walkout involving education workers was called off following Premier Doug Ford’s promise to repeal a controversial law that imposed contracts on them. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Both the...
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Why Do You See Green Lights Unexpectedly at Hudson Valley Homes?

Have you noticed them? They might not be there for the reason you think. Do you have a veteran in your family, friend group or know one? It's so important that we honor them and show our gratitude for their service to the country. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is putting out a special request for residents to help honor those who have served and it's a nice, easy and simple way to show our support.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Not so Fast! Popular Kingston Restaurant Updates Future Plans

After much speculation that they were closing for good, a beloved Kingston restaurant updates fans!. Earlier this month rumors started to circulate throughout the Hudson Valley that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed. The Armadillo Restaurant located on Abeel Street in Kingston was making headlines last week as fans of the restaurant shared on social media that after 40+ years they have decided to close.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County developer closes on purchase of Newburgh buildings

NEWBURGH – Sullivan County hospitality developer Sims Foster has closed on three buildings in downtown Newburgh, which he will transform into upscale dining and hotel space, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. Orange County previously owned the former Masonic Lodge, YWCA and American Legion buildings on Grand Street. The...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County IDA announces progress on two business parks in Catskill

CATSKILL – The Greene County Industrial Development Agency, which began work on a 60-acre business park on Route 23B in Catskill in 2017, has landed its first tenant, Bell Jar Holdings Company, in the Exit 21 West business park. The company acquired a 1.7-acre parcel with plans to rehabilitate...
CATSKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Trendy Brooklyn Company Takes Over Kingston’s Vacant IBM Campus

A vacant IBM campus in Kingston now has a new tenant that's transformed the space into a $200 million state-of-the-art production facility. A new factory officially opened this week, marking a major milestone for the Hudson Valley. The Architect's Newspaper reports that Rich Brilliant Willing, known as RBW, has moved its independent lighting design and manufacturing facilities from Brooklyn to Kingston.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Avian Flu kills over 100 birds in Sullivan County

LIBERTY – The Sullivan County Department of Public Health has been notified of an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) within a multi-species flock in the county. This was laboratory-confirmed to be of the H5N1 influenza strain. The flock includes chickens, ducks, geese and guinea fowl that possibly...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Fat’ Man and Elderly Couple Seen Stealing Campaign Signs on Rt 9

A brazen family of thieves was caught stealing political signs on a busy stretch of Route 9. It's been an especially contentious political season in the Hudson Valley. Several races are currently polling at razor-thin margins, causing candidates to ramp up their rhetoric and pump money into negative ads. All of this partisanship has made this one of the ugliest election seasons the Hudson Valley has seen in quite some time.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New scam surfaces in Sullivan County (Video)

MONTICELLO – At least two instances of people setting up tables outside businesses – one in Liberty and another in Monticello – asking people for personal information in return for a free phone or tablet, have surfaced in Sullivan County. County Office for the Aging Director Kelly...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woodstock senior charged with driving with double intoxication limit

SAUGERTIES – A 72-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.16 percent, double the legal limit, after he crashed into the rear of another vehicle stopped at a red light. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 6...
WOODSTOCK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two-alarm fire in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Command called for mutual aid support as flames shot out of third-floor windows at 33 South Miller Street in the City of Newburgh Saturday night. The West Point and Stewart Air National Guard fire departments responded to assist along with an Orange County fire coordinator. The Newburgh...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay

This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
ESOPUS, NY

