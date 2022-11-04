Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Council wants to move money from parks to affordable housing
POUGHKEEPSIE – At Monday’s Poughkeepsie Common Council meeting, lawmakers heard pleas from two activist groups seeking changes to housing in the city. Community Voices Heard and For the Many lobbied the council to redirect money in the 2023 budget to perform a vacancy study of available housing while also seeking American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to be redirected to rent relief programs for city tenants.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ugly old water tank demolished
FISHKILL – The old, decommissioned water storage tank in the Rombout Water District has been dismantled and that means the Town of Fishkill has an acre of property with Hudson River views, said Councilman Carmine Istvan. “This overdue demolition provided an acre of beautiful river views for the enjoyment...
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston and area schools to reopen Tuesday
All local schools will reopen Tuesday after a provincial walkout involving education workers was called off following Premier Doug Ford’s promise to repeal a controversial law that imposed contracts on them. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Both the...
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
Why Do You See Green Lights Unexpectedly at Hudson Valley Homes?
Have you noticed them? They might not be there for the reason you think. Do you have a veteran in your family, friend group or know one? It's so important that we honor them and show our gratitude for their service to the country. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is putting out a special request for residents to help honor those who have served and it's a nice, easy and simple way to show our support.
Not so Fast! Popular Kingston Restaurant Updates Future Plans
After much speculation that they were closing for good, a beloved Kingston restaurant updates fans!. Earlier this month rumors started to circulate throughout the Hudson Valley that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed. The Armadillo Restaurant located on Abeel Street in Kingston was making headlines last week as fans of the restaurant shared on social media that after 40+ years they have decided to close.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County developer closes on purchase of Newburgh buildings
NEWBURGH – Sullivan County hospitality developer Sims Foster has closed on three buildings in downtown Newburgh, which he will transform into upscale dining and hotel space, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. Orange County previously owned the former Masonic Lodge, YWCA and American Legion buildings on Grand Street. The...
DEC issues stop work order for South Blooming Grove construction project
The Department of Environmental Conservation issued four stop work orders for alleged failure to secure the required state permit, most recently in September, at 505 Clove Road.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County IDA announces progress on two business parks in Catskill
CATSKILL – The Greene County Industrial Development Agency, which began work on a 60-acre business park on Route 23B in Catskill in 2017, has landed its first tenant, Bell Jar Holdings Company, in the Exit 21 West business park. The company acquired a 1.7-acre parcel with plans to rehabilitate...
Trendy Brooklyn Company Takes Over Kingston’s Vacant IBM Campus
A vacant IBM campus in Kingston now has a new tenant that's transformed the space into a $200 million state-of-the-art production facility. A new factory officially opened this week, marking a major milestone for the Hudson Valley. The Architect's Newspaper reports that Rich Brilliant Willing, known as RBW, has moved its independent lighting design and manufacturing facilities from Brooklyn to Kingston.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Avian Flu kills over 100 birds in Sullivan County
LIBERTY – The Sullivan County Department of Public Health has been notified of an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) within a multi-species flock in the county. This was laboratory-confirmed to be of the H5N1 influenza strain. The flock includes chickens, ducks, geese and guinea fowl that possibly...
‘Fat’ Man and Elderly Couple Seen Stealing Campaign Signs on Rt 9
A brazen family of thieves was caught stealing political signs on a busy stretch of Route 9. It's been an especially contentious political season in the Hudson Valley. Several races are currently polling at razor-thin margins, causing candidates to ramp up their rhetoric and pump money into negative ads. All of this partisanship has made this one of the ugliest election seasons the Hudson Valley has seen in quite some time.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New scam surfaces in Sullivan County (Video)
MONTICELLO – At least two instances of people setting up tables outside businesses – one in Liberty and another in Monticello – asking people for personal information in return for a free phone or tablet, have surfaced in Sullivan County. County Office for the Aging Director Kelly...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woodstock senior charged with driving with double intoxication limit
SAUGERTIES – A 72-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.16 percent, double the legal limit, after he crashed into the rear of another vehicle stopped at a red light. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 6...
Poughkeepsie Resident Claims Mail Carrier Comes After 8PM
What time does your mail carrier arrive at your house? Someone just moved into a city here in the Hudson Valley and they can't believe what time they get their mail each day. Is this really happening?. We've all seen movies where the mail carriers travel around the neighborhood. Have...
Kingston NY Vaccine Site Still Giving Boosters, How to Register?
Over the last two years you or many of your friends and family have either had COVID or someone close to them has had COVID. Have you been vaccinated? Are you thinking about going to get a booster?. If you are thinking about getting a booster, there are many places...
It’s a Bargin: The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel’s Big Offer
A few or so back I shared with you that The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel was looking for your input regarding their multi-million dollar renovations. There is a real possibility that they may create a rooftop bar. Make sure you let them know what you would want if you were a hotel guest.
Legendary Hudson Valley, New York Plant Closing, 138 Impacted
A Hudson Valley facility is closing after 125 years. At least 138 employees will be out of work. On Friday, Hudson Valley Post reported on Avon closing its Rockland County facility. We've learned more information about the closure. Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York. Avon confirmed plans to close...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two-alarm fire in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Command called for mutual aid support as flames shot out of third-floor windows at 33 South Miller Street in the City of Newburgh Saturday night. The West Point and Stewart Air National Guard fire departments responded to assist along with an Orange County fire coordinator. The Newburgh...
Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay
This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
Comments / 0