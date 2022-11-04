Read full article on original website
SmileDirectClub reports $107M in Q3 revenue
Teledentistry company SmileDirectClub reported $107 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2022. The company released its third quarter financial report Nov. 7. Here are six notes on the company's third quarter financial performance:. 1. The company reported a 15.1 percent decrease over the second quarter of 2022 and...
Dentsply Sirona completes internal audit: 10 things to know
Dental supply company Dentsply Sirona recently completed its internal audit investigating financial reporting matters. 1. Dentsply Sirona launched an investigation into possible securities fraud in March. 2. The company replaced several key leadership roles since the start of the investigation, including its CEO, CFO and executive vice president, chief accounting...
Heartland Dental's secret to navigating rising supply costs
DeAnn McClain, COO of Heartland Dental, spoke with Becker's on Nov. 4 to discuss why she sees today's economic challenges as opportunities and how the DSO is navigating rising supply costs. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity. Question: What is the biggest challenge Heartland is...
Dental payment, management platform secures $10M
Archy, a dental payment and management platform, received $10 million from a recent funding round. Archy plans to use the funding to continue hiring efforts, grow marketing campaigns and fuel research and development plans, according to a Nov. 7 news release from the company. The company's goal is to build...
6 notable payer moves so far in 2022
From acquisitions to dental benefit expansions, here are six notable payer moves that have taken place this year:. 1. CMS expanded the number of dental services it will pay for as part of its finalized 2023 Physician Fee Schedule. 2. Health insurance company Humana expanded dental benefits for many Medicare...
