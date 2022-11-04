Read full article on original website
thepeoplesentinel.com
Philip Calvin "Phil" Grubbs
BARNWELL - Philip Calvin “Phil” Grubbs, 65, went to be with his Lord on Friday, November 4, 2022. Phil was born on March 25, 1957 in Barnwell to Arden B. Grubbs and the late Mary Ann Hiers Grubbs. He graduated from Barnwell High School and attended Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He was a faithful member of Barnwell First Baptist Church. Phil was the owner of City Loan Company, he loved the outdoors, was an avid Gamecock Fan, and loved his family.
Dorothy Reid
WILLISTON - Ms. Dorothy Reid, 85 years old, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Williston Healthcare and Rehab, Williston. Home Going Celebration for Ms. Dorothy Reid will be conducted on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service. Burial will be in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service.
Barnwell native recognized for 'giving her best'
Ashley Culp loves Barnwell for all that it is, and all that it could be. In recognition of her dedication to the county, Culp was named one of the twelve recipients of WJBF NewsChannel 6’s 2022 Giving Your Best Award. “It’s beautiful,” said Culp upon receiving this award. “It’s...
Local veterans honored at annual luncheon
Veterans from Barnwell County and beyond were honored for their valor and celebrated for their service at the Veteran’s Day Program held by the Veterans Affairs Office at the Barnwell County Museum on November 3. After hands crossed over hearts for the Pledge of Allegiance, Marine Corps. veteran Sheriff...
South Carolina Farm Bureau women celebrate ladies and leadership
Allendale County residents Angel Brabham, Beverly Allen, Jordan Allen, and Dianne Duncan joined more than 100 women from across the state in Georgetown, October 2-4, for the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference. The group of women participated in workshops that highlighted Ag in the Classroom programs, offered personal development, and provided tools to promote agriculture in their counties.
Students hear 'life-changing' message about gangs
Rather than a predetermined speech, Dr. A.V. Strong had a candid conversation with Barnwell County students about his former life as a gang member on Oct. 10 and Oct. 19. “I’m not here to preach to you, I’m here to have a conversation,” said Dr. Strong.
Museum reports Smithsonian “Voices & Votes” exhibition a resounding success in Allendale
USC-Salkehatchie reports that its six-week showing of the Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” was a resounding success. USC Salkehatchie was expressly chosen by South Carolina Humanities to host the exhibition as part of the Museum on Main Street project—a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. The Allendale Rural Arts Team, SouthernCarolina Alliance and USC-Salkehatchie worked together to bring the exhibit to Allendale as well as host the S.C. Humanities Festival.
Consolidated school district unveils new logo
As a new year approaches and with district consolidation, Barnwell County Consolidated School District has unveiled a brand identity via a district logo. The new visual identity conveys the district’s core values: scholar-focused, unity, and a focus on academics. The new iconic logo featured in the visual identity includes a color palette for the newly consolidated district.
