Barnwell, SC

Philip Calvin "Phil" Grubbs

BARNWELL - Philip Calvin “Phil” Grubbs, 65, went to be with his Lord on Friday, November 4, 2022. Phil was born on March 25, 1957 in Barnwell to Arden B. Grubbs and the late Mary Ann Hiers Grubbs. He graduated from Barnwell High School and attended Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He was a faithful member of Barnwell First Baptist Church. Phil was the owner of City Loan Company, he loved the outdoors, was an avid Gamecock Fan, and loved his family.
BARNWELL, SC
Dorothy Reid

WILLISTON - Ms. Dorothy Reid, 85 years old, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Williston Healthcare and Rehab, Williston. Home Going Celebration for Ms. Dorothy Reid will be conducted on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service. Burial will be in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service.
WILLISTON, SC

