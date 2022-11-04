WILLISTON - Ms. Dorothy Reid, 85 years old, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Williston Healthcare and Rehab, Williston. Home Going Celebration for Ms. Dorothy Reid will be conducted on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service. Burial will be in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service.
