BARNWELL - Philip Calvin “Phil” Grubbs, 65, went to be with his Lord on Friday, November 4, 2022. Phil was born on March 25, 1957 in Barnwell to Arden B. Grubbs and the late Mary Ann Hiers Grubbs. He graduated from Barnwell High School and attended Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He was a faithful member of Barnwell First Baptist Church. Phil was the owner of City Loan Company, he loved the outdoors, was an avid Gamecock Fan, and loved his family.

BARNWELL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO