FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands school board campaign turns ugly
Amid the campaign for a position on the Redlands school board —a position that has traditionally been considered non-political, or at least non-partisan — a high level of rancor has marked this year’s campaign. Charges of theft were first leveled at incumbent school board member Patty Holohan’s...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Learn more about replacing lawns with drought-tolerant landscaping
Fall view of Linda Richards’ former front lawn, featuring manzanitas and California fuchsias. With the ongoing drought concerns, the city of Redlands is providing more rebates for replacing lawns, and participating in educational workshops. Two local residents are opening their yards to interested people to visit two former lawns...
newsantaana.com
Tone deaf OC Democrats are supporting greedy bus strikers instead of the county’s working poor
The OCTA’s union bus maintenance employees remain on strike – which has been a disaster for Orange County’s working poor. Many residents have not been able to get to work as a result of the lack of bus service. Those workers and their families face an uncertain financial future as their inability to get to work will result in no pay and some of them may even get fired.
citynewsgroup.com
Colton's Police Officer of the Year
Colton’s Chamber of Commerce awarded Police Officer Anthony Barron Police Officer of the Year. This achievement did not come a long way considering Barron knew he wanted to be a police officer at just 14 years old. Joining the Colton Police force in February of 2017, Barron stated that...
ems1.com
Report faults Calif. firefighters for not entering acute care center to treat dying patient in 2021
RIALTO, Calif. — Three Rialto firefighters failed to provide "reasonable and professional care" and ignored pleas for help by nurses when they refused to enter an acute care center and treat a man in full cardiac arrest because of coronavirus protocols, according to a report released by the city.
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
Riverside now enforcing ban on homeless encampments in bottom of Santa Ana River
A ban on homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom is now in effect in the city of Riverside.
‘Career criminals’ burglarize veteran’s center, animal hospital in Redlands
Redlands Police have accused two “career criminals” of burglarizing an American Legion building and a nearby animal hospital, causing thousands in damage, and one of the suspects remains at large. The burglary happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to Joe Gercis, manager of American Legion Post 106, a nonprofit group serving war veterans. […]
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, California
Riverside’s famed `Festival of Lights’ returns with full slate
The famed “Festival of Lights” will return to Riverside for the upcoming Christmas season, boasting all of the entertainment that was embargoed over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor...
SB County Sheriff’s $2 Million funded HOPE Team reaches out to Hesperia homeless
HESPERIA – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) conducted a quality-of-life initiative, Friday, in the city of Hesperia. The team, funded through SB 170 for $2 million, aims to stop the revolving door of homeless arrest, incarceration and release.
knewsradio.com
Work On I-10 Expands Starting November 7th 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) begins work on the $2.5 million project to place new pavement markings and striping at the on and off ramps on Interstate 10 (I-10) and upgrading sign panels, in and near the cities of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Weather permitting.
KTLA.com
The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out
It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
firefighternation.com
Report Blisters Rialto (CA) Firefighters for Failing to Enter Acute Care Center to Treat Dying Patient
Three Rialto firefighters failed to provide “reasonable and professional care” and ignored pleas for help by nurses when they refused to enter an acute care center and treat a man in full cardiac arrest because of coronavirus protocols, according to a report released by the city. Capt. Josh...
sbcity.org
City Offers Free Pet Microchipping
In an effort to ensure lost pets are reunited with their owners, the City of San Bernardino Animal Services Department will be offering residents of San Bernardino and Loma Linda the chance to microchip their pets for free through December 31. Grant funding from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative is making this opportunity possible.
mynewsla.com
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains
Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3. Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead The post Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains appeared first on KESQ.
4newsplus.com
Tri-Community Cleanup & Tire Drop-off Day
Saturday, November 5th, 2022 from 8am-12pm Tri-Community residents can take advantage of a Free Cleanup & Free Tire Day. Residents may drop off for free residential trash and yard waste, recyclable material, also for free, up to 9 tires (must be off rim). NO commercial tires or commercial waste. NO hazardous materials or e-waste.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Train horns will go silent in Redlands by Thanksgiving Day
The Federal Railroad Administration has approved the quiet zone for the Arrow train’s 9-mile route through Redlands, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority announced Friday morning. Approval will be official upon completion of a mandated 21-day noticing period allowing other railroad stakeholders to comment on the removal of the...
Multiple Fire Departments Battle Garage and House Blaze
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: Montclair Fire Department along with Montclair Police Department responded to a garage fire that extended into a house on the 10200 block of Camulos Avenue in the city of Montclair early Monday morning, Nov. 7, around 2:36 a.m. Once firefighters and officers arrived on scene,...
