Yucaipa, CA

redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands school board campaign turns ugly

Amid the campaign for a position on the Redlands school board —a position that has traditionally been considered non-political, or at least non-partisan — a high level of rancor has marked this year’s campaign. Charges of theft were first leveled at incumbent school board member Patty Holohan’s...
REDLANDS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Learn more about replacing lawns with drought-tolerant landscaping

Fall view of Linda Richards’ former front lawn, featuring manzanitas and California fuchsias. With the ongoing drought concerns, the city of Redlands is providing more rebates for replacing lawns, and participating in educational workshops. Two local residents are opening their yards to interested people to visit two former lawns...
REDLANDS, CA
newsantaana.com

Tone deaf OC Democrats are supporting greedy bus strikers instead of the county’s working poor

The OCTA’s union bus maintenance employees remain on strike – which has been a disaster for Orange County’s working poor. Many residents have not been able to get to work as a result of the lack of bus service. Those workers and their families face an uncertain financial future as their inability to get to work will result in no pay and some of them may even get fired.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Colton's Police Officer of the Year

Colton’s Chamber of Commerce awarded Police Officer Anthony Barron Police Officer of the Year. This achievement did not come a long way considering Barron knew he wanted to be a police officer at just 14 years old. Joining the Colton Police force in February of 2017, Barron stated that...
COLTON, CA
KTLA

‘Career criminals’ burglarize veteran’s center, animal hospital in Redlands

Redlands Police have accused two “career criminals” of burglarizing an American Legion building and a nearby animal hospital, causing thousands in damage, and one of the suspects remains at large. The burglary happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to Joe Gercis, manager of American Legion Post 106, a nonprofit group serving war veterans. […]
REDLANDS, CA
knewsradio.com

Work On I-10 Expands Starting November 7th 2022

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) begins work on the $2.5 million project to place new pavement markings and striping at the on and off ramps on Interstate 10 (I-10) and upgrading sign panels, in and near the cities of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Weather permitting.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA.com

The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out

It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
MENIFEE, CA
sbcity.org

City Offers Free Pet Microchipping

In an effort to ensure lost pets are reunited with their owners, the City of San Bernardino Animal Services Department will be offering residents of San Bernardino and Loma Linda the chance to microchip their pets for free through December 31. Grant funding from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative is making this opportunity possible.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow

A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains

Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3. Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead The post Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
4newsplus.com

Tri-Community Cleanup & Tire Drop-off Day

Saturday, November 5th, 2022 from 8am-12pm Tri-Community residents can take advantage of a Free Cleanup & Free Tire Day. Residents may drop off for free residential trash and yard waste, recyclable material, also for free, up to 9 tires (must be off rim). NO commercial tires or commercial waste. NO hazardous materials or e-waste.
PHELAN, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Train horns will go silent in Redlands by Thanksgiving Day

The Federal Railroad Administration has approved the quiet zone for the Arrow train’s 9-mile route through Redlands, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority announced Friday morning. Approval will be official upon completion of a mandated 21-day noticing period allowing other railroad stakeholders to comment on the removal of the...
REDLANDS, CA
Key News Network

Multiple Fire Departments Battle Garage and House Blaze

Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: Montclair Fire Department along with Montclair Police Department responded to a garage fire that extended into a house on the 10200 block of Camulos Avenue in the city of Montclair early Monday morning, Nov. 7, around 2:36 a.m. Once firefighters and officers arrived on scene,...
MONTCLAIR, CA

