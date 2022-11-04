Read full article on original website
Backers of Measure D Hope Voters Will Overturn Their Own Will
Just two years ago, on November 3, 2020, Measure K was overwhelmingly approved by voters in San Bernardino County when 77% of them agreed to reduce the monthly salaries of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors (BOS) to $5,000 a month, or $60,000 a year and place strict term limits on their service as supervisors.
The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream
Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California: "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Victorville, CA
The city of Victorville, located at the south edge of the Mojave Desert, is not one you should underestimate. This city in Victor Valley in San Bernardino County, California, is best known for its stop along route 66. Incorporated in 1962, Victorville excelled as a railroad historical community during its...
LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives
APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains
Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3. Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead The post Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Hesperia Passenger Station Proposed for Cajon Pass High-Speed Rail System connecting Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A proposed 49-mile rail system is expected to connect Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga at speeds of 140 mph through the Cajon Pass, according to the Environmental Assessment document issued by the Federal Railroad Administration this week. DesertXpress Enterprises, LLC (dba “Brightline West”) proposes to...
Multiple Fire Departments Battle Garage and House Blaze
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: Montclair Fire Department along with Montclair Police Department responded to a garage fire that extended into a house on the 10200 block of Camulos Avenue in the city of Montclair early Monday morning, Nov. 7, around 2:36 a.m. Once firefighters and officers arrived on scene,...
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
Fontana Herald News
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino County health officer urges public to take precautions as hospitalizations for pediatric respiratory illness rise
Due to an increase in pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections, the San Bernardino County Health Department is strongly encouraging residents to follow preventive measures. “San Bernardino County is seeing high rates of respiratory illness severely impacting capacity in our pediatric hospitals, with respiratory syncytial virus...
Apple Valley Labyrinth
APPLE VALLEY -- The drive out to the Fairview Dry Lake -- where a 60 foot labyrinth is located, is on a soft, sandy road. Many believe the ancient design represents the spiritual path or journey of life.
Apple Valley filmmaker showcases the High Desert with a creepy twist
APPLE VALLEY -- Apple Valley filmmaker Curtis Fisher’s horror short, Dry Run, is his second film about High Desert rural life – but with a creepy twist. Fisher says the rural desert gave him the idea for Dry Run.
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer arrested for allegedly firing service weapon while drinking
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was taken into custody on Sunday after he allegedly fired off several shots from his service weapon while he was drinking with friends over the weekend. According to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, was drinking with several friends at the Dogwood Tavern located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 when he exited the business, "pulled his service weapon from his waistband, and fired several shots into the air." He waited several minutes before firing another round of shots, then fleeing from the scene in one of...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana man is arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife and holding her against her will, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 3, Deputy Stone from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call involving a victim who reported being assaulted with a hammer and knife during a domestic violence incident on Hemlock Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana.
z1077fm.com
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Robbery and Car Theft While Armed with Knife and Baseball Bat
A woman alleged to be a knife- and baseball bat-wielding burglar and car thief was arrested on Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s Deputies have linked a series of reports regarding robberies and attempted armed robberies in Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley to one woman, Jessica Allen, a 35 year-resident of Yucca Valley. On Monday (October 31), Allen is alleged to have tried to steal a truck from employees at the Castanedas restaurant in Joshua Tree while armed with a knife, before walking into a nearby home, stealing clothes, and attempting to steal a pest control truck parked in the driveway.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
