An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was taken into custody on Sunday after he allegedly fired off several shots from his service weapon while he was drinking with friends over the weekend. According to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, was drinking with several friends at the Dogwood Tavern located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 when he exited the business, "pulled his service weapon from his waistband, and fired several shots into the air." He waited several minutes before firing another round of shots, then fleeing from the scene in one of...

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO