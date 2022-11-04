Read full article on original website
Michigan's Whitmer refers to women as 'people with a period' in resurfaced TikTok video
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period" in a TikTok video. Whitmer and other Democrats have been accused of erasing women.
Attorney General Rob Bonta seeks to keep state's top law job
OAKLAND -- Rob Bonta was one of 120 ambitious yet relatively obscure California state lawmakers just last year, but now he's on the cusp of an election that could allow him to become the most populous state's top lawman for nearly a decade.Bonta is heavily favored over Republican challenger Nathan Hochman when the votes are counted for attorney general Tuesday, given Democrats' predominance in the deep blue state.He's running to retain the office after fellow Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom picked him to fill the vacancy in March 2021. Because Bonta, 50, was appointed more than midway through his predecessor's four-year term, he's eligible to...
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana.
These cities are the most expensive for first-year homeowners
A new analysis from the financial technology company SmartAsset compared 20 of the largest U.S. cities across five metrics to determine the costliest city for first-year homeowners. The analysis found that four of the top five most expensive cities were in California. In San Francisco, first-year homeownership costs are $426,997.
