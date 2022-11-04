Read full article on original website
Amgen may be way late to the obesity game, but the market scouts are loving the blockbuster potential of AMG 133
Amgen has been dangling another snapshot of early-stage data from its obesity drug AMG 133. And the analysts have been grabbing it and begging for more. Cowen’s Yaron Werber reminds us in a note that Amgen got the process started with their business review for the anti-GIPR/GLP-1 peptide conjugate back in February. Then during an update for their AHA session, Amgen execs noted more dosing and “a 7.19-14.52% reduction in body weight (low vs high dose) by 12 weeks of treatment. Management confirmed the data is from on-treatment patients (which is notable as ITT obesity patients have historically shown 1-2% lower response), though dropouts were not high in the study thus far.”
Lonnie Moulder’s new biotech play grabs $118M, steering into PhIII and more deals
Serial biotech entrepreneur Lonnie Moulder has scored some big wins along the way, most notably the $9 billion he racked up selling MGI and Tesaro. And now the lead project he’s helping manage as executive chair is making a bold move into Phase III — damn the market turmoil that has largely iced IPOs.
Norbert Bischofberger ices a PhIII AML drug — for the second time in his career
Norbert Bischofberger went back to his old colleagues at Gilead to pluck an AML drug off its back shelves and put it into the late-stage pipeline at Kronos. And last spring he even worked out a shorter Phase III path at the FDA for the SYK inhibitor using a unique primary endpoint.
FDA and PTO look to shore up inconsistencies around pharma patents
Building off President Joe Biden’s executive order from July 2021, the FDA and Patent and Trademark Office are looking to forge a tighter bond on everything from “skinny” generic drug labels to better training patent examiners. As part of building this closer relationship, the FDA and USPTO...
Scoop: A SoftBank-backed biotech raises more funds after bagging $100M+ for fungi mining
A biotech mining fungi to find new drugs for cancer and infectious diseases is raising another round of financing, Endpoints News has learned. Hexagon Bio has so far raised $67 million in a new round, the company confirmed to Endpoints. An SEC filing details the total offering could eventually go beyond that figure, to almost $80 million. The first sale in the Menlo Park, CA, biotech’s offering was Sept. 30.
MRx roundup: J&J’s Janssen ‘Save Legs’ campaign details first-year results; AZ and Lilly both roll new tech tools
J&J’s Janssen is making progress with its peripheral artery disease campaign, “Save Legs. Change Lives,” aimed at reaching Black Americans. Launched a year ago, the three-pronged research, partnership and community effort is raising awareness and promoting screenings to try to decrease PAD-related amputations. For instance, Janssen’s empowerPAD...
Updated: Verve's landmark base editing trial for cardio drug runs into FDA hold
Four months after kicking off the first-ever base editing trial in humans, Verve Therapeutics is running up against a regulatory wall. The FDA placed Verve’s lead program, VERVE-101, on hold early Monday morning, pausing the biotech’s US efforts following an IND submission last month. Verve kicked off the Phase Ib trial this past summer, dosing three patients in New Zealand and the UK starting in July.
Another roadblock looms for BioMarin's hemophilia A gene therapy — but it might not take too long
More than two years ago, BioMarin went into a version of corporate shock when the FDA demanded to see two years of follow-up data from its Phase III trial ahead of a marketing decision for its hemophilia A gene therapy valoctocogene roxaparvovec (valrox). And Monday evening, execs put out word that the FDA has upped the ante one more time — putting a damper on any lingering hopes for a Q1 approval by the PDUFA date next year.
For $700M+, Viatris nabs two biotechs as eye disease emphasis comes into view
Viatris is continuing its plot to shift strategies, announcing two acquisitions Monday morning in the wake of a report to sell off its European consumer health business. The company, originally formed through the spin-out and merger of Pfizer’s Mylan and Upjohn, will buy Oyster Point Pharma and Famy Life Sciences in deals valued between $700 and $750 million. Oyster Point investors will also receive a CVR of up to $2 extra per share, depending on how its 2022 full-year results pan out.
ONO exercises Fate CAR-T option in latest twist to partners' four-year deal
While some of the biggest players have jumped on CAR-T therapies and their potential in medicine, one of the newest developments in the space involves two smaller players. Immunotherapy and oncology player Fate Therapeutics put out word Monday that collaborator ONO Pharmaceutical is exercising its option for HER2-targeting CAR-T cell therapy called FT825/ONO-8250. The option for the preclinical candidate, according to the biotechs, is that the pair will jointly develop and commercialize the drug for the US and Europe, and ONO will maintain exclusive development and commercialization rights for the rest of the world.
Two former Stanford researchers nab a $41M launch round to learn the secrets of the ‘secretome’
A new startup on the West Coast wants to tackle chronic diseases and age-related conditions, and it’s trying to do so using the world of “secreted proteins.”. Juvena Therapeutics emerged with a $41 million Series A on Monday morning, nabbing Mubadala Capital — the UAE’s sovereign wealth fund — and Horizons Ventures as its lead investors. A platform play, the biotech intends to use the funds primarily to build out its map of the “secretome” while also advancing a handful of discovery-stage experimental drugs.
