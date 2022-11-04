We are excited to announce that, starting today, German citizens can apply for an Indian visa online!This new service is designed to make it easier for German citizens to obtain a visa for travel to India, and we are committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers.With our online visa application, you can fill out all the required information from the comfort of your own home, and we will take care of the rest.We look forward to making your travel to India as smooth and hassle-free as possible!

1 DAY AGO