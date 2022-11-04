Read full article on original website
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feet
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for President
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its Future
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington Commanders
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellness
Town of Herndon could partner with GMU on a new business incubator
The Town of Herndon is exploring the creation of a new business incubator. The project is intended to promote e-commerce and establish the town as a tech-savvy area. Partnerships could include George Mason University, Virginia Small Business Development Center, and Office Evolution, an office space rental agency based in Herndon. Overall, the incubator would offer education and training for entrepreneurs and small business in an effort to boost business growth and overall independence.
Fairfax County’s second-ever poet laureate revealed by ArtsFairfax
Fairfax County has a new ambassador for poetry. Danielle Badra will serve as the second Fairfax Poet Laureate through 2024, leading a program to bring poetry-related activities to local parks, ArtsFairfax shared yesterday. Introduced by the arts agency in 2020, the poet laureate is intended to celebrate poetry and promote...
Fairfax County event calendar highlights (Nov. 7-13)
Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. Meadowlark Botanical Gardens (9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court) For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how...
Morning Notes
What to Know for Election Day — “Three congressional races and the Town of Herndon council and mayor are one the ballot. Every polling place will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m…Before you vote, double-check your registration status, polling place and congressional district.” [Fairfax County Government]
UPDATED: Reston opening event, first train tickets announced for Silver Line Phase II
(Updated at 3 p.m.) It’s official: the first train on phase two of the Silver Line extension project will take off at 1:54 p.m. from the Ashburn Metro Station on Nov. 15, Metro announced today. The train will travel the full 11.4-mile extension from Loudoun County to Downtown Largo...
McLean Pizza has permanently closed after 50 years in business
McLean Pizza and Subs has served up its last slice. The Italian and Greek restaurant at 1434 Center Street is permanently closed after supplying the neighborhood with pizza, pasta, subs and more since 1962, according to its website. A notice posted to the door states that the business “has closed...
Proposed design of new Dunn Loring Elementary School to be unveiled
Local residents will get their first glimpse of the planned Dunn Loring Elementary School later this week. Fairfax County Public Schools will kick off the public input portion of the project’s design process on Thursday (Nov. 10) with a meeting at the Gatehouse Administrative Center (8115 Gatehouse Road) in Merrifield.
Obituary: Lynn Langman Lilienthal (1941-2022)
Lynn Langman Lilienthal (Age 81) It is with the utmost sadness that we say goodbye to Lynn Langman Lilienthal who passed away on October 30 with family by her bedside. Her family: husband and partner for 59 years, Phil Lilienthal, of Reston, VA; her three children; Andy Lilienthal, Cathy Deutchman and Ben Lilienthal, and their respective partners, Laura Lilienthal Blaisdell, Josh Deutchman and Abbey Lilienthal, and seven grandchildren whom Lynn loved deeply; Ella, Maya, Zev, Levi, Rafe, Leah, and Simon.
Big mixed-use development near Herndon Metro scaled back further
The ball appears to finally be rolling on Town of Herndon’s first new mixed-use development near its Metro station ahead of its opening next week. Developer Penzance has submitted revised plans to the town to redevelop a 4.3-acre property at 555 Herndon Parkway. “According to the property owner, the...
Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents
(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
Rooftop solar panels are coming to Annandale High School, a first for FCPS
For the first time, the Fairfax County School Board has approved a contract to install rooftop solar panels on a school building, a move both board members and advocates said has been a long time coming. Under a solar power purchase agreement (PPA) that the board authorized Thursday (Nov. 3),...
More than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have voted so far in the 2022 midterms
Updated at 3:50 p.m. — With polls open for another three hours, Fairfax County has hit 45% turnout for the midterm elections, including 28% today, as of 3:48 p.m. Earlier: With Election Day 2022 now underway, more than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have already voted. That includes approximately 130,000...
Tysons condo proposal faces uphill battle over loading, traffic concerns
For a small development, a proposal for 86 condominium units near the Fairfax Square shopping center in Tysons has turned out to be surprisingly vexing. Fairfax County’s planning staff recommended denying developer Pulte Group’s rezoning application for a Flats at Tysons Corner last Wednesday (Nov. 2), taking issue primarily with the size and location of sites for loading and trash collection.
Express lanes project will soon close I-495 North exit to Dulles Toll Road
Starting next week, all drivers traveling north on the Capital Beltway through Tysons will share the same exit to get to the westbound Dulles Toll Road. The existing Exit 45 will be closed around Wednesday, Nov. 16, so construction can begin on a new bridge for the Beltway (I-495) over the toll road ramps, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday (Nov. 3).
Eliminate pain and stay in the game! Free Injury Consult with Rehab 2 Perform
Are nagging back issues or that sharp knee pain holding you back from your fitness goals? Schedule a Free Injury Consult with your new physical therapists in Virginia!. Just opened in the Tysons Corner District, Rehab 2 Perform serves the active adult, competitive athlete, and those looking to be more active through a fitness focused, and modern approach to Physical Therapy.
New bond data dashboard shows disagreement between Fairfax County prosecutors and courts
A new data dashboard shows Fairfax County prosecutors are sometimes asking for more detainments of defendants than judges. The Office of the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney (OCA) released a dashboard in October with data comparing how often and under what circumstances prosecutors are asking for pre-trial detainment and release to a judge’s recommendations.
FCPS mental health survey shows increase in depression and suicidal thoughts among teens
A new survey of Fairfax County Public School (FCPS) students shows local teens have been facing a decline in mental health over the last few years. The Fairfax County Youth Survey is an anonymous and voluntary survey of students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12. The newest survey, compiled from the 2021 school year, involved the participation of 33,479 students. There was no survey during 2020, making this the first look at student health since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Man who fired gun near Herndon elementary school recovering after being hit by car
A man who reportedly fired shots near an elementary school in Herndon may have been drunk, police said in an update yesterday. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the man fired a handgun at Hutchinson Elementary School, where “a community event” was taking place. “A man wearing...
