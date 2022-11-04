ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

ffxnow.com

Town of Herndon could partner with GMU on a new business incubator

The Town of Herndon is exploring the creation of a new business incubator. The project is intended to promote e-commerce and establish the town as a tech-savvy area. Partnerships could include George Mason University, Virginia Small Business Development Center, and Office Evolution, an office space rental agency based in Herndon. Overall, the incubator would offer education and training for entrepreneurs and small business in an effort to boost business growth and overall independence.
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County’s second-ever poet laureate revealed by ArtsFairfax

Fairfax County has a new ambassador for poetry. Danielle Badra will serve as the second Fairfax Poet Laureate through 2024, leading a program to bring poetry-related activities to local parks, ArtsFairfax shared yesterday. Introduced by the arts agency in 2020, the poet laureate is intended to celebrate poetry and promote...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County event calendar highlights (Nov. 7-13)

Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. Meadowlark Botanical Gardens (9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court) For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

What to Know for Election Day — “Three congressional races and the Town of Herndon council and mayor are one the ballot. Every polling place will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m…Before you vote, double-check your registration status, polling place and congressional district.” [Fairfax County Government]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

McLean Pizza has permanently closed after 50 years in business

McLean Pizza and Subs has served up its last slice. The Italian and Greek restaurant at 1434 Center Street is permanently closed after supplying the neighborhood with pizza, pasta, subs and more since 1962, according to its website. A notice posted to the door states that the business “has closed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Proposed design of new Dunn Loring Elementary School to be unveiled

Local residents will get their first glimpse of the planned Dunn Loring Elementary School later this week. Fairfax County Public Schools will kick off the public input portion of the project’s design process on Thursday (Nov. 10) with a meeting at the Gatehouse Administrative Center (8115 Gatehouse Road) in Merrifield.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Obituary: Lynn Langman Lilienthal (1941-2022)

Lynn Langman Lilienthal (Age 81) It is with the utmost sadness that we say goodbye to Lynn Langman Lilienthal who passed away on October 30 with family by her bedside. Her family: husband and partner for 59 years, Phil Lilienthal, of Reston, VA; her three children; Andy Lilienthal, Cathy Deutchman and Ben Lilienthal, and their respective partners, Laura Lilienthal Blaisdell, Josh Deutchman and Abbey Lilienthal, and seven grandchildren whom Lynn loved deeply; Ella, Maya, Zev, Levi, Rafe, Leah, and Simon.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Big mixed-use development near Herndon Metro scaled back further

The ball appears to finally be rolling on Town of Herndon’s first new mixed-use development near its Metro station ahead of its opening next week. Developer Penzance has submitted revised plans to the town to redevelop a 4.3-acre property at 555 Herndon Parkway. “According to the property owner, the...
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents

(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Tysons condo proposal faces uphill battle over loading, traffic concerns

For a small development, a proposal for 86 condominium units near the Fairfax Square shopping center in Tysons has turned out to be surprisingly vexing. Fairfax County’s planning staff recommended denying developer Pulte Group’s rezoning application for a Flats at Tysons Corner last Wednesday (Nov. 2), taking issue primarily with the size and location of sites for loading and trash collection.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Express lanes project will soon close I-495 North exit to Dulles Toll Road

Starting next week, all drivers traveling north on the Capital Beltway through Tysons will share the same exit to get to the westbound Dulles Toll Road. The existing Exit 45 will be closed around Wednesday, Nov. 16, so construction can begin on a new bridge for the Beltway (I-495) over the toll road ramps, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday (Nov. 3).
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

Eliminate pain and stay in the game! Free Injury Consult with Rehab 2 Perform

Are nagging back issues or that sharp knee pain holding you back from your fitness goals? Schedule a Free Injury Consult with your new physical therapists in Virginia!. Just opened in the Tysons Corner District, Rehab 2 Perform serves the active adult, competitive athlete, and those looking to be more active through a fitness focused, and modern approach to Physical Therapy.
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

New bond data dashboard shows disagreement between Fairfax County prosecutors and courts

A new data dashboard shows Fairfax County prosecutors are sometimes asking for more detainments of defendants than judges. The Office of the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney (OCA) released a dashboard in October with data comparing how often and under what circumstances prosecutors are asking for pre-trial detainment and release to a judge’s recommendations.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPS mental health survey shows increase in depression and suicidal thoughts among teens

A new survey of Fairfax County Public School (FCPS) students shows local teens have been facing a decline in mental health over the last few years. The Fairfax County Youth Survey is an anonymous and voluntary survey of students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12. The newest survey, compiled from the 2021 school year, involved the participation of 33,479 students. There was no survey during 2020, making this the first look at student health since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

