Colorado Springs, CO

94kix.com

SECRET SOCIETIES: Explore an Abandoned Masonic Temple in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The freemasons or 'masons' are a society with chapters spread out around the globe and are shrouded in secrecy. If you're not a member of the masons...
OutThere Colorado

Best dog parks in the Colorado Springs area

Next time your dog jumps for joy at the mention of the phrase "dog park," take them somewhere new and exciting to explore. According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of the Springs magazine, these dog parks around the city are the most well maintained, dog-friendly, and easy to navigate. Let your dog sniff it out for themselves:
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Colorado Springs, CO

You’d be surprised to see the wondrous sights and places to be in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs is the largest city and the county seat of El Paso County in Colorado, with an estimated population of 491,467 in 2022. Colorado Springs is surrounded by soaring mountains and known for...
KKTV

Body found near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating on Monday after a body was found near downtown Colorado Springs. There was an active investigation taking place as of 12:30 p.m. in an area close to Wahsatch Avenue and Bijou Street. Police were taking the crime tape down at about 12:45 p.m. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police, there was no other information that could be shared with the public.
OutThere Colorado

City planners endorse outdoor amphitheater as proposal heads to Colorado Springs Planning Commission

City planners have recommended approval of an 8,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater proposed for Colorado Springs' far north side, which the City Planning Commission will review this week during a meeting expected to pit the project's developer against nearby residents who worry the venue would create noise, parking and traffic headaches for their neighborhoods.
KXRM

Two robberies in Colorado Springs appear connected

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a pair of robberies that happened late Sunday, Nov. 6 are connected. The first robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a business in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Drive near East Woodman Road and I25. CSPD said a suspect entered the store and took […]
US105

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities CEO to step down at end of 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The current CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities is set to step down at the end of the year. Monday morning, KRDO confirmed that Aram Benyamin has accepted another job out of Colorado Springs and is resigning from his position with Colorado Springs Utilities. He is set to stay with the The post Colorado Springs Utilities CEO to step down at end of 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Thousands participate in Veterans Day Parade

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Veterans Day Parade returned to downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday Nov. 5, with about 4,000 participants in the lineup. FOX21 also participated in the parade to show appreciation to veterans and those who continue to serve the county. You may have seen FOX21 Meteorologists Valerie Mills and Robert Hahn driving the […]
KXRM

Woman found dead after shooting in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman is dead after a shooting that happened late Thursday, Nov. 4 near Old Colorado City, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue about an urgent call for service. Officers found a dead woman […]
