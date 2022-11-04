Read full article on original website
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
ffxnow.com
Express lanes project will soon close I-495 North exit to Dulles Toll Road
Starting next week, all drivers traveling north on the Capital Beltway through Tysons will share the same exit to get to the westbound Dulles Toll Road. The existing Exit 45 will be closed around Wednesday, Nov. 16, so construction can begin on a new bridge for the Beltway (I-495) over the toll road ramps, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday (Nov. 3).
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
What to Know for Election Day — “Three congressional races and the Town of Herndon council and mayor are one the ballot. Every polling place will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m…Before you vote, double-check your registration status, polling place and congressional district.” [Fairfax County Government]
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County’s second-ever poet laureate revealed by ArtsFairfax
Fairfax County has a new ambassador for poetry. Danielle Badra will serve as the second Fairfax Poet Laureate through 2024, leading a program to bring poetry-related activities to local parks, ArtsFairfax shared yesterday. Introduced by the arts agency in 2020, the poet laureate is intended to celebrate poetry and promote...
ffxnow.com
McLean Pizza has permanently closed after 50 years in business
McLean Pizza and Subs has served up its last slice. The Italian and Greek restaurant at 1434 Center Street is permanently closed after supplying the neighborhood with pizza, pasta, subs and more since 1962, according to its website. A notice posted to the door states that the business “has closed...
2 people dead after being hit by car near polling location in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man and woman died Tuesday after they were hit by a car in near a polling location in the Gaithersburg area. It happened around 7:20 a.m. near School Drive and Muddy Branch Road. The Montgomery County Department of Police said paramedics took the 65-year-old man […]
ffxnow.com
Big mixed-use development near Herndon Metro scaled back further
The ball appears to finally be rolling on Town of Herndon’s first new mixed-use development near its Metro station ahead of its opening next week. Developer Penzance has submitted revised plans to the town to redevelop a 4.3-acre property at 555 Herndon Parkway. “According to the property owner, the...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County event calendar highlights (Nov. 7-13)
Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. Meadowlark Botanical Gardens (9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court) For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how...
ffxnow.com
More than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have voted so far in the 2022 midterms
Updated at 3:50 p.m. — With polls open for another three hours, Fairfax County has hit 45% turnout for the midterm elections, including 28% today, as of 3:48 p.m. Earlier: With Election Day 2022 now underway, more than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have already voted. That includes approximately 130,000...
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon
A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the air around 4:09 p.m. today, according to Fairfax County Police Department Lt. Dan Spital.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents
(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
ffxnow.com
Proposed design of new Dunn Loring Elementary School to be unveiled
Local residents will get their first glimpse of the planned Dunn Loring Elementary School later this week. Fairfax County Public Schools will kick off the public input portion of the project’s design process on Thursday (Nov. 10) with a meeting at the Gatehouse Administrative Center (8115 Gatehouse Road) in Merrifield.
Shell gas station robbed at knifepoint in Woodbridge, Prince William police investigating
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a suspect who reportedly attempted to rob a Shell gas station in Woodbridge with a knife.
ffxnow.com
Rooftop solar panels are coming to Annandale High School, a first for FCPS
For the first time, the Fairfax County School Board has approved a contract to install rooftop solar panels on a school building, a move both board members and advocates said has been a long time coming. Under a solar power purchase agreement (PPA) that the board authorized Thursday (Nov. 3),...
ffxnow.com
Town of Herndon could partner with GMU on a new business incubator
The Town of Herndon is exploring the creation of a new business incubator. The project is intended to promote e-commerce and establish the town as a tech-savvy area. Partnerships could include George Mason University, Virginia Small Business Development Center, and Office Evolution, an office space rental agency based in Herndon. Overall, the incubator would offer education and training for entrepreneurs and small business in an effort to boost business growth and overall independence.
fox5dc.com
Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
WJLA
13-year-old boy shot in the head while raking leaves in Prince George's County: Police
OXON HILL, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head while raking leaves Tuesday afternoon in Temple Hills, Md., Prince George's County police said. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. The child was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition,...
ffxnow.com
Man who fired gun near Herndon elementary school recovering after being hit by car
A man who reportedly fired shots near an elementary school in Herndon may have been drunk, police said in an update yesterday. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the man fired a handgun at Hutchinson Elementary School, where “a community event” was taking place. “A man wearing...
Man injured in stabbing inside Alexandria post office
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was found stabbed inside a U.S. Postal Service office in Alexandria early Friday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to Richmond Highway and Frye Road after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from home in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
Disorderly Man On PCP Hit With Electronic Control Device In Busy Waldorf Intersection: Sheriff
Authorities say that a belligerent man who was caught attempting to stop drivers at a busy Maryland intersection was possibly under the influence before being apprehended in Charles County. Joseph Leroy Duckett, 55, of Indian Head, was released from custody following his arrest on Sunday, Nov. 6 by officers called...
