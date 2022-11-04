ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

ffxnow.com

Express lanes project will soon close I-495 North exit to Dulles Toll Road

Starting next week, all drivers traveling north on the Capital Beltway through Tysons will share the same exit to get to the westbound Dulles Toll Road. The existing Exit 45 will be closed around Wednesday, Nov. 16, so construction can begin on a new bridge for the Beltway (I-495) over the toll road ramps, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday (Nov. 3).
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

What to Know for Election Day — “Three congressional races and the Town of Herndon council and mayor are one the ballot. Every polling place will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m…Before you vote, double-check your registration status, polling place and congressional district.” [Fairfax County Government]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County’s second-ever poet laureate revealed by ArtsFairfax

Fairfax County has a new ambassador for poetry. Danielle Badra will serve as the second Fairfax Poet Laureate through 2024, leading a program to bring poetry-related activities to local parks, ArtsFairfax shared yesterday. Introduced by the arts agency in 2020, the poet laureate is intended to celebrate poetry and promote...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

McLean Pizza has permanently closed after 50 years in business

McLean Pizza and Subs has served up its last slice. The Italian and Greek restaurant at 1434 Center Street is permanently closed after supplying the neighborhood with pizza, pasta, subs and more since 1962, according to its website. A notice posted to the door states that the business “has closed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Big mixed-use development near Herndon Metro scaled back further

The ball appears to finally be rolling on Town of Herndon’s first new mixed-use development near its Metro station ahead of its opening next week. Developer Penzance has submitted revised plans to the town to redevelop a 4.3-acre property at 555 Herndon Parkway. “According to the property owner, the...
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County event calendar highlights (Nov. 7-13)

Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. Meadowlark Botanical Gardens (9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court) For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon

A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the air around 4:09 p.m. today, according to Fairfax County Police Department Lt. Dan Spital.
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents

(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Proposed design of new Dunn Loring Elementary School to be unveiled

Local residents will get their first glimpse of the planned Dunn Loring Elementary School later this week. Fairfax County Public Schools will kick off the public input portion of the project’s design process on Thursday (Nov. 10) with a meeting at the Gatehouse Administrative Center (8115 Gatehouse Road) in Merrifield.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Town of Herndon could partner with GMU on a new business incubator

The Town of Herndon is exploring the creation of a new business incubator. The project is intended to promote e-commerce and establish the town as a tech-savvy area. Partnerships could include George Mason University, Virginia Small Business Development Center, and Office Evolution, an office space rental agency based in Herndon. Overall, the incubator would offer education and training for entrepreneurs and small business in an effort to boost business growth and overall independence.
HERNDON, VA
fox5dc.com

Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man injured in stabbing inside Alexandria post office

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was found stabbed inside a U.S. Postal Service office in Alexandria early Friday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to Richmond Highway and Frye Road after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from home in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, MD

