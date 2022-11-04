The Town of Herndon is exploring the creation of a new business incubator. The project is intended to promote e-commerce and establish the town as a tech-savvy area. Partnerships could include George Mason University, Virginia Small Business Development Center, and Office Evolution, an office space rental agency based in Herndon. Overall, the incubator would offer education and training for entrepreneurs and small business in an effort to boost business growth and overall independence.

HERNDON, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO