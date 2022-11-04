Read full article on original website
Related
9News
Election Day is Tuesday: What you need to know
Colorado polls are open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you need a ride to the polls, RTD is waiving fees to encourage people to vote.
9News
Let's Just Vote: Amendment E could expand tax cuts to Gold Star spouses
COLORADO, USA — Colorado's Constitution allows for property tax breaks for seniors and disabled veterans. The Homestead Exemption is a property tax cut. Seniors older than 65 who have lived in their home for longer than 10 years and disabled veterans can get a discount. Amendment E asks you...
9News
RSV cases rising across Colorado
Hospitals across Colorado are dealing with a rise in RSV cases. The respiratory virus isn't new but the number of cases this year has been overwhelming doctors.
Comments / 0