WWE Already Know How Roman Reigns Will Lose WWE World Titles
Roman Reigns has been a WWE World Champion for over 2 years at this point. While fans have no idea who will beat Reigns, it seems Triple H has already thought of someone. WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport.com that Triple H already has an idea who will end Roman’s reign. “They...
Vince McMahon Once Had Plans For A Barbed Wire Death Match In WWE
Vince McMahon oversaw so many violent match types over the years such as the Hell in a Cell match, Inferno Match, Buried Alive match etc. There was still one dangerous match that never took place in a WWE ring, the Barbed Wire Death Match. Many fans may be shocked to...
WWE Yet To Contact Chelsea Green Regarding Possible WWE Return
There has been a lot of speculation regarding more former WWE stars joining the company. Tegan Nox and Mia Yim are two names rumored to be returning soon. Another name that has been reported since Triple H took over creative control of WWE is Chelsea Green, who was previously signed to the promotion and worked the NXT brand while signed to the promotion.
AEW Fight Forever To Be On Xbox Game Pass From Day Of Release
AEW Fight Forever will be available on the Xbox Game Pass from the day of its release. WrestleZone now report that the game will be on the subscription service from the day of its release, immediately becoming available to over 25 million users. AEW Fight Forever is being developed by Yuke’s and is currently scheduled to be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Austin Theory Answers The US Open Challenge On Monday Night RAW, Cashes In Money In The Bank On Seth Rollins
The open challenge was answered in a big way on Monday Night RAW. Despite earlier in the night attempting to do the open challenge, Judgement Day and The OC showed up, with Rollins dipping out. Mustafa Ali would initially accept the challenge on the tron, but Bobby Lashley took Ali out and declared he would be the one to answer the challenge. Lashley would then beat down Rollins before the bell could even be rung. Lashley puts Rollins through the announce table. Lashley was escorted out by officials and security.
Mia Yim Returns To WWE On Monday Night RAW, Solves The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
The OC were found by someone else. On Monday Night RAW, the OC and Judgement Day had a standoff once again. However, AJ Styles would reveal that The OC had been found by someone who wanted to solve their Rhea problem. Suddenly, a hooded figure attacked Rhea Ripley from behind and revealed herself to be the former Reckoning, Mia Yim.
Bandido Officially Signs Deal With AEW
The former Ring Of Honor champion is now All Elite. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bandido has signed his AEW contract. Following his promotional debut on Wednesday, September 28th Dynamite against ROH Champion Chris Jericho, the 27-year-old was initially offered a contract. Bandido has recently wrestled in...
Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW Plans
A stacked show is on deck for tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW. Tonight’s RAW will feature several high profile matches as well as a main event for the United States Championship. Fightful Select have the full rundown of tonight’s Monday Night RAW, you can read the report below.
The Kingdom Talked To WWE Prior To Signing With AEW
Matt Taven, Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett finished up with IMPACT Wrestling. Per Fightful Select, the faction had talks with WWE before they became All Elite. Shortly after the trio left IMPACT Wrestling, there were reports that Matt Taven had interest from WWE. We’re told by WWE sources that there were actually conversations with all three members of the Kingdom, including Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett, however, no firm offer was in place to bring them in, and it was more of a feeling out process between the two sides.
Watch: Darby Allin Once Again Gets Viciously Attacked At A Signing
Darby Allin can’t escape being attacked at signings. Previously, Brody King attacked Darby Allin at several public events, putting him through tables and sets. Now, it seems to have happened again as Darby uploaded brutal footage of another attacks where Allin’s legs were chewed up by his attacker, who Allin suspected was a relative of Jeff Jarrett. It is not known if Darby will press charges.
RevPro Live In London 67 Results (11/6/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in London 67 event on November 6 from 229 The Venue in London, England. The event aired on RevPro On Demand. You can read the full results for the event below. – RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Will Kaven. –...
R-Truth Reveals Impending Quad Surgery In Video
R-Truth wrestled against Grayson Waller last week on NXT. While the match looked promising, R-Truth injured himself when he attempted to perform a top-rope dive on Waller. This resulted in the match being called off as R-Truth was deemed unable to compete. A week has since passed and R-Truth has...
This Week’s AEW Rampage See’s Viewership Uptick
This week’s AEW Rampage numbers are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 455,000 viewers on November 4. This number is up from the 378,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.14, which is up from the 0.12 demo that the show drew last Friday.
Jake Paul Open To WWE Career After Crown Jewel Appearance
Jake Paul may join his brother Logan in signing a deal to appear for WWE in the future. Jake Paul made his first appearance inside a WWE arena at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. Jake came out to save his brother, Logan Paul from a Bloodline beatdown during Logan’s match with Roman Reigns.
WWE Never Considered AEW Entrant In 2022 Royal Rumble
However, speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes has now shed more light on the matter, shooting down rumors that anyone from AEW even being considered. “It was never on the table for it to be anybody from AEW. That that. I know for sure. They agreed to have Mickie James wearing...
Solo Sikoa Says The Rock Is Not The Head Of The Table
Solo Sikoa disputes The Rock’s recent claims that he is the true WWE Head Of The Table. While speaking to Republic World, Solo Sikoa made it clear that he doesn’t consider The Rock as The Head Of The Table. “He is not here in WWE so I don’t...
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Results (11/5/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the first portion of its NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event on November 5. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Christopher Daniels...
This Week’s Monday Night RAW Viewership And Key Demo Both Up
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on November 7 averaged 1.593 million viewers, which is up from last week’s total of 1.500 million viewers. Monday’s episode scored a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from the 0.36 rating that last Monday’s episode recorded.
Watch: IYO SKY And Asuka’s Japanese Exchange On Monday Night RAW Hilariously Translated
On this week’s Monday Night RAW, we saw something we rarely see in WWE, which is with two foreign talents speaking their dialect on live TV. During the women’s segment involving Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka and Damage CTRL, IYO SKY and Asuka would have an exchange in Japanese that left many fans wondering what was said between the two. Thanks to @Himanshu_Doi on Twitter, we have a translation in video form. It appears the two descended into schoolyard insults.
MJF’s Return To This Week’s AEW Dynamite Announced
MJF will be returning this week for AEW Dynamite. MJF has not been on AEW TV since The Firm attacked him and Jon Moxley two weeks ago. AEW have announced that he will speak on this Wednesday’s Dynamite. MJF, of course, is scheduled to face Jon Moxley at AEW...
