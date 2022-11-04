The open challenge was answered in a big way on Monday Night RAW. Despite earlier in the night attempting to do the open challenge, Judgement Day and The OC showed up, with Rollins dipping out. Mustafa Ali would initially accept the challenge on the tron, but Bobby Lashley took Ali out and declared he would be the one to answer the challenge. Lashley would then beat down Rollins before the bell could even be rung. Lashley puts Rollins through the announce table. Lashley was escorted out by officials and security.

1 DAY AGO