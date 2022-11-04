ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them

A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
MICHIGAN STATE
NYLON

Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"

Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
In Style

Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Is Her “Only Friend” in the Industry

As if we needed further proof that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift remain the ultimate friendship goals (you know, besides adorable TikTok interactions and intimate birthday dinners), Gomez just revealed that she considers Swift to be her “only friend” in the industry during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.
Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
Harper's Bazaar

Taylor Swift Reacts to Friend Selena Gomez's Emotional Documentary

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline. Selena Gomez's longtime friend Taylor Swift didn't wait long to make her opinion about Gomez's intimate documentary, My Mind and Me, known. Hours after the film—which explores Gomez's mental health journey over the last six years...
E! News

HAIM Reacts to Joining BFF Taylor Swift on Her Eras Tour

Watch: HAIM Sisters EXCITED for Taylor Swift Eras Tour. When Taylor Swift walks in the room for her Eras Tour, she won't be the only one making the whole place shimmer. The singer is bringing along several other artists, including HAIM, as openers for her first tour in nearly four years. Still, there are lot of blank spaces to fill in regarding the show's details. Like, will Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim be performing new music?
NEW YORK STATE
suggest.com

Taylor Swift Fans Ticketmaster Struggles Proves Gen X Had The Easier Concert Ticket Buying Experience

Many Taylor Swift fans were in for a rude awakening this week. The legend announced a concert tour for 2023, and Swifties were immediately breathless with anticipation. Swift’s concert tours have always been must-see events, and the upcoming “Eras Tour” will be her first stadium tour in five years. First up for fans though is the gauntlet that is getting concert tickets through Ticketmaster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy