People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them
A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
Woman claiming to be former classmate of ‘petty’ Taylor Swift says ‘most people hated her’
A woman who claims she went to high school with Taylor Swift has revealed that most of her peers “hated her”. Jessica McLane, who attended Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, says other students would spread rumours about how the icon got her start in music, saying she bought her fame.
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Is Her “Only Friend” in the Industry
As if we needed further proof that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift remain the ultimate friendship goals (you know, besides adorable TikTok interactions and intimate birthday dinners), Gomez just revealed that she considers Swift to be her “only friend” in the industry during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
Taylor Swift said her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne was "a nightmare." Swift told Graham Norton she was embarrassed during a screen test for "Les Misérables." She said they made her wear a "full 19th-century street urchin costume" and painted her teeth brown.
Fans Believe Taylor Swift Just Revealed the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Fourth Child
Did Taylor Swift just sneakily namedrop Blake Lively's and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter?. Some fans sure think so. The superstar released her newest album, Midnights, today, and eagle-eared Swifties quickly latched on to a name featured on the record. It happens quickly in Track 5—"You're On Your Own, Kid"—with just...
Taylor Swift Takes on Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors and More on ‘Midnights’ Album
Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” is here, and there is a lot to unpack. She had previously shared that the tracks were "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams." Among the tracks is one that addresses...
‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession
Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
Valerie Bertinelli seemingly reacts to Matthew Perry make-out story with Taylor Swift song: 'I’m the problem'
Valerie Bertinelli appears to be addressing Matthew Perry's recent confession that the two had a "make-out session" while she was still married to the late Eddie Van Halen. Bertinelli took to TikTok on Wednesday and uploaded a video of her smiling and waving as Taylor Swift’s "Anti-Hero" played in the background.
Taylor Swift’s Faux Fur ‘Midnights’ Coat Is Selling as Fast as Her Albums—Here’s Where to Buy the Look
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Taylor Swift never goes out of style, and with the release of her latest album, Midnights, the 32-year-old has been...
Taylor Swift Fan Under Anesthesia Has Emotional Rant About Ticket Prices, Calls Out Fake Fans
Once again Taylor Swift has thrown us all into a frenzy. On Nov. 1, the record-breaking artist announced The Eras Tour, which she described as "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)" Article continues below advertisement. But while the announcement of Eras should have brought...
Taylor Swift's video for 'Anti-Hero' has been edited to delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it after activists argued it was fatphobic
A Taylor Swift music video has been edited to remove a scene accused of being fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Taylor Swift's music video for her recent single "Anti-Hero" has been edited to remove a scene that has...
Taylor Swift Reacts to Friend Selena Gomez's Emotional Documentary
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline. Selena Gomez's longtime friend Taylor Swift didn't wait long to make her opinion about Gomez's intimate documentary, My Mind and Me, known. Hours after the film—which explores Gomez's mental health journey over the last six years...
HAIM Reacts to Joining BFF Taylor Swift on Her Eras Tour
Watch: HAIM Sisters EXCITED for Taylor Swift Eras Tour. When Taylor Swift walks in the room for her Eras Tour, she won't be the only one making the whole place shimmer. The singer is bringing along several other artists, including HAIM, as openers for her first tour in nearly four years. Still, there are lot of blank spaces to fill in regarding the show's details. Like, will Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim be performing new music?
Taylor Swift announces more dates for The Eras Tour: See where she'll play her first live concerts since 2018
Taylor Swift fans knew all too well that their idol would soon announce a tour to complement “Midnights,” her record-setting 10th release that has commandeered radio and record charts worldwide. Swift will kick off The Eras Tour March 18 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The run...
Taylor Swift adds third Gillette Stadium concert date
FOXBORO - "Swifties" will have three chances to see Taylor Swift take the stage in Foxboro for her "Eras" tour next year. Gillette Stadium announced Friday that "due to overwhelming demand," a third show has been added on May 21, in addition to the May 19 and May 20 concerts.
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in Line
Taylor Swift is launching her spring "Eras" tour in Arizona, coming to Glendale, AZ to a likely sold-out State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 18, 2023. The tickets are going on sale online on Nov. 18 on Ticketmaster. There is also a way to cut in line to get the tickets.
Taylor Swift Fans Ticketmaster Struggles Proves Gen X Had The Easier Concert Ticket Buying Experience
Many Taylor Swift fans were in for a rude awakening this week. The legend announced a concert tour for 2023, and Swifties were immediately breathless with anticipation. Swift’s concert tours have always been must-see events, and the upcoming “Eras Tour” will be her first stadium tour in five years. First up for fans though is the gauntlet that is getting concert tickets through Ticketmaster.
Desperate to get your hands on Taylor Swift 2023 tour tickets? These tips will help
Ready to see Taylor Swift live in 2023? Here are a few tips that will help you snag tickets to The Eras tour, her first since 2018.
