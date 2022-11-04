Read full article on original website
Hays County election: Marijuana decriminalization on the San Marcos ballot
San Marcos voters will decide whether to decriminalize marijuana possession within city limits.
Wait times for the polling locations across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day, and that means you'll want to know which polling location in your area has the shortest wait time. After the early voting period ended on Nov. 4, the only day for Central Texas residents to cast their vote is on Election Day. This will likely lead to long lines outside of polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Texas election: Lloyd Doggett wins newly-created U.S. House District 37
The congressional district represents more than 166,000 residents in the Austin metropolitan area and surrounding suburbs.
Forgery claims arise ahead of Round Rock ISD school board election
The letter states a particular principal in another district should be removed from her job related to an incident dealing with the Round Rock ISD superintendent. The letter has what appears to be Feller's signature, but Feller says she never wrote or signed the letter.
Sheriff’s office: 5 new fentanyl overdoses in Hays County, 1 fatal in last month
More people continue to overdose on the lethal drug fentanyl in Hays County. The sheriff's office said it's now seeing more college-aged students as well.
South Austin neighborhood worried about housing deficit due to zoning ordinance
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood that is recognized as a nationally historic neighborhood is worried that current zoning ordinances are causing a housing deficit. Single Family 3, known as SF-3, is the most common zoning ordinance in Austin neighborhoods. This allows for single-family homes or, at maximum, a duplex to be built on a single lot – depending on the size of the space.
New Texas law requires online access to vote count
TEXAS - There was a lot of activity Monday morning in the Hays County Election's Ballot Board Room. The online video feed was live. It's one of many from sites across Texas. In the Austin metro, there are live streams coming from election offices in Bastrop, Hays, Travis and Williamson Counties. Each one provides access for anyone with a computer or smartphone.
It'Sugar relocating to bigger location in Northwest Austin
It'Sugar, a retail chain carrying oversized candy, will move into a bigger location to offer greater variety of candy. (Courtesy Pablo Mason/It'Sugar) It’Sugar, a retail chain offering classic and oversized candy, apparel, accessories and novelty gifts at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 100, Austin, will move to a bigger 4,000-square-foot location across the street next to Hat Creek Burgers in early January. The new space will carry everything the existing location carries with more candy. 737-292-2272. www.itsugar.com.
New Building Heights Approved for Austin
A recent zoning change will allow buildings up to 40 stories near Austin’s Q2 Stadium and a nearby commercial district called “The Domain.” | Kristin Taibi / Shutterstock. The Austin City Council recently approved a zoning change that will allow taller buildings in the neighborhood surrounding Q2...
Burnet County commissioner again settles animal cruelty case
Another settlement has been reached in the animal cruelty civil case against Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall, this time in Burnet County Court at Law. During a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Wall again agreed to forfeit 79 head of cattle to the county for sale at auction. Proceeds will go toward reimbursing the county’s estimated expenses of $63,088.94, an amount that could increase by $1,000 a day until the sale. Wall will have to make up the difference if the amount raised by selling the herd does not equal the cost to the county.
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT
Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
Early voting turnout in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties down compared to 2018
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 midterm elections wrapped up on Friday and turnout was down when compared to the 2018 midterm elections. According to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, a total of 327,195 voters cast ballots during the early voting period in Travis County. That amounts to nearly 37% of registered voters.
SWAT callout ends with suspect arrest Tuesday morning near West Oak Hill
A SWAT callout happened in the West Oak Hill area Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Austin mayoral race: The candidates' stances on major issues
Austin voters will elect a new mayor Tuesday. So, where do the candidates stand on the big issues that are most important to residents?
Man arrested following SWAT situation in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a SWAT situation in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department (APD) said around 11:56 a.m., officers arrived to the 2500 block of Anken Drive attempting to serve a warrant for a man in an apartment. Shortly after, the man barricaded himself inside.
Early voting in Williamson County for Nov. 8 election wraps up with nearly 40% voter turnout
The Cowan Creek Amenity Center was one of 21 early voting places in Williamson County. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Nearly 40% of Williamson County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election, which includes dozens of city, county and statewide races as well as local propositions.
Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin
What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie
On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
Buildings over 400 feet tall now allowed around Q2 Stadium
The view from Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium could soon be filled with tall buildings. City Council approved a zoning change on Oct. 27 to allow buildings up to 420 feet in height – about 40 stories – on some properties around Q2 Stadium and in the Domain.
