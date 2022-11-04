Read full article on original website
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Smashing pumpkins: Plant Chicago helps let out some aggression while reducing waste
CHICAGO — Instead of being tossed in the trash, it was time to Hulk smash, as one Chicago organization offered an alternative way to dispose of Halloween pumpkins, helping reduce landfill waste in the process. Plant Chicago held its annual pumpkin smash event in the Back of the Yards Saturday where the goal has always […]
Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago
PAWS Chicago – 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago. The Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611. Purchase tickets or bid on the silent auction NOW at www.pawschicago.org/furball.
When was the last time Chicago had a 70-degree or warmer temp on November 4 at 8 p.m., like it was this year?
I’m curious when, if ever, was the last time it was 70-degrees or warmer on November 4 at 8pm, like it was this year?. The short answer is never. This November 4, the mercury reached 70 in the late afternoon and remained at or above 70 until almost midnight (1 am CDT). Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the archives and found that dating back to 1871; the city had officially registered a 70-degree- plus high temperature in 11 years on November 4. In the ten occurrences before 2022, the temperature had never remained at or above 70 degrees later than 5 pm, so this year’s late-evening warmth was unprecedented. It is interesting to note that six of the 11 occurrences of the 70s on November 4 have occurred since 2000- in 2003, 2005, 2008, 2015, 2020, and 2022.
Puttery Chicago with mini golfing and more
CHICAGO — Check out WGN’s Marcella while she visits Puttery Chicago to check out their indoor-friendly games and wide variety of foods. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Warmer in Chicago Thursday than in Western and Southwest U.S. cities
CHICAGO’S 73 DEGREES at O’Hare and 75 DEGREES at Midway just missed the record for November 3rd. The local area Thursday max temperatures were higher than perennially warmer west/southwest cities. THURSDAY WESTERN U.S. HIGH TEMPERATURES Phoenix: 62 degrees Las Vegas: 56 degrees Los Angeles: 64 degrees Tucson, AZ:...
Student walkout planned over Chicago school’s response to suspected Nazi costume
CHICAGO (WGNTV) — Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago’s South Loop, dissatisfied with the school’s response to a student who appeared to wear a Nazi soldier uniform on Halloween, are planning a walkout next week. The walkout, planned for next Monday afternoon, seeks to address “the...
Evanston police announce gun buyback event
EVANSTON, Ill. — There’s another push to get guns off the streets in Evanston. The Evanston Police Department is pairing with the Evanston Community Foundation and Mount Zion Baptist Church to host a gun buyback event on Saturday, Dec. 3. The amnesty-based event (meaning no arrests) allows residents...
3 ways to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder
CHICAGO – It’s that time of year where days will be shorter, the nights longer, and both a lot colder. While this change of seasons marks the onset of winter, it can also mark the beginning of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) for many people. It’s a form of depression that strikes during the months of fall and winter when there’s less sunlight, and some 10 million Americans, including many Chicagoans, experience it each year.
Casten, Pekau rally at same Oak Brook venue as 6th District race tightens
OAK BROOK, Ill. – Four days before Election night, things are down to the wire in the 6th Congressional District race. The battle pits incumbent Illinois Representative Sean Casten and Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, which was flipped back in 2018 for the first time in about 50 years from Republican to Democrat. With the boundary lines […]
Community alert issued after series of robberies on CTA Blue Line
CHICAGO — Four attacks have been reported between Oct. 22 and Nov. 2 on the CTA Blue Line, prompting Chicago police to issue an alert to West Side residents. According to police, three of the incident occurred at 720 S. Cicero from 3 to 7 p.m., with a fourth at 520 S. Cicero about 20 minutes later.
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Litte Village drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Little Village early Sunday morning. Police say the boy was found at the 3000 block of West 23rd Street around 1:38 a.m. where he was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police reports, witnesses stated that an unidentified […]
U of C: 7 suspected druggings of drinks reported since September
CHICAGO — The University of Chicago issued an alert Thursday following seven reports of suspected drugging of drinks at parties. The suspected drugging of drinks began being reported in late September with the latest incident reported on Oct. 28. In that incident, an undergraduate student said that they suspected a drug was put in their […]
Hammond mayor, residents upset over hospital ER closing
HAMMOND, Ind. — Residents and Hammond’s mayor are upset after officials announced Thursday that the city’s only hospital is effectively closing. Franciscan Health announced they are planning to end emergency room services and inpatient care at their Hammond location, located at 5454 Hohman Ave. They will still...
Illinois Drought Monitor Update: Much drier than a year ago.
A chance for rain arrives Friday with the best chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday night and early Saturday. Highest rainfall totals should be west and northwest of Chicago. Eastern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin could see rain totals exceeding 3 inches while totals in northeast Illinois will likely remain below 0.25”. While scattered thunderstorms are possible, severe weather is not expected. Rain ends Saturday afternoon followed by clearing skies. An enhanced chance for severe thunderstorms Friday will be much further south in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.
73-year-old dies following medical emergency, crash in Grayslake
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — A 73-year-old died early Friday morning following a medical emergency and subsequent crash in Grayslake. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a deadly traffic crash on Route 120 at Ivanhoe Road. Police believe a blue Chevy Trailblazer was eastbound on Route 120...
16-year-old girl charged with armed carjacking in Woodlawn
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl has been charged with an armed carjacking following an incident Thursday in Woodlawn. Police said the girl took a vehicle from a 34-year-old man while armed with a firearm in the 6600 block of South Greenwood. Moments later, she was taken into custody and...
Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields’ record rushing day
CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32 on Sunday. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins...
Kurt Warner weighs in on Bears moves & what Claypool can do for Fields
CHICAGO – The Bears look a lot different after the trade deadline. Roquan Smith is in Baltimore. Robert Quinn is in Philly. Ryan Poles has an extra 4th and 5th round picks, and Chase Claypool is in Chicago for the Bears 2nd rounder next year. Kurt Warner talked to Jarrett Payton about the moves and […]
