ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnetka, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago – 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago. The Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611. Purchase tickets or bid on the silent auction NOW at www.pawschicago.org/furball.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

When was the last time Chicago had a 70-degree or warmer temp on November 4 at 8 p.m., like it was this year?

I’m curious when, if ever, was the last time it was 70-degrees or warmer on November 4 at 8pm, like it was this year?. The short answer is never. This November 4, the mercury reached 70 in the late afternoon and remained at or above 70 until almost midnight (1 am CDT). Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the archives and found that dating back to 1871; the city had officially registered a 70-degree- plus high temperature in 11 years on November 4. In the ten occurrences before 2022, the temperature had never remained at or above 70 degrees later than 5 pm, so this year’s late-evening warmth was unprecedented. It is interesting to note that six of the 11 occurrences of the 70s on November 4 have occurred since 2000- in 2003, 2005, 2008, 2015, 2020, and 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Puttery Chicago with mini golfing and more

CHICAGO — Check out WGN’s Marcella while she visits Puttery Chicago to check out their indoor-friendly games and wide variety of foods. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Warmer in Chicago Thursday than in Western and Southwest U.S. cities

CHICAGO’S 73 DEGREES at O’Hare and 75 DEGREES at Midway just missed the record for November 3rd. The local area Thursday max temperatures were higher than perennially warmer west/southwest cities. THURSDAY WESTERN U.S. HIGH TEMPERATURES Phoenix: 62 degrees Las Vegas: 56 degrees Los Angeles: 64 degrees Tucson, AZ:...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Evanston police announce gun buyback event

EVANSTON, Ill. — There’s another push to get guns off the streets in Evanston. The Evanston Police Department is pairing with the Evanston Community Foundation and Mount Zion Baptist Church to host a gun buyback event on Saturday, Dec. 3. The amnesty-based event (meaning no arrests) allows residents...
EVANSTON, IL
WGN TV

3 ways to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder

CHICAGO – It’s that time of year where days will be shorter, the nights longer, and both a lot colder. While this change of seasons marks the onset of winter, it can also mark the beginning of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) for many people. It’s a form of depression that strikes during the months of fall and winter when there’s less sunlight, and some 10 million Americans, including many Chicagoans, experience it each year.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 15, fatally shot in Litte Village drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Little Village early Sunday morning. Police say the boy was found at the 3000 block of West 23rd Street around 1:38 a.m. where he was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police reports, witnesses stated that an unidentified […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

U of C: 7 suspected druggings of drinks reported since September

CHICAGO — The University of Chicago issued an alert Thursday following seven reports of suspected drugging of drinks at parties. The suspected drugging of drinks began being reported in late September with the latest incident reported on Oct. 28. In that incident, an undergraduate student said that they suspected a drug was put in their […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Hammond mayor, residents upset over hospital ER closing

HAMMOND, Ind. — Residents and Hammond’s mayor are upset after officials announced Thursday that the city’s only hospital is effectively closing. Franciscan Health announced they are planning to end emergency room services and inpatient care at their Hammond location, located at 5454 Hohman Ave. They will still...
HAMMOND, IN
WGN TV

Illinois Drought Monitor Update: Much drier than a year ago.

A chance for rain arrives Friday with the best chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday night and early Saturday. Highest rainfall totals should be west and northwest of Chicago. Eastern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin could see rain totals exceeding 3 inches while totals in northeast Illinois will likely remain below 0.25”. While scattered thunderstorms are possible, severe weather is not expected. Rain ends Saturday afternoon followed by clearing skies. An enhanced chance for severe thunderstorms Friday will be much further south in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

16-year-old girl charged with armed carjacking in Woodlawn

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl has been charged with an armed carjacking following an incident Thursday in Woodlawn. Police said the girl took a vehicle from a 34-year-old man while armed with a firearm in the 6600 block of South Greenwood. Moments later, she was taken into custody and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields’ record rushing day

CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32 on Sunday. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy