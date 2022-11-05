ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TSSAA football playoffs scores 2022: West Tennessee high school first-round results

By Chris Van Tuyl, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

Here are the Tennessee high school football scores from Week 12 of the 2022 season:

West

Bartlett 46, Centennial 28

Booker T. Washington 24, Halls 6

Christian Brothers 41, Knoxville Catholic 27

Covington 42, Hamilton 6

Davidson Academy 29, Northpoint Christian 14

Dresden 45, Eagleville 14

Dyersburg 58, Raleigh Egypt 12

Fairley 62, Camden 33

Hardin Co. 14, Creek Wood 7

Haywood 67, Kirby 0

Henry Co. 49, Dyer Co. 14

Houston 27, Independence 10

Huntingdon 50, Mitchell 12

Jackson Christian 49, Columbia Academy 14

Lake Co. 36, Memphis Middle College 6

Lexington 40, Greenbrier 6

MASE 50, West Carroll 0

McKenzie 63, Wayne Co. 0

Milan 42, Ridgeway 7

Millington 37, Memphis East 12

Munford 36, Clarksville Northeast 18

MUS 17, Father Ryan 10

Obion Co. 42, Melrose 32

Peabody 35, Bluff City 0

Portland 11, Southwind 7

Ripley 26, Sheffield 21

Riverside 56, Loretto 31

Silverdale 27, ECS 23

South Gibson 35, Craigmont 18

Trinity Christian 24, King's Academy 20

Union City 48, Freedom Prep 12

Westview 42, KIPP Memphis 8

East

Alcoa 42, Johnson Co. 0

Anderson Co. 55, Seymour 6

Bearden 14, Dobyns Bennett 6

Bledsoe Co. 22, Harpeth 0

Chattanooga Christian 27, Goodpasture 7

Chuckey-Doak 43, Austin-East 8

Cloudland 38, Oakdale 28

Coalfield 56, North Greene 6

Daniel Boone 37, Knoxville Halls 15

East Hamilton 21, DeKalb Co. 14

Elizabethton 49, Knoxville Carter 7

Farragut 17, Jefferson Co. 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Unicoi Co. 28

Gibbs 49, Grainger 14

Greeneville 45, Knoxville Fulton 6

Hampton 32, Oneida 0

Knoxville Central 21, Tennessee High 14

Knoxville West 56, David Crockett 7

Loudon 31, Cannon Co. 7

Maryville 49, Morristown East 0

McCallie 42, St. Benedict 6

McMinn Central 43, Sequatchie Co. 27

McMinn Co. 39, Campbell Co. 7

Morristown West 31, Sevier Co. 21

Oak Ridge 36, Rhea Co. 17

Oliver Springs 35, Cosby 21

Pigeon Forge 48, West Greene 0

Powell 49, Ooltewah 14

Red Bank 21, Macon Co. 14

Science Hill 35, Bradley Central 20

South Greene 34, Rockwood 16

South Pittsburg 52, Red Boiling Springs 17

Sweetwater 35, Grundy Co. 6

Tyner 47, Trousdale Co. 14

Unaka 44, Greenback 20

Walker Valley 20, Karns 14

Wartburg Central 43, Pickett Co. 0 (Thu)

Whitwell 38, Jo Byrns 13

Middle

Adamsville 35, Richland 34

Beech 49, McGavock 22

Blackman 49, Cookeville 20

Brentwood 17, Collierville 7

Cane Ridge 48, Gallatin 0

Clarksville 47, Nashville Overton 14

Clay Co. 49, Sale Creek 0

Coffee Co. 28, Stewarts Creek 21

CPA 27, Boyd Buchanan 16

DCA 48, Fayette Academy 13

East Nashville 14, White House 10

East Robertson 55, Polk Co. 28

Fairview 47, Maplewood 6

Fayetteville 75, South Fulton 28

FRA 49, Knoxville Grace 27

Germantown 30, Ravenwood 20

Giles Co. 46, Brainerd 8

Gordonsville 49, Lookout Valley 8

Lakeway Christian 43, Clarksville Academy 42

Lebanon 41, Riverdale 34

Lewis Co. 32, Cascade 24

Liberty Creek 36, Ezell-Harding 6 (Thu)

Marshall Co. 49, Chester Co. 17

Monterey 40, Happy Valley 6

Moore Co. 28, McEwen 14

Mt. Juliet 43, Lincoln Co. 6

Mt. Pleasant 41, Scotts Hill 0

MTCS 45, Tipton-Rosemark 14

Nolensville 41, Wilson Central 3

Oakland 65, Shelbyville 0

Page 48, Green Hill 21

Pearl Cohn 38, Jackson South Side 0

Pope John Paul 35, Briarcrest 13

Smith Co. 41, Sycamore 0

Smyrna 27, Hendersonville 3

Springfield 27, Memphis Central 7

Stone Memorial 37, Hixson 0

Upperman 34, Chattanooga Central 7

Waverly 52, Stratford 24

Westmoreland 16, Meigs Co. 12

White Co. 49, Franklin Co. 30

York Institute 60, Cumberland Gap 8

TENNESSEE STATE
The Commercial Appeal

