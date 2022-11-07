RAPID CITY, SD--City offices will be closed Friday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Most City services will be suspended for the day. Veterans Day special events during the week include a program Thursday at South Dakota Mines’ Surbeck Center at 11 a.m. Friday’s Veterans Day will include programs featuring speakers at 9 a.m. at the Black Hills War Monument in Memorial Park and at 10 a.m. at Main Street Square, followed by the annual Veterans Day Parade downtown at 11 a.m., starting at VFW Post 1273 on Main Street. The annual holiday luncheon will follow the parade at noon at the VFW post home.

