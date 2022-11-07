Read full article on original website
Related
rcgov.org
Rapid City Receiving National Recognition for Work to Improve Race Relations
RAPID CITY, SD—The public/private relationship and efforts of Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission/Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (HRC/MOA) to improve racial relations in the community are being recognized nationally this week. The National Humanities Alliance (NHA) has invited a delegation from HRC/MOA to attend the Alliance’s conference this week in...
rcgov.org
City Offices, Services Adjusted This Week for Veterans Day
RAPID CITY, SD--City offices will be closed Friday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Most City services will be suspended for the day. Veterans Day special events during the week include a program Thursday at South Dakota Mines’ Surbeck Center at 11 a.m. Friday’s Veterans Day will include programs featuring speakers at 9 a.m. at the Black Hills War Monument in Memorial Park and at 10 a.m. at Main Street Square, followed by the annual Veterans Day Parade downtown at 11 a.m., starting at VFW Post 1273 on Main Street. The annual holiday luncheon will follow the parade at noon at the VFW post home.
Comments / 0