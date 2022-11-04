Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
History erased: The Troxler cottage stood in the Quarter for almost 2 centuries
You win some, and you lose some. It’s an age-old adage, one adopted more often than not by losers eager to take the sting out of a defeat. But that doesn’t take away from its underlying truth — or its application to all aspects of life. That...
NOLA.com
Lafitte Seafood Festival, Bobby Brown, Covington Three Rivers Arts Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Nov. 8-14
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The festival features seafood, tours of the wetland preserve, and a music lineup mixing popular local bands and blasts from the past including The Marshall Tucker Band and The Orchestra, featuring members of ELO. Also performing are Amanda Shaw, Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters, Better Than Ezra, the Creole String Beans, Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours and more. The festival also has amusement rides, craft vendors, seafood, kayak rentals, walks in the Wetland Trace Nature Preserve and more. Nov. 11-13 at the Lafitte Grounds and Auditorium. Tickets $10-$15. Free admission for kids under 13 years old. Visit lafitteseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.
NOLA.com
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
NOLA.com
A weekend of teaching and sharing Native American heritage in Lacombe
The Bayou Lacombe Museum will host its third annual Native American Heritage Festival on Nov. 19-20 to introduce, educate and celebrate the area's Choctaw history. Older than New Orleans, Lacombe had an active native community until the mid-20th century, when the practice of some traditions began to wane, including tribal dances that had been lost for almost 100 years. Choctaw culture bearers now focus on keeping these traditions alive by teaching younger generations through the museum, special gatherings and other practices.
NOLA.com
Hubig's Pies are back! Beloved New Orleans treat returns after decade of longing, craving
There was surprise, delight, even some incredulity. But it was true: Hubig’s Pies are back. The first, lucky New Orleanians to get their hot little hands on fresh Hubig’s pies after more than a decade finally did so on Sunday morning. UPDATE: Hubig’s Pies delays return, but new...
NOLA.com
Lambert Boissiere faces runoff with activist Davante Lewis in Public Service Commission race
Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere was pushed to a runoff in his bid for re-election Tuesday, a promising sign for climate activists who have spent big to unseat him and usher in a more progressive candidate. Boissiere, of New Orleans, fell well short of the 50% needed to win outright...
NOLA.com
New Orleans jury awards $51 million over fatal Lamborghini crash on Tchoupitoulas Street
An Orleans Parish jury has awarded $51 million to the parents of a 23-year-old woman who was killed when business owner Jason Adams took her on an inebriated joyride in his Lamborghini, hit a curb at an estimated 118 mph and crashed into the Tchoupitoulas Street floodwall. Adams, 36, was...
NOLA.com
Here's who voters picked to serve on Jefferson Parish's nine-member school board
Five seats on the nine-member Jefferson Parish School Board were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. Campaigning on issues ranging from teacher shortages to school safety, more than a dozen candidates were on the ballot. Incumbents Clay Moise and Chad Nugent and newcomers Steven Guitterrez and Kris Fairbairn Fortunato were...
NOLA.com
Joe Lee is new Pearl River mayor. Jack Sessions wins second term as police chief
Joe Lee, a Pearl River alderman who was appointed interim mayor of Pearl River after Dave McQueen's death in late 2021, was elected to be the town's new mayor Tuesday with 54% of the vote. He defeated Jack Lauer, a retired business owner who received 15% of the vote, and...
NOLA.com
Lakeview Regional acquisition pending approval from state Attorney General's Office
Lakeview Regional Medical Center patients and employees can expect a “seamless transition” under LCMC Health’s recently announced plan to acquire the Covington-area hospital as part of a $150 million, multihospital deal. Greg Feirn, LCMC’s chief executive officer, said the proposed sale will create a partnership that will...
NOLA.com
IRS seeks to compel developer Joe Jaeger to produce records on property sale to Drew Brees firm
The Internal Revenue Service has asked the federal court in New Orleans to compel developer Joe Jaeger's foundation to produce documents relating to its sale of a historic property on South Rampart Street three years ago to a firm in which former Saints great Drew Brees is a partner. In...
NOLA.com
Two women were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning, New Orleans police say
Two women were shot in the French Quarter on Bourbon Street just after midnight Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The women, 28 and 54, were walking in the 500 block of Bourbon Street (map) when they heard gunfire and realized they'd been shot, police said. One woman...
NOLA.com
As Hubig's Pie watch enters day two, here's the latest on when they could hit shelves
Tuesday morning brought Hubig’s Pies watch into day two, as New Orleans people seeking a reunion with a local treat had to once again put their cravings on pause. After a 10-year absence, Hubig’s Pies announced its comeback on Sunday with a surprise pop-up event, selling the first pies Hubig’s has produced since a fire in 2012 destroyed its original facility.
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council gains power to approve mayoral appointees
New Orleans voters on Tuesday night approved a significant change to how City Hall officials are appointed, setting up a new system that empowers the City Council to confirm or deny the mayor's picks to run key departments. The "yes" vote on the city charter amendment passed with 60% of...
NOLA.com
Dan Curtis re-elected mayor of Abita Springs. New faces coming to Town Council.
Abita Springs voters returned Dan Curtis to the mayor's office Tuesday, voting to give him another term in the office. Curtis, a Republican, defeated Democrat challenger O.J. Pouncey, taking 79% of the vote. Before he assumed his current mayoral seat in 2019, Curtis served on the Abita Springs Board of Alderman, represented District 3 as a St. Tammany School Board member, and was a teacher at Lyons Elementary.
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 10? Vote now.
Week 10 of the high school football campaign was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NOLA.com
Destrehan seeks another deep run in nonselect football playoffs; see New Orleans area pairings here
No. 3 Destrehan has the highest playoff seeding among New Orleans area schools in the nonselect football brackets as the Wildcats seek another deep run into the playoffs. Destrehan, among four Division I teams to earn a bye to the regional round, has reached the state semifinal round seven times in the past nine seasons and twice finished as a state runner-up.
NOLA.com
He learned to swim so his grandfather would let him go fishing. Now this Rummel junior is a metro champion.
Calix Hammett learned to swim when he was 5-years-old so that his grandfather would let him go on a boat with him to go fishing. Now, the Rummel junior can do more than simply stay afloat. Hammett won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events and was named the outstanding boys swimmer at the New Orleans metro swimming championships Sunday at Franco’s Health Club & Spa in Mandeville.
NOLA.com
'We're not going to repeat the mistakes': S&WB preps for $300M power project
The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board will soon break ground on one of its most important construction projects in recent history, the solution to a problem that city leaders have long known about, done little to address and can no longer ignore. Officials expect climate change to fuel increasingly...
NOLA.com
Cool weather is coming: New Orleans will see a 20 degree drop in temperatures this weekend
The New Orleans area will cool off from its unseasonably warm weather starting Wednesday night. Typically at this time of year, the metro area would see highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. However, the temperature will instead yo-yo from about 10 degrees warmer than normal on Tuesday to about 10 degrees cooler than normal by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Comments / 0