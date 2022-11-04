ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Lafitte Seafood Festival, Bobby Brown, Covington Three Rivers Arts Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Nov. 8-14

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The festival features seafood, tours of the wetland preserve, and a music lineup mixing popular local bands and blasts from the past including The Marshall Tucker Band and The Orchestra, featuring members of ELO. Also performing are Amanda Shaw, Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters, Better Than Ezra, the Creole String Beans, Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours and more. The festival also has amusement rides, craft vendors, seafood, kayak rentals, walks in the Wetland Trace Nature Preserve and more. Nov. 11-13 at the Lafitte Grounds and Auditorium. Tickets $10-$15. Free admission for kids under 13 years old. Visit lafitteseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
A weekend of teaching and sharing Native American heritage in Lacombe

The Bayou Lacombe Museum will host its third annual Native American Heritage Festival on Nov. 19-20 to introduce, educate and celebrate the area's Choctaw history. Older than New Orleans, Lacombe had an active native community until the mid-20th century, when the practice of some traditions began to wane, including tribal dances that had been lost for almost 100 years. Choctaw culture bearers now focus on keeping these traditions alive by teaching younger generations through the museum, special gatherings and other practices.
LACOMBE, LA
As Hubig's Pie watch enters day two, here's the latest on when they could hit shelves

Tuesday morning brought Hubig’s Pies watch into day two, as New Orleans people seeking a reunion with a local treat had to once again put their cravings on pause. After a 10-year absence, Hubig’s Pies announced its comeback on Sunday with a surprise pop-up event, selling the first pies Hubig’s has produced since a fire in 2012 destroyed its original facility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Dan Curtis re-elected mayor of Abita Springs. New faces coming to Town Council.

Abita Springs voters returned Dan Curtis to the mayor's office Tuesday, voting to give him another term in the office. Curtis, a Republican, defeated Democrat challenger O.J. Pouncey, taking 79% of the vote. Before he assumed his current mayoral seat in 2019, Curtis served on the Abita Springs Board of Alderman, represented District 3 as a St. Tammany School Board member, and was a teacher at Lyons Elementary.
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
Destrehan seeks another deep run in nonselect football playoffs; see New Orleans area pairings here

No. 3 Destrehan has the highest playoff seeding among New Orleans area schools in the nonselect football brackets as the Wildcats seek another deep run into the playoffs. Destrehan, among four Division I teams to earn a bye to the regional round, has reached the state semifinal round seven times in the past nine seasons and twice finished as a state runner-up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
He learned to swim so his grandfather would let him go fishing. Now this Rummel junior is a metro champion.

Calix Hammett learned to swim when he was 5-years-old so that his grandfather would let him go on a boat with him to go fishing. Now, the Rummel junior can do more than simply stay afloat. Hammett won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events and was named the outstanding boys swimmer at the New Orleans metro swimming championships Sunday at Franco’s Health Club & Spa in Mandeville.
SLIDELL, LA
Cool weather is coming: New Orleans will see a 20 degree drop in temperatures this weekend

The New Orleans area will cool off from its unseasonably warm weather starting Wednesday night. Typically at this time of year, the metro area would see highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. However, the temperature will instead yo-yo from about 10 degrees warmer than normal on Tuesday to about 10 degrees cooler than normal by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

