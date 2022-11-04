Prior to the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 9th), co-host Luke Bryan will be hosting an ABC special, On the Road to the CMA Awards. According to Billboard, the new special will offer viewers an all-access look into the life of Wynonna Judd, as she returns to the stage following the death of her mother and country music hall of fame, Naomi Judd. Judd will appear in the special alongside fellow country music hitmakers Martina McBride and Little Big Town.

3 DAYS AGO