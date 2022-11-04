Read full article on original website
CMA Awards 2022: Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Tapped to Perform
Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing another group of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Set to hit the stage at this year's ceremony are Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.
Luke Bryan Debuts Sentimental 'SURPRISE' Days Before Hosting CMA Awards
“This is such a personal song to me. ...There is just something about it that never gets old.”
Brooks & Dunn, Travis Tritt added as Carolina Country Music Fest headliners
They join superstars Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen as top acts for the three-day show, which runs June 8 through June 11 in Myrtle Beach.
Cody Johnson Releasing New Live Album With Longtime Touring Band
Country star and powerhouse vocalist Cody Johnson is set to release a brand-new live album on Dec. 2, 2022. Titled Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live, the expansive 27-track project will capture Johnson’s chest-thumping live show energy alongside the musical prowess of his longtime touring band, the Rockin' CJB.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery Releases New Song “Small Town Story”
American Idol Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery has just released a new song called “Small Town Story.” The track appears on the deluxe edition of McCreery’s fifth studio album Same Truck, out November 18. Scotty McCreery Releases New Song “Small Town Story”. “Small Town Story” is...
Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten To Riot CMA Awards If They Don’t Crown Her Entertainer Of The Year
After the CMA Awards gave an Entertainer of the Year nod to Carrie Underwood, her fans are determined to riot if they so have to should she not receive the award. Underwood recently announced that she’ll be performing at the major country music event, which takes place November 9th, and will be singing her latest single, “Hate My Heart” from her album Denim and Rhinestones.
Jason Aldean Concertgoers Boo Maren Morris’ Name Before Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance
The feud continues. Jason Aldean mentioned Maren Morris at a Nashville concert, eliciting boos from the crowd amid the Grammy Award winner's feud with Brittany Aldean. The Georgia native, 45, said he wanted to bring up a special guest during his Friday, October 14, show at Bridgestone Arena. “I thought, man, who could I call? […]
Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, and others to perform at Country Music Awards
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — You don’t wait to miss the country artists performing live at the Country Music Awards next week. Tune in to ABC on November 9th at 7 p.m. (CT) for the “56th Annual CMA Awards”. The Country Music Association announced many new...
CMA Awards 1995: Shania Twain Flirts With Johnny Cash, Tim McGraw, Travis Tritt And More During Performance Of “Any Man Of Mine”
I wanna be Shania Twain when I grow up. Of course, she’s the undisputed queen of pop country, and has always done things her way. And back at the 1995 CMA Awards, her unabashed confidence was on full display. She took the stage to perform her hit “Any Man...
Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT
George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
CMT
Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover
Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
Brantley Gilbert's Song With Blake Shelton, Vince Gill 'Just Isn’t Enough'
Brantley Gilbert made a big announcement this week, but "one song just isn’t enough..." Here's what he has planned.
Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album, ‘So Help Me God,’ With Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean Collabs
Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news. Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10. The project marks his...
Carrie Underwood’s New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ Headed to Country Radio
Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio. She dropped Denim & Rhinestones in June and with it, the first single “Ghost Story.” The new single leans a bit more into Carrie Underwood’s rock side. It’s titled “Hate My Heart.” Check out her announcement below.
Tyler Hubbard Reveals Cover Art, Track List for Debut Solo Album
Tyler Hubbard has unveiled the title, cover art and track list for his highly anticipated solo debut album, Tyler Hubbard. Co-produced by Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt, the 18-track record will drop on Jan. 27, 2023. “I know the importance and the value of this first album and really setting the...
Luke Bryan To Host ABC Special ‘On The Road To the CMA Awards’
Prior to the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 9th), co-host Luke Bryan will be hosting an ABC special, On the Road to the CMA Awards. According to Billboard, the new special will offer viewers an all-access look into the life of Wynonna Judd, as she returns to the stage following the death of her mother and country music hall of fame, Naomi Judd. Judd will appear in the special alongside fellow country music hitmakers Martina McBride and Little Big Town.
CMT
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Wynonna Crowns Ashley McBryde 'The Next Generation of Greatness' at The Judds' Final Concert
An impressive cast of country artists joined Wynonna to celebrate the songs of her late mother, Naomi Judd, during Thursday night's (Nov. 3) live taping of forthcoming television special The Judds: Love Is Alive -- the Final Concert. The show took place at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.-- site of The Judds' original Farewell Concert on Dec. 4, 1991.
Loretta Lynn honored by CMT: Wynonna Judd, Brandi Carlile perform in star-studded tribute
Loretta Lynn's legacy in country music was honored by CMT with a 90-minute special with performances by Wynonna Judd, Brandi Carlile and Keith Urban.
