Women's Health
See 'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her In The Back'
Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season. Even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer caused the No Doubt leading lady to shake with anger during an intense battle round.
CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”
With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Blake Shelton Quips He & Gwen Stefani Need 'Marriage Counseling' Because Of 'The Voice'
Is Blake Shelton's competitive streak taking a toll on his and Gwen Stefani's marriage? On the Monday, October 18, episode of The Voice, the spouses and their fellow coaches were super impressed with a performance put on by Jay Allen, a contestant who belongs to Stefani's team — but the Oklahoma native wound up pulling a steal to bring Allen on his side.The mom-of-three, 53, praised Allen and used the "save" option to keep him, but Shelton interrupted her by asking, "What if somebody steals Jay?" Shelton then used his one and only "steal," prompting his wife to get up...
Blake Shelton announces next season of 'The Voice' will be his last
Oklahoma native and longtime coach on "The Voice" announced Tuesday that the next season of the singing competition show will be his last.
Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stunning Ring In Throwback Pic With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani shared a romantic throwback photo with her superstar husband Blake Shelton.
CMA Awards 1995: Shania Twain Flirts With Johnny Cash, Tim McGraw, Travis Tritt And More During Performance Of “Any Man Of Mine”
I wanna be Shania Twain when I grow up. Of course, she’s the undisputed queen of pop country, and has always done things her way. And back at the 1995 CMA Awards, her unabashed confidence was on full display. She took the stage to perform her hit “Any Man...
Watch LeAnn Rimes’ Powerful Grand Ole Opry Performance Of George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today”
The Grand Ole Opry has witnessed some pretty exceptional country music moments since its inception in the 1920s. The sheer importance and history behind that stage brings out the emotional response from performers, and they open their hearts up to give the audience their all. And one of the most...
'The Voice' Host Carson Daly On Blake Shelton's Series Departure: 'I'm Bummed, But I Get It'
Weeks after The Voice legend Blake Shelton revealed that he would be leaving NBC’s long-running singing competition series after 12 years, host Carson Daly is speaking out, detailing how the show “won’t be the same” without the country crooner. "I hate it," Daly spilled of Shelton’s...
Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album, ‘So Help Me God,’ With Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean Collabs
Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news. Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10. The project marks his...
Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
CMA Awards Performers to Include Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and a Loretta Lynn Tribute
The initial rollout of performers for the 2022 CMA Awards includes Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, the Country Music Association announced Tuesday, just a little more than two weeks in advance of the Nov. 9 telecast. The show will open with an all-star tribute...
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT
George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
CMA Awards 2022: Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Tapped to Perform
Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing another group of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Set to hit the stage at this year's ceremony are Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.
CMT To Air Special Live At The Grand Ole Opry In Honor Of Loretta Lynn, Featuring Performances By George Strait, Tanya Tucker And More
This will be a can’t-miss program. CMT is set to air a special live from the Grand Ole Opry, Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn, in honor of the late, great Loretta Lynn. She sadly passed away a couple weeks ago at her home...
Brooks & Dunn, Travis Tritt added as Carolina Country Music Fest headliners
They join superstars Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen as top acts for the three-day show, which runs June 8 through June 11 in Myrtle Beach.
CMA Awards to Kickoff with Loretta Lynn Tribute
CMA Awards, country music’s biggest night will take place on Wednesday, November 9th at Bridgestone Arena. The evening will begin with a tribute to Loretta Lynn. Performers announced for the show include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.
RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"
George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
Luke Bryan To Host ABC Special ‘On The Road To the CMA Awards’
Prior to the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 9th), co-host Luke Bryan will be hosting an ABC special, On the Road to the CMA Awards. According to Billboard, the new special will offer viewers an all-access look into the life of Wynonna Judd, as she returns to the stage following the death of her mother and country music hall of fame, Naomi Judd. Judd will appear in the special alongside fellow country music hitmakers Martina McBride and Little Big Town.
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
