Missouri State

‘There Is Evil In This World’: Couple Arrested After Pregnant Mom, Baby Are Killed During Supposed Job Interview

By Jill Sederstrom
Oxygen
Oxygen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
People

Woman Who Says Dad Was Serial Killer Told Police About Mass Grave in 2007. They Excavated the Wrong Site

Authorities said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the bodies of up to 70 women she said were murdered by her late father, Donald Dean Studey Authorities admitted to searching the wrong location after a woman told authorities in 2007 that her father was a serial killer who buried the remains of dozens of women on his property. According to WHO-TV, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Law & Crime

Authorities Say Missing Georgia Toddler Was Discarded in Dumpster and Taken to Landfill — and Mom Is Still Considered a Suspect

Authorities believe missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon is dead and that the 20-month-old’s body tragically went to a local landfill after being discarded in a dumpster. “We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location, and it was brought here by regular means,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Black Enterprise

White University of Kentucky Student Arrested After Assaulting Black Students, Spewing N-Word

University of Kentucky police arrested a white female student after she physically and verbally assaulted Black students on campus. Sophia Rosing, 22, has been charged with intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to the Fayette County Detention Center, NBC News reported. Her bail is set at $10,000.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Teachers noticed he was starving. Then he froze to death in a garage. What happened to Thomas Valva?

Thomas Valva died of hypothermia on 17 January 2020, after spending the night on the frigid floor of his NYPD officer father’s garage. He was only eight years old. For two years after Michael Valva was awarded partial custody of his three children, Anthony, Thomas and Andrew, in 2017, their mother Justyna Zubko-Valva fought hard against the decision. She documented the bruises on her children’s bodies, posting videos of their children saying they weren’t allowed to say they missed her. The gruesome extent of the abuse that Thomas and his brothers allegedly endured is now on full display in the...
TheDailyBeast

Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say

When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
People

Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide

The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend, her family members and another person who was inside the home A Maryland man returned to his La Plata home on Friday to find five people dead — including his two adult children, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the man entered the home and made the grim discovery. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann,...
LA PLATA, MD
The Independent

Mummified boy buried in unmarked grave 400 years ago identified as son of powerful Austrian count

A ‘virtual autopsy’ has identified a 17th-century mummified toddler as the first-born son of a powerful Austrian count.Researchers found the child, despite being born to a wealthy family, was malnourished and sick with pneumonia when he died about 400 years ago.A team based in Germany examined the mummy, using state-of-the-art science alongside historical records to shed new light on Renaissance childhood.The boy was found in an aristocratic Austrian family crypt, where conditions allowed for natural mummification, preserving soft tissue that contained critical information about his life and death.Surprisingly, it was the only unidentified body in the crypt, buried in...
The Independent

Quinton Simon - update: FBI release chilling photos of search for missing toddler in Georgia landfill

The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put...
SAVANNAH, GA
Oxygen

Oxygen

