‘There Is Evil In This World’: Couple Arrested After Pregnant Mom, Baby Are Killed During Supposed Job Interview

Prosecutors say man accidentally recorded himself plotting wife's kidnapping
Schanda Handley and her daughter, Isabella Cumberland, were at their home on a quiet street in Lafayette, Louisiana, on August 6, 2017, when two men appeared at their front door. At first glance they looked like deliverymen, which was a welcome interruption, since Handley had been anxiously awaiting a clothes steamer she had ordered.
‘I Was A Monster’: Killer Of Teen Who Disappeared During Spring Break Trip Is Sentenced To Life In Prison
"I am so glad my daughter was feisty and fought back," Brittanee Drexel's mom said in court while addressing Raymond Moody. "She fought for her life. We know now she scratched the hell out of your face head and neck. You will forever carry the scars of what my daughter did to you and I hope you are haunted by her."
Woman Who Says Dad Was Serial Killer Told Police About Mass Grave in 2007. They Excavated the Wrong Site
Authorities said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the bodies of up to 70 women she said were murdered by her late father, Donald Dean Studey Authorities admitted to searching the wrong location after a woman told authorities in 2007 that her father was a serial killer who buried the remains of dozens of women on his property. According to WHO-TV, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the...
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Authorities Say Missing Georgia Toddler Was Discarded in Dumpster and Taken to Landfill — and Mom Is Still Considered a Suspect
Authorities believe missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon is dead and that the 20-month-old’s body tragically went to a local landfill after being discarded in a dumpster. “We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location, and it was brought here by regular means,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.
Texas Mom Sentenced To Life After 'Bed-Ridden' 7-Year-Old Daughter Dies While She's Partying
Authorities said that Lauren Dean's non-verbal 7-year-old daughter Jordynn Barrera died because her mom failed to provide necessary medical care and went out to the bars instead. A Texas mother will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the murder of her “bed-ridden” 7-year-old daughter, who died while...
Chilling details after girl, 5, found dead and mom makes horror confession to hospital staff about what’s in her truck
CHILLING details have emerged after a five-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her mother. Cops were rushed to Spring Creek Park in Harris County, Texas, on Sunday after the 35-year-old woman drove to hospital with the tot's body in her truck. In a briefing with reporters, Sgt. Ben...
'My wife isn't deceased, she's in the front room!' Couple were left without money for weeks after their bank told them they were both DEAD
A husband and wife were left without access to any money for weeks after both being told by their bank that the other was dead. Ben Gibson, 63, was 'furious' after being told that his 65-year-old wife Gill was dead when he called the bank up about a card problem.
White University of Kentucky Student Arrested After Assaulting Black Students, Spewing N-Word
University of Kentucky police arrested a white female student after she physically and verbally assaulted Black students on campus. Sophia Rosing, 22, has been charged with intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to the Fayette County Detention Center, NBC News reported. Her bail is set at $10,000.
Teachers noticed he was starving. Then he froze to death in a garage. What happened to Thomas Valva?
Thomas Valva died of hypothermia on 17 January 2020, after spending the night on the frigid floor of his NYPD officer father’s garage. He was only eight years old. For two years after Michael Valva was awarded partial custody of his three children, Anthony, Thomas and Andrew, in 2017, their mother Justyna Zubko-Valva fought hard against the decision. She documented the bruises on her children’s bodies, posting videos of their children saying they weren’t allowed to say they missed her. The gruesome extent of the abuse that Thomas and his brothers allegedly endured is now on full display in the...
The body of a 54-year-old missing woman was found inside a 22-foot python after it swallowed her whole
A search party for a woman in Indonesia discovered an unusually bloated snake. When they cut it open, they found the missing woman's intact body.
Family-of-four found dead at Elyira home after man made chilling 911 call to cops
A FAMILY-of-four was found dead at a home in Ohio after a man's chilling call to police. Cops said the suspect told them he had killed his family in the 911 call made at 11.45pm on Saturday - and warned he planned to kill himself next. Ohio Police then arrived...
Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say
When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide
The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend, her family members and another person who was inside the home A Maryland man returned to his La Plata home on Friday to find five people dead — including his two adult children, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the man entered the home and made the grim discovery. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann,...
Young Texas Mom Found Dead In Office Building Bathroom — Who Was Her Killer?
The road to justice for Laurie Stout’s family was anything but easy. The devoted 22-year-old Texas mom was brutally murdered on Sept. 20, 1983 inside a bathroom stall at an Austin office building where she had worked cleaning, but it would take decades to bring her surprising killer to justice.
Mummified boy buried in unmarked grave 400 years ago identified as son of powerful Austrian count
A ‘virtual autopsy’ has identified a 17th-century mummified toddler as the first-born son of a powerful Austrian count.Researchers found the child, despite being born to a wealthy family, was malnourished and sick with pneumonia when he died about 400 years ago.A team based in Germany examined the mummy, using state-of-the-art science alongside historical records to shed new light on Renaissance childhood.The boy was found in an aristocratic Austrian family crypt, where conditions allowed for natural mummification, preserving soft tissue that contained critical information about his life and death.Surprisingly, it was the only unidentified body in the crypt, buried in...
Quentin Simon’s mom Leilani Simon ‘tried to overdose with kids nearby’ & toddler’s brother had ‘bruises’ ex claims
A DAD has expressed his deep concern about his son's safety and is "questioning everything" after his little boy's mom was named as the sole suspect in the presumed death of one of her other children. Police in Chatham County, Georgia said on Thursday that Leilani Simon is the primary...
Woman Sentenced to Life for Slamming Granddaughter Against Hard Surface, Killing Her
By Xara Aziz. An Alabama woman has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing her two-year-old step-granddaughter, according to local news reports. Pamella Shelton was charged and later convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. She was sentenced late last week.
Missing Georgia teen's family says human remains discovered may be 17-year-old
The family of missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri said that the human remains discovered on Saturday near one of his last known locations may be of the teen.
Quinton Simon - update: FBI release chilling photos of search for missing toddler in Georgia landfill
The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put...
