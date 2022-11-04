ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

Penn

Incumbent State Representative James Struzzi-R answers questions from IUP community

State Representative Jim Struzzi is running for a third term in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. He is a Republican and is running against the Democratic nominee, IUP student Brian Doyle (senior, history). Struzzi is from Westmoreland County, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1996, worked for PennDOT in public relations and was the president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. 2018 was the year he ran for and won his seat in the general assembly which he has held since 2019.
INDIANA, PA
Penn

Football: Crimson Hawks pummel Clarion, earn spot in PSAC title game

The IUP football team entered Saturday’s game against Clarion with a chance to clinch the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division title and a spot in the PSAC championship game, in which IUP had not played since 2017. While the Crimson Hawks did not control their own destiny...
INDIANA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
alleghenyfront.org

How one Pennsylvania company is using waste coal to mine Bitcoin

Twenty miles northeast of Pittsburgh, in Russellton, Pennsylvania, is a waste coal pile, although “pile” isn’t really accurate. It’s actually huge mountains of black rock stacked as tall as houses that sit nearby–the site is in the middle of a residential area. There’re no trees or vegetation on the site, except for patches of grass here and there.
RUSSELLTON, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

$150k Powerball tickets sold at two Sheetz stores in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Time to double-check those Powerball tickets after it was announced that two different Sheetz stores in Altoona sold $150,000 winners from Saturday’s drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, there were two million-dollar winners in Pennsylvania and eight winners of $150,000 when they matched four balls and the Powerball and had […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots

PITTSBURGH — Even as people are returning their mail-in ballot at the last minute at the Allegheny County Election Division office at the County Office Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, some of about 1,000 other people have gotten late word about a problem with the dating on their mail-in ballot envelopes.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County

Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gas leak alert posted in Cambria County as crews work at the scene

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency Services warned of a gas leak Sunday night after a high-pressure line leak was reported. The High PSI line leak happened at the compressor station at 555 Dishong Mountain Road. Cambria County Department of Emergency Services took to their Facebook to let residents know there is no hazard to […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT issues update on windmill superloads

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county for November 8-10. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 Route 322 back to Route […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
wtae.com

Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County

GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

