Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn
Incumbent State Representative James Struzzi-R answers questions from IUP community
State Representative Jim Struzzi is running for a third term in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. He is a Republican and is running against the Democratic nominee, IUP student Brian Doyle (senior, history). Struzzi is from Westmoreland County, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1996, worked for PennDOT in public relations and was the president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. 2018 was the year he ran for and won his seat in the general assembly which he has held since 2019.
Penn
IUP's 'The Legend' makes history during their 100-year anniversary celebration
This weekend, IUP history was made with its biggest alumni event to date. The event in question was the welcoming of approximately 900 alumni back to their alma mater to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of IUP’s marching band, “The Legend.”. Events from this past weekend included alumni rehearsals,...
Penn
UBORA, Haven Project, others to host 'Redefining Masculinity' event on Wednesday
UBORA Men of IUP, The Haven Project and University College are hosting an event titled “Redefining Masculinity” on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Ohio Room of the Hadley Union Building (HUB). The event is free and open to the Indiana community and is intended...
Penn
Football: Crimson Hawks pummel Clarion, earn spot in PSAC title game
The IUP football team entered Saturday’s game against Clarion with a chance to clinch the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division title and a spot in the PSAC championship game, in which IUP had not played since 2017. While the Crimson Hawks did not control their own destiny...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
Parents speak out at meeting after teacher brings “Gender Queer” book to class
The Hollidaysburg Area School District School Board held their work session in the Junior High auditorium to accommodate the large crowd of parents Monday evening.
7 adults charged with criminal homicide in kidnapping, murder of Indiana County man
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Seven adults are charged with criminal homicide in the death of an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and found dead in the woods in late October. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 7 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection to kidnapping of Indiana County man found murdered.
alleghenyfront.org
How one Pennsylvania company is using waste coal to mine Bitcoin
Twenty miles northeast of Pittsburgh, in Russellton, Pennsylvania, is a waste coal pile, although “pile” isn’t really accurate. It’s actually huge mountains of black rock stacked as tall as houses that sit nearby–the site is in the middle of a residential area. There’re no trees or vegetation on the site, except for patches of grass here and there.
Weather will be optimal for viewing lunar eclipse
PITTSBURGH — There is going to be a big show in the sky early Tuesday morning, and the weather will be fantastic for it. The full Beaver moon will peak just before sunrise Tuesday morning, and it will be the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see until March 2025.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
$150k Powerball tickets sold at two Sheetz stores in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Time to double-check those Powerball tickets after it was announced that two different Sheetz stores in Altoona sold $150,000 winners from Saturday’s drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, there were two million-dollar winners in Pennsylvania and eight winners of $150,000 when they matched four balls and the Powerball and had […]
wtae.com
‘Wonderful human being’: Westmoreland County doctor’s legacy lives on with scholarship
LATROBE, Pa. — Saturday marks 21 years since the shooting death of Dr. Andrew Bagby in a parking lot at Keystone State Park in Westmoreland County, not long after he moved to the region. Shortly after he was killed, a scholarship was established in honor of Dr. Bagby. “Andrew...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman
Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
wtae.com
Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots
PITTSBURGH — Even as people are returning their mail-in ballot at the last minute at the Allegheny County Election Division office at the County Office Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, some of about 1,000 other people have gotten late word about a problem with the dating on their mail-in ballot envelopes.
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County
Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
Gas leak alert posted in Cambria County as crews work at the scene
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency Services warned of a gas leak Sunday night after a high-pressure line leak was reported. The High PSI line leak happened at the compressor station at 555 Dishong Mountain Road. Cambria County Department of Emergency Services took to their Facebook to let residents know there is no hazard to […]
$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Allegheny County
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Allegheny County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket, a Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off, was sold at Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Grill at 1013 Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. The retailer will receive a...
PennDOT issues update on windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county for November 8-10. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 Route 322 back to Route […]
wtae.com
Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County
GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
Comments / 0