Cape Gazette
Aimee Lucente and Kelly Yudt join Beebe Medical Group
Beebe Healthcare announced the recent appointment of new care providers in two of its primary care practices in Lewes. Aimee Lucente, NP, is a nurse practitioner who has joined Beebe Primary Care Lewes. She specializes in family medicine, addressing health and wellness, preventive care, acute illnesses and chronic disease conditions requiring long-term care, for both adolescents and adults. Lucente is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the American Heart Association, and is licensed to practice in both Delaware and Pennsylvania.
theshelbyreport.com
Alabama Grocers Education Foundation Holds Annual Tournament
The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation held its Annual Fall Clay Shoot on Oct. 13 at Selwood Farms in Alpine, Alabama. The event raised more than $28,000 for the Alabama Grocers Education Foundation to provide scholarships to employees and children of employees of Alabama Grocers Association member companies. To date, AGEF has awarded more than $1.4 million dollars because of the support of members at its events.
Cape Gazette
Brittany Hoeller named Cape support professional of the year
Lewes Elementary paraeducator Brittany Hoeller has been named the Cape Henlopen School District Educational Support Person of the Year. Now in her third year at Lewes Elementary, Hoeller said she wears many hats in her role supporting the school reading specialist. One day she may pull students who need extra support into a small reading group, while other days she’s busy assisting students in the classroom.
Cape Gazette
Atracare opens new walk-in care facility in Ocean View
Atracare has expanded to open a brand-new clinic in Ocean View. The new walk-in facility will provide access to healthcare for more residents in Southern Delaware. Owned and operated by Delaware locals Dr. William Albanese and Dr. Lindsay Albanese, Atracare’s primary goal is to bring high-quality medical care to people in Sussex County.
delawarepublic.org
Number of transitional beds for Delaware youth leaving foster care more than doubled during pandemic
The only designated transitional housing provider for Delaware youth leaving foster care has more than doubled its available bed space, but demand remains high. The Elizabeth Murphey School in Dover recently added an eleventh bed — a small number when compared to the more than 500 Delaware children in foster care, but a substantial increase from the four beds available before the pandemic. School Director Michael Kopp says a surge in demand for transitional housing during the pandemic was in part an unintended consequence of the eviction moratorium.
From politics to parties, this tradition dates back to 1812
Delaware LIVE News is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more here. This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an ... Read More
WBOC
Those In Delaware And Maryland Hoping To Become A Billionaire
DELMAR, Del. - The Powerball jackpot is the highest it has ever been. At $1.9 billion, the Powerball is at historic highs. People in Delaware and Maryland explained their strategies to win that jackpot. "Well, I'm on my way home from seeing the Wallops facility in Virginia. I figured if I didn't win on my way down, I might as well buy a ticket in each state I'm driving through on my way home," says Craig Gagne.
Cape Gazette
Veterans get no-cost admission to Delaware Botanic Gardens Nov. 11
Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek announced that veterans showing military ID cards will receive free admission on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, in appreciation for their military service to the country. Other guests who bring food donations for Food Bank of Delaware also will enter free. Ray Sander, DBG...
Cape Gazette
ChristianaCare’s first Sussex County location now open
After nearly a year of construction, ChristianaCare’s first primary care facility in Sussex County has opened. It’s located in the former Pier One building on the southbound side of Route 1 just north of the Route 24 intersection. The hospital announced in September 2021 it would be opening the 10,000-square-foot facility, which provides primary care, specialty healthcare services and a new care model for patients 65 and older.
Cape Gazette
Area churches accepting donations Nov. 14-21 for Operation Christmas Child
National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child this year will take place Nov. 14-21, with more than 4,500 drop-off locations open across the country. Those who wish to support the program, which collects and distributes millions of gift-filled shoeboxes to countries around the world, can deliver their donations to the following Sussex County locations at the listed times. For details about Operation Christmas Child, go to samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware woman claims 2 lottery prizes totaling $400,000 in one day
In an incredible stroke of luck, a 70-year-old Newark woman recently purchased two Delaware lottery tickets, each worth six figures, that she was able to claim in the same day. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, first won $100,000 after scratching two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets that...
Cape Gazette
Back on my feet thanks to great care at Beebe
Earlier this year, when I toured the shiny, new Beebe Healthcare Specialty Surgical Hospital at the Rehoboth Health Campus, I had no idea that I myself would soon be needing the services of the brand-new walk-in care facility located in that very building. A few months after my tour, I...
Cape Gazette
Bay Journal
When a massive project threatened endangered sturgeon, science intervened
If you’re trying to catch a living dinosaur, you’d better use a big net. In this case, that would be a net long enough to stretch nearly the entire 400-foot width of Marshyhope Creek. Even then, you’re likely to come up empty. “There aren’t many up here,”...
superhits106.com
West Delaware leader named state superintendent of year
Kristen Rickey who has led the West Delaware district since the 2010-2011 school year, recently was named the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by School Administrators of Iowa. The organization represents more than 2,000 educational administrators statewide.
Cape Gazette
Dogfish dining benefits Springboard Pallet shelter village Nov. 9, 23
To raise funds for the Springboard Pallet shelter village project in Georgetown, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats will host Beer and Benevolence nights from 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to support the project.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City adopts policy for personal mobility devices
Anyone who wants to operate a personal mobility device — i.e. motorized wheelchairs, scooters and the like — on Ocean City beaches, parks or the Boardwalk must adhere to some specific rules following approval of a resortwide policy. In response to a recommendation from members of the Police...
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle-area pedestrian fatality under investigation
A 74-year-old woman has died in a hospital, days after being struck by a vehicle as she was walking across New Castle Avenue. Delaware State Police said Tuesday that Mireille Mathis of Greenville, South Carolina was struck last Wednesday night, November 2nd. She was walking westbound across New Castle Avenue near Rodney Drive away from the crosswalk when a northbound Jeep struck her on the vehicle's passenger side.
Cape Gazette
Return Day in 1960
There have been two stories about Return Day in recent editions of the Cape Gazette – one in the election guide and the other in the Nov. 1 paper. Both contained photographs of past Return Day events, but it’s such a unique Delaware tradition that it doesn’t hurt to share another photo. This image from the Delaware Public Archives shows the scene of the 1960 Return Day event. The vehicles and fire trucks are a dead giveaway. It looks like that year’s event had to contend with less-than-ideal weather conditions, but the show must go on. Since its inception, Return Day has only been canceled for World War II (1942 and 1946) and the COVID-19 pandemic (2020). This year’s event will be held Thursday, Nov. 10.
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: 20th House District
As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” in November’s general election. State Rep. Stephen Smyk is vacating his seat in the 20th House District in Sussex County to run for the State Senate, and now an educator born and raised in the district – Stell Parker Selby – and a military veteran – Dallas Wingate – vie to take Smyk’s place in the House.
