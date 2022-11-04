Read full article on original website
Indians Season Ends at Toombs
The Vidalia Indians 2022 football season came to an end Friday night, as they were defeated by Toombs County 34-0. It was just the 5th time that Vidalia has suffered a shutout at the hands of their cross-county rivals and the first since 2008. It also marked the first time Vidalia has lost back-to-back years since 2000 & 2001.
Statesboro High alum named Student National Pharmaceutical Association president
Tierra Jackson, Statesboro High School Class of 2014, was inaugurated as the new Student National Pharmaceutical Association (SNPhA) president at the annual convention of the SNPhA held this past August in Atlanta. As Jackson assumes her new role, she looks to inspire innovation in pharmacy. “Tierra is a bright, ambitious,...
Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity
College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor makes campaign stop in Statesboro
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor made a campaign stop in Statesboro on Friday, November 4, 2022. Abrams is running against incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The event was held in the parking lot of the GS City campus in downtown Statesboro at noon and drew a large crowd of supporters.
WJCL
Rising country music star Hannah Dasher headed to Springfield for intimate show
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — Tickets available now for A Night with Hannah Dasher. In partnership with the Rotary Club of Effingham Sunrise, Carlson & Co is presenting a one-of-a-kind experience with the rising star in country music. Dasher will put on an intimate show at the Local on Laurel in...
WJCL
Herschel Walker challenges Raphael Warnock: Georgia 2022 Senate Election Results
Above file video: Warnock, Walker debate in Savannah. Georgia Bulldog football great Herschel Walker challenges Senator and Savannah native Raphael Warnock in a race that has captured the nation's attention. Warnock, a Democrat, was elected to the position in 2021, defeating incumbent Kelly Loeffler in a run-off. Loeffler had been...
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of alcohol sales in...
Subtropical Storm Nicole to become a hurricane by Wednesday, local impacts likely late week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30th and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday was an unfortunate reminder. While the storm is not currently structured as a classic tropical cyclone, it is producing tropical storm force winds. Our main impacts will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, […]
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
31-Year-Old Kristina Sherrod-Castor In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metter (Metter, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported a motor vehicle crash in Candler County on Friday. The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Kristina Sherrod-Castor. Preliminary crash reports suggest that Sherrod-Castor was negotiating a curve on GA Hwy 23 at Ollifftown Road when she lost control of her Ford Explorer.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miller Plantation, Screven County
This massive Folk Victorian house sits at the end of a row of majestic cedars, which appear to be well over a century old. Cedar lanes were once a popular landscaping choice but most of the old ones are long gone, lost to disease or storms over the years. These have somehow miraculously survived.
Going to church in Zero Gravity
On October 29th at Luetta Moore Park, the most extreme church sermon in Statesboro came to town in the form of Zero Gravity. The Zero Gravity event demonstrated the power of the Christian faith through the sport of motocross. “The easiest picture is if you take a Billy Graham Crusade,...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Screven County
This historic congregation was established in 1909. At some point, the smaller church was replaced with a larger one. An historic lodge is also located on the property.
WJCL
GSP: 1 man killed following Savannah crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirms that one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Shipyard Road in Savannah on Friday. According to GSP, 43-year-old Carroll Clifton was traveling east on Shipyard Road when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a palm tree just before 11 p.m.
Missing Georgia toddler’s grandfather dies after suspected hit-and-run crash
"Preliminary investigation indicates the male was struck while in the roadway by an unknown vehicle," Burke County sheriff's Capt. Jimmy Wylds said in a news release.
20-Year-Old Tierra Grant Died In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened when a 20-year-old was driving on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive.
WJCL
Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon
Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Brooklet (Brooklet, GA)
On Sunday afternoon, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on North GA 26 and Highway 80 West in Brooklet. According to the officials, a Honda traveling south on Cromley road when failed to stop at a stop sign and entered Georgia 26. The Honda was side-swiped on its left by the front of a transport truck.
Subtropical Storm Nicole Forms
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30 and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday morning proves that! While the storm is not organized enough to be classified as a tropical storm, it does have tropical storm force winds. This won’t be a devastating storm for us, but it will be impactful. […]
