WBBJ
100+ inmates prepare for release at TDOC re-entry event
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — More than 100 men incarcerated at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) are learning what it takes to remain crime-free as they prepare for their release. The men recently participated in the Tennessee Department of Correction’s re-entry resource fair. The event gives the inmates the opportunity...
KFVS12
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested in a case of child abuse, according to a statement from the Hayti Police Department. Staff at the Early Learning Center (DAEOC) reported seeing a teacher, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, abusing students on video. The center terminated Johnson after discovering...
Kait 8
Arkansas Court of Appeals upholds murderer’s conviction
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Craighead County man found guilty of murder. In 2021, a jury convicted Kevin Dale Brady of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Nix and sentenced him to 55 years in prison. Brady appealed the conviction,...
Kait 8
Police: Multiple credit cards stolen from St. Bernards employee
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said a St. Bernards employee was the victim of fraud after she had several credit cards stolen from her. According to the initial incident report, at 12:44 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, an officer was dispatched to the St. Bernards Medical Center on East Washington Avenue about the theft.
Kait 8
Nursing home resident arrested for stabbing another resident
SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri nursing home resident was arrested after stabbing a fellow resident. The Senath Police Department said Rachel Massey was charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon following the incident at the Senath South Health Care Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. The...
westkentuckystar.com
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri
An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
Kait 8
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A community is in mourning as a longtime Nettleton Public Schools employee has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died. Brooke’s husband Jon Landrum said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. The school district has asked residents...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel through the town of Osceola, there’s a change you need to be aware of. As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on a portion of Keiser Avenue. Mayor Sally Wilson confirmed with...
KFVS12
Highway 61 reopened after gas leak New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - U.S. Highway 61, north of Marston, was shut down for several hours because of a gas leak on Thursday, November 3. According to the New Madrid County Emergency Management Director, a major gas leak was detected around 4 p.m. and required the highway to be shut down all the way to the U.S. Highway 61/62 junction.
Kait 8
One hurt in Pemiscot County shooting, suspect arrested
STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – A 50-year-old Steele man is behind bars after police said he shot another man. According to Police Chief Billy Stanfield, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a home on North Locust Street about someone being shot. He said they found the 33-year-old victim, also...
westkentuckystar.com
2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas
A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
KFVS12
Hidden in Plain Sight
A Southeast Missouri State Anthropology professor and her students dig deep into real unsolved cases. New Madrid County gas leak shuts down portion of Highway 61. The New Madrid County emergency management director says a major gas leak has shut down a portion of Highway 61 north of Marston. Hidden...
Kait 8
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died during an early morning crash just north of Jonesboro. According to ArDOT, a vehicle caught fire after the crash Tuesday, Nov. 1, around 7:30 a.m., just north of Jonesboro on Hwy. 63. A preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police said 40-year-old Christopher...
America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
darnews.com
Dance students from The Dance Studio of Poplar Bluff deliver moving performance
Students from The Dance Studio of Poplar Bluff delivered a moving performance during a benefit for the Historic Rodgers Theater at the Black River Coliseum.
KFVS12
Mingo National Wildlife Refuge re-open the Swampwalk Nature Trail Loop
PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mingo National Wildlife Refuge welcomes visitors as they will be re-opening their Swampwalk Nature Trail Loop. With help from the Great Outdoors Act, the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge has replaced the treated wood portion of the boardwalk with textured recycled plastic boards. This was because the treated wood would become slick during wet or humid conditions. The new material offers visitors better grip while walking thorough the bottomland hardwood forest and is accessible for wheelchair or stroller users.
semoball.com
Mules return to round of 16 for first time since 2009 with upset of Jackson
JACKSON — This time it was the Mules making the big stop on the point-after try. Poplar Bluff jumped out to a 21-point lead and got a stop on a 2-point attempt when Jackson scored midway through the third quarter with a chance to pull even. The Mules then...
semoball.com
Valle Catholic ends Kennett postseason run in Class 3 District 1 semifinals
STE. GENEVIEVE — The number one seeded Valle Catholic Warriors overpowered the fourth seeded Kennett Indians 58-6 in the Class 3 District 1 semifinals Friday night. The Indians struck first in the matchup with a 30+ yard run into the end zone by senior running back Daniel Boatman. Working overtime in the wake of a string of late-season injuries, Boatman filled in as quarterback a number of times throughout the night. An early glimmer of hope for the adversity-stricken Indians, Boatman broke free of Valle Catholic defenders to run unscathed from the 30 yard line during the first drive of the night.
