ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neelyville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

100+ inmates prepare for release at TDOC re-entry event

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — More than 100 men incarcerated at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) are learning what it takes to remain crime-free as they prepare for their release. The men recently participated in the Tennessee Department of Correction’s re-entry resource fair. The event gives the inmates the opportunity...
TIPTONVILLE, TN
KFVS12

Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested in a case of child abuse, according to a statement from the Hayti Police Department. Staff at the Early Learning Center (DAEOC) reported seeing a teacher, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, abusing students on video. The center terminated Johnson after discovering...
HAYTI, MO
Kait 8

Arkansas Court of Appeals upholds murderer’s conviction

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Craighead County man found guilty of murder. In 2021, a jury convicted Kevin Dale Brady of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Nix and sentenced him to 55 years in prison. Brady appealed the conviction,...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Police: Multiple credit cards stolen from St. Bernards employee

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said a St. Bernards employee was the victim of fraud after she had several credit cards stolen from her. According to the initial incident report, at 12:44 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, an officer was dispatched to the St. Bernards Medical Center on East Washington Avenue about the theft.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Nursing home resident arrested for stabbing another resident

SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri nursing home resident was arrested after stabbing a fellow resident. The Senath Police Department said Rachel Massey was charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon following the incident at the Senath South Health Care Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. The...
SENATH, MO
westkentuckystar.com

3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri

An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Longtime Nettleton school employee dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A community is in mourning as a longtime Nettleton Public Schools employee has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died. Brooke’s husband Jon Landrum said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. The school district has asked residents...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel through the town of Osceola, there’s a change you need to be aware of. As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on a portion of Keiser Avenue. Mayor Sally Wilson confirmed with...
OSCEOLA, AR
KFVS12

Highway 61 reopened after gas leak New Madrid County

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - U.S. Highway 61, north of Marston, was shut down for several hours because of a gas leak on Thursday, November 3. According to the New Madrid County Emergency Management Director, a major gas leak was detected around 4 p.m. and required the highway to be shut down all the way to the U.S. Highway 61/62 junction.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

One hurt in Pemiscot County shooting, suspect arrested

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – A 50-year-old Steele man is behind bars after police said he shot another man. According to Police Chief Billy Stanfield, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a home on North Locust Street about someone being shot. He said they found the 33-year-old victim, also...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas

A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Hidden in Plain Sight

A Southeast Missouri State Anthropology professor and her students dig deep into real unsolved cases. New Madrid County gas leak shuts down portion of Highway 61. The New Madrid County emergency management director says a major gas leak has shut down a portion of Highway 61 north of Marston. Hidden...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died during an early morning crash just north of Jonesboro. According to ArDOT, a vehicle caught fire after the crash Tuesday, Nov. 1, around 7:30 a.m., just north of Jonesboro on Hwy. 63. A preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police said 40-year-old Christopher...
JONESBORO, AR
KOLR10 News

America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Mingo National Wildlife Refuge re-open the Swampwalk Nature Trail Loop

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mingo National Wildlife Refuge welcomes visitors as they will be re-opening their Swampwalk Nature Trail Loop. With help from the Great Outdoors Act, the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge has replaced the treated wood portion of the boardwalk with textured recycled plastic boards. This was because the treated wood would become slick during wet or humid conditions. The new material offers visitors better grip while walking thorough the bottomland hardwood forest and is accessible for wheelchair or stroller users.
PUXICO, MO
semoball.com

Valle Catholic ends Kennett postseason run in Class 3 District 1 semifinals

STE. GENEVIEVE — The number one seeded Valle Catholic Warriors overpowered the fourth seeded Kennett Indians 58-6 in the Class 3 District 1 semifinals Friday night. The Indians struck first in the matchup with a 30+ yard run into the end zone by senior running back Daniel Boatman. Working overtime in the wake of a string of late-season injuries, Boatman filled in as quarterback a number of times throughout the night. An early glimmer of hope for the adversity-stricken Indians, Boatman broke free of Valle Catholic defenders to run unscathed from the 30 yard line during the first drive of the night.
KENNETT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy