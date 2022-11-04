Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez
Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”
Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Selena Gomez's former assistant says the singer didn't 'want to be alive' during her 2016 tour
Selena Gomez's new documentary "My Mind & Me" premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. The film shows Gomez spiraling toward a mental health crisis during her 2016 "Revival" tour. In one clip, Gomez's former assistant says the singer had thoughts of suicide and her eyes were "pitch black." "Selena Gomez:...
In Style
Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Is Her “Only Friend” in the Industry
As if we needed further proof that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift remain the ultimate friendship goals (you know, besides adorable TikTok interactions and intimate birthday dinners), Gomez just revealed that she considers Swift to be her “only friend” in the industry during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.
Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind & Me’ Reveals Why She Wouldn’t Change The ‘Crashing & Burning’ In Her Life
Selena Gomez blessed her fans on Thursday (Nov. 3) with the release of “My Mind & Me,” the new song accompanying her upcoming AppleTV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. As in the documentary, this new song from Selena, 30, deals with her ongoing struggles of maintaining her mental health while balancing fame, artistic expression, and just existing in this world. However, she sings about not wanting to change those struggles because being open about them can hopefully help others.
Elle
Selena Gomez Stunned in a Magenta Silk Rodarte Dress at the Premiere of ‘My Mind and Me’
Ahead of Selena Gomez’s My Mind and Me documentary release tomorrow, the singer celebrated the project at its Hollywood premiere last night, dressed like the woman of the hour she was. Gomez stepped out in a one-shouldered silk magenta Rodarte dress. She wore her hair up and accessorized with dangle earrings. Gomez’s longtime stylist Kate Young put together the look.
Selena Gomez may not be able to carry children due to bipolar disorder meds
Selena Gomez may not be able to carry children in the future due to her bipolar disorder medications. “That’s a very big, big present thing in my life,” the actress, 30, told Rolling Stone for her December 2022 cover story, published Thursday. “However I’m meant to have them,...
Alek Keshishian on Filming Selena Gomez Through Her Darkest Moments: ‘I Would Know When Enough Was Enough’
Filmmaker Alek Keshishian went through over 200 hours of Verite footage and more hours for AppleTV+ “Selena: My Mind and Me.” Through it, the director who helmed “Madonna: Truth or Dare” had unprecedented access to singer and superstar Selena Gomez. What began as a behind-the-scenes of...
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift Reacts to Friend Selena Gomez's Emotional Documentary
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline. Selena Gomez's longtime friend Taylor Swift didn't wait long to make her opinion about Gomez's intimate documentary, My Mind and Me, known. Hours after the film—which explores Gomez's mental health journey over the last six years...
Did Selena Gomez Ever Get Plastic Surgery? Why She Has Sparked Rumors More Than Once
Actress and singer Selena Gomez has amassed a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame, and the “Baila Conmigo” artist has faced plastic surgery rumors a...
Selena Gomez Wasn’t Sure She Was Ready To Tell This Story
She’s wrestled with bipolar disorder, life-threatening illness, and tabloid hell. Now, she’s opening up about all of it in incredible ways. S elena Gomez has a lot of baggage. She says this is true both “literally and figuratively,” and she says it while I am rolling my own literal baggage across the threshold of her Los Angeles home, having first rolled it past the security gate, then up the verdant hill, then along the glimmering pool, before depositing it in a sort of glam room with a flowery rug and a view of the patio through open glass doors. By this point, I may be perspiring a bit. Gomez hugs me anyway, then scurries off down a hallway to confer with a young woman about the air conditioning. When she returns, she plops into a white leather salon-style chair and launches into a tale of how, just prior to my arrival, she’d been eating an acai bowl only to realize that “my entire face was purple.” The general vibe here is clear: We are human. We perspire. We get food stuck to our faces. We have baggage. Welcome.
Watch Selena Gomez Talk ‘My Mind and Me,’ Celebrating 30, and Her Rolling Stone Cover Shoot
During her December-issue cover shoot, Selena Gomez spoke to Rolling Stone about her remarkable new documentary, My Mind and Me, an intimate portrait of the superstar’s struggle with mental illness over six years. Though Gomez is no stranger to the spotlight, she reveals that working on this documentary pushed...
Vice
A guide to Selena Gomez's style evolution
There’s a reason Selena Gomez has such a large and loyal fanbase. Since her days as the coolest, most relatable 2010s Disney Channel graduate, the Texas-born star has radiated authenticity in whatever she does: from her addictive pop music, headline-grabbing fashion moments and the launch of Rare Beauty, to her varied screen work — everything from Wizards of Waverly Place to A24’s Spring Breakers. Selena also dedicates so much of her focus to mental health support, disability awareness and challenging stigmas that it’s impossible to watch and not stan.
Selena Gomez says she wrote 'Lose You to Love Me' in 45 minutes: 'I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of'
Selena Gomez's new documentary "My Mind & Me" was released on Apple TV+ on Friday. In the film, Gomez reflected on her No. 1 song "Lose You to Love Me" and the pain that inspired it. "I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing...
Bustle
Selena Gomez: “I Feel Like I’m Releasing”
On Friday, Selena Gomez will release Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, the Alek Keshishian-directed story, six years in the making, of some of her darkest, most vulnerable moments. Who is the 30-year-old singer most excited to share the Apple TV documentary with? “My mom hasn’t seen it yet, and I’m actually really excited,” she says slowly. “She wanted to wait to watch it with me. She’s been really supportive, and we’re in a really good place about it, so I’m happy.”
Everything We Learned from Selena Gomez’s New Documentary
In her revealing new documentary, Selena Gomez shares a lot with the world. Here are the four biggest takeaways from the new film.
