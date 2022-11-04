Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are officially a fashion couple — well, rumored couple, that is. After being spotted on what appeared to be several dates over the past few months, the duo hit the red carpet at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in matching outfits. As an ambassador for Gucci, the "Happier Than Ever" singer has worn various ensembles from the Milan-based fashion house over the years. But this is the first time she supported the brand with a couples outfit, as both Eilish and her presumed new boyfriend were dressed head to toe in looks emblazoned with the Gucci logo.

21 HOURS AGO