Billie Eilish, 20, & Jesse Rutherford, 31, Make Red Carpet Debut In Gucci Blanket & Matching PJs: Photos
Billie Eilish, 20, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, took their new romance to the red carpet for the first time on Saturday! The singer and her older beau happily posed together in Gucci pajama-inspired outfits, which included a long tan slip dress with the Gucci logo print for her and a button-down top and matching pants for him, at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, CA. They also posed while wrapped in a tan Gucci blanket together.
Billie Eilish Wears a Double-Slit Lace Gown on the Red Carpet With Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are officially a fashion couple — well, rumored couple, that is. After being spotted on what appeared to be several dates over the past few months, the duo hit the red carpet at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in matching outfits. As an ambassador for Gucci, the "Happier Than Ever" singer has worn various ensembles from the Milan-based fashion house over the years. But this is the first time she supported the brand with a couples outfit, as both Eilish and her presumed new boyfriend were dressed head to toe in looks emblazoned with the Gucci logo.
ETOnline.com
Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Couple Up in Matching Gucci Pajamas
Billie Eilish and her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, know how to make a statement. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala Saturday in matching Gucci pajamas. The pair entered the event draped in a large Gucci blanket before stepping onto the event's...
musictimes.com
Harry Styles' Gucci Collection Is Here: Witness Singer's 'Masculine Transformation'
Harry Styles's Gucci collection reflects his personal fashion choices: bright colors and fun patterns with a nostalgic twist from the 70s, reminiscent of his concept for his recently released album, "Harry's House." In his interview with GQ, the British singer's HA HA HA campaign is a product of Styles and...
Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist. For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet...
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Kim Kardashian Embraces Red Carpet Futurism in Sculpted Couture Balenciaga Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala
Kim Kardashian attended the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 in dramatic ensemble. For the gala, Kardashian looked to Balenciaga, wearing a fitted black gown from the fashion house’s fall 2022 couture collection. The silhouette included shoulder pads, a...
Here’s What Harry Styles Looks Like in New Collection He Created With Gucci
Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele are celebrating their fashionable friendship with a new collaboration. The Don’t Worry Darling actor stars in the campaign for HA HA HA, his collection that showcases a “shared vision of a men’s world as an instrument of the avant-garde for the renewal of culture, the practical and everyday use of a ‘dream wardrobe.’” First presented this past June, the line’s name combines Styles and Michele’s first initials and “represents the landing place of a creative two-person journey, born from a deep bond of friendship.” Styles previously starred in Gucci’s Fall 2018 and Beloved bag campaigns and frequently wears the Hollywood-loved Italian fashion house. The musician-turned-actor...
Harry Styles unveils new fashion collaboration with Gucci
Harry Styles has teamed up with Italian fashion house Gucci for a new campaign showcasing his “dream wardrobe”. The project, titled HA HA HA, was born out of the friendship between the pop-megastar and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who are described as “kindred creative spirits”.
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Harry Styles Spices Up Militaristic Style in Belted Jacket With Heeled Boots at ‘My Policeman’ Amazon Prime Premiere
Harry Styles brought militaristic style to the premiere of Amazon Prime’s “My Policeman,” his new film. The event was held at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles yesterday. Styles attended alongside his co-star and on-screen lovers David Dawson and Emma Corrin. The “Music for a Sushi...
Harry Styles and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign
Harry Styles’ Gucci “Ha Ha Ha” collection with Alessandro Michele comes to life in a new campaign for the house. “I’ve known Alessandro for years now, and he’s always been one of my favorite people,” Styles said in a statement. “I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me.”
Vogue
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
hypebeast.com
Larry Stanton's Artwork Decorates Acne Studios' Latest Capsule Collection
Following the reveal of its collaborative footwear capsule with KERO, Acne Studios is debuting a limited collection celebrating late artist Larry Stanton. Dubbed “Acne Studios Loves Larry Stanton,” the capsule collection features two cotton T-shirts, a scarf, a jacquard blanket, and a duo of printed lampshades. One top arrives with a purple base and a self-portrait of the late artist, while the other boasts a white construction and scribbled text that reads “I’M GOING TO MAKE IT,” highlighting the words that Stanton affirmed during his final days in hospital.
Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos
Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
Collection
The Seville-born designer Ernesto Naranjo often pays tribute to 20th-century female artists through his collections. For his spring 2023 proposal, Lynda Benglis and Judy Chicago inspired the carefully developed ideas and colors that gave shape to his designs. “They are artists who have been overshadowed by male peers, so I wanted to celebrate them. I am inspired as much by their artistic work as by their personalities,” said the designer.
hypebeast.com
Riccardo Tisci Relaunched His Namesake Label and Harry Styles Starred for Gucci in This Week's Top Fashion News
Fashion made strides this week, on both business and sartorial fronts alike. Among the many standout moments, Riccardo Tisci unveiled his first design under his namesake fashion brand in 17 years,. reportedly engaged in advanced discussions about acquiring Tom Ford, and Bottega Veneta launched a lifetime warranty. It was a...
Gigi Hadid Channeled ’90s Gwyneth Paltrow in Her Velvet Tux
The velvet suit belongs to one woman: Gwyneth Paltrow. In 1996 the actor attended the VMAs wearing a now iconic red suit designed by Tom Ford for Gucci, and she attended the house’s Love Parade fashion show in LA last year in a remake of the ensemble, made by Alessandro Michele to mark Gucci’s centenary.
Selena Gomez Has An Alternative Take On the Silk Slip Dress
This week, Selena Gomez’s highly anticipated documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, is due to premiere on Apple TV+. The pop star opens up in the film about her experience in the spotlight, her hardships after being diagnosed with lupus, and how she managed her mental health through it all. She’s now out promoting her project in elegant looks that command attention.
Elle
Blackpink's Rosé Wears Saint Laurent Hooded Dress to LACMA Gala
LOONA Sings BLACKPINK, TWICE, and "Butterfly" in a Game of Song Association on ELLE LOONA Sings BLACKPINK, TWICE, and "Butterfly" in a Game of Song Association on ELLE. Blackpink's Rosé Park attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet on Saturday, wearing a stunning hooded dress by Saint Laurent. The gown was composed of a long black skirt with a cutout wrap around top that exposed her torso and shoulders. The black fabric looped up over her rose-gold hair, which was in one long braid over her shoulder.
