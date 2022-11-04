10 propositions were on the ballot for Arizonans this election day. As ballots begin to be counted, the results for propositions are still too close to be called. Proposition 128 would amend the Arizona Constitution for legislators to be able to repeal voter-approved ballot initiatives. If the Arizona State Supreme Court or the Supreme Court of the United States regards a citizen initiative as unconstitutional, they may ignore or amend it. Ballot results have not yet been called for Proposition 128 and at 67.7% of ballots counted so far, voters are primarily voting no.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO