Early Arizona ballots for the House, Senate and Governor
Arizona polls closed at 7 p.m. and now, early results are beginning to come in. Mail-in ballots are being counted first and Democrats are taking an early lead. Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is taking the lead with 56.9% of the vote over Republican nominee Kari Lake with 43.1% of the vote.
Early proposition results in Arizona
10 propositions were on the ballot for Arizonans this election day. As ballots begin to be counted, the results for propositions are still too close to be called. Proposition 128 would amend the Arizona Constitution for legislators to be able to repeal voter-approved ballot initiatives. If the Arizona State Supreme Court or the Supreme Court of the United States regards a citizen initiative as unconstitutional, they may ignore or amend it. Ballot results have not yet been called for Proposition 128 and at 67.7% of ballots counted so far, voters are primarily voting no.
Arizona election results continue to be counted
The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
