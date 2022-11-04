Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Charlie Woods looks unrecognisable as Tiger Woods returns to caddying duties
Tiger Woods appears to be continuing his part-time career of caddying for his son Charlie Woods in-between his rehab, who appears to be blossoming into a fine young talent. It has to be said it's probably at this point we should stop referring to Tiger's son as "Little Charlie" or "Little Cat".
thecomeback.com
Saints make major quarterback decision after loss
The New Orleans Saints did not have a stellar offensive performance during Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, scoring just 13 points in the game. But even despite the lackluster performance from the team’s offense, Saints’ head coach Dennis Allen doesn’t seem ready to make a change at the quarterback position – despite cries from fans.
Evansville-area high school football regional scores, schedule, streaming links
EVANSVILLE — Only 48 high school football teams across Indiana will put on their helmets and pads again this week to compete for regional championships. They've made it to the halfway point of the postseason. Four teams from the Evansville area clinched sectional titles last Friday: Castle, Memorial, Southridge...
NFL Week 10 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds
These 10 games are featured in the Week 10 SI Sportsbook Perfect 10 contest.
