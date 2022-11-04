Williston woman killed in Thursday night accident in Aiken County

Buy Now Submitted photo

A Williston woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident Thursday night in Aiken County.

Around 9:56 a.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Hatchaway Bridge Road near Mill Springs Road in Aiken after a vehicle was found in the wood line, according to news release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said a 2012 Volkswagen Golf was traveling west on Hatchaway Bridge Road Thursday night at approximately 10 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Ables identified the driver as Haleigh M. Mahon-Smart, 20, of Williston.

Ables said Mahon-Smart was unrestrained and was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, along with S.C. Highway Patrol, are continuing with the investigation. Ables said a toxicology analysis is pending.

