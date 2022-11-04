Read full article on original website
Related
Managed Healthcare Executive
FDA Updates for the Week of Oct. 31, 2022
The FDA has approved a hepatitis B therapy for adolescents and an oral MEK inhibitor to treat blood cancers. The regulatory agency has granted priority review for an adult RSV vaccine but extended the review for a Pompe disease therapy. Additionally, CytoDyn has withdrawn its BLA for an HIV therapy.
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
ABC News
Pulse oximeters need to be improved for people of color, FDA panel says
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel suggested on Tuesday that pulse oximeters should be improved because they may not give accurate results to people of color. Pulse oximeters measure oxygen levels, but studies have shown that the small devices overestimate oxygen levels in people with darker skin, possibly making health disparities in many racial and ethnic groups worse, the FDA said.
MedicalXpress
Neuroimaging study reveals functional and structural brain abnormalities in people with post-treatment Lyme disease
In a study using specialized imaging techniques, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report distinctive changes in the "white matter" and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually. The study's findings,...
New Research Finds That Zinc May Have A Link In Protecting Against Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's disease is a degenerative disorder of the central nervous system that affects nerve cells in the brain. Symptoms include tremors, rigidity, slowness of movement, and problems with balance. While there is no cure for Parkinson's disease, treatments are available to help manage the symptoms (via the National Health Service). Now, new research suggests that zinc may play a role in protecting against the disease.
MedicalXpress
Researchers link immune-cell activity to psychiatric symptoms in women with HIV
Women with HIV frequently experience neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and even cognitive impairment. Until now, though, the disordered physiological mechanisms underlying such symptoms was unclear. A study by a team that includes a Johns Hopkins statistician concludes that at least part of the answer lies in patients' T-cells,...
neurology.org
Herpes Viruses in the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Although an infectious etiology of Alzheimer disease (AD) has received renewed attention...
cgtlive.com
Type 1 Diabetes Cell Therapy Cleared to Begin Clinical Trial
AlloStem will be evaluated in the CELZ-201 clinical trial for patients with newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes. Creative Medical Technology Holdings’ AlloStem, an investigational cell therapy based on Perinatal Tissue Derived Cells (PRDC), has received clearance of its investigational new drug (IND) application from the FDA for evaluation in the treatment of type 1 diabetes.1.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reverse Premature Aging
A new, promising target for treating premature aging. Werner Syndrome and Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome are two examples of the rare genetic disorders known as progeroid syndromes that cause signs of premature aging in children and young adults. Patients with progeroid syndromes have pathologies and symptoms that are often linked to aging, including osteoporosis, cataracts, heart disease, and type II diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Analysis links impaired kidney function with cognitive disorders
New research has demonstrated a link between kidney disease and the development of cognitive problems. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–6. The study relied on data from the population-based Framingham Heart Study. Among 2,738 participants without dementia, 187 (7%) had chronic kidney disease and 251 (9%) had albuminuria, a urinary marker of kidney disease. Albuminuria was associated with signs of silent stroke, and patients with albuminuria had a 65% higher risk of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia. Chronic kidney disease was not associated with markers of silent cerebrovascular disease but was associated with a 51% higher risk of developing dementia.
physiciansweekly.com
Natural Language Processing Annotation Tool Improves Cognitive Phenotyping
A natural language processing-powered annotation tool provided better inter-rater agreement and was faster than manual reviews for phenotyping cognitive status. “Phenotyping cognitive status is a challenging task, as dementia is often undiagnosed, and identifying signs of cognitive decline in EHRs involves reading clinician notes and combining it with other information in a patient’s chart, such as their problem lists, medications, care coordination notes, and MRI orders,” Sudeshna Das, PhD, explains.
neurologylive.com
Akt Activator IPL344 Demonstrates Safety, Signs of Efficacy in Phase 1/2 Study of ALS
By comparing results with pooled placebo groups from the PRO-ACT database, the data showed a 67% slower ALSFRS-R progression with IPL344. Findings from the first in-human study (NCT03652805) of IPL344 (Immunity Pharma), an Akt activator, showed that the treatment was generally safe for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and demonstrated signals of efficacy on the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R) assessment.1.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Gates Biomanufacturing Facility Manufactures Recombinant Protein
The Gates Biomanufacturing Facility (GBF) has announced the successful completion of the full cycle manufacturing of the recombinant Bulk Drug Substance (BDS) of the anti-Tau vaccine, AV-1980R, in collaboration with the Institute for Molecular Medicine (IMM), California. IMM selected GBF as its exclusive cGMP-grade BDS manufacturing partner supporting clinical supply...
Artificial intelligence might be able to treat various brain disorders
Certain brain disorders such as epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease can potentially be treated using neural implants. Researchers at the University of Toronto are combining artificial intelligence and microelectronics to create innovative technology that is safe and effective. The research team wants to incorporate neural implants into miniature silicone chips in a similar way that is done to manufacture chips used in today’s computers.
CurvaFix Receives FDA Clearance for Smaller-diameter, Intramedullary Implant for Pelvic Fracture Fixation
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- CurvaFix, Inc., a developer of medical devices to repair fractures in curved bones, today announced it has received 510(k) clearance (K222505) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its smaller-diameter CurvaFix® IM Implant indicated for fixation of fractures of the pelvis. The new 7.5mm device is designed to simplify surgery and to provide strong, stable, curved fixation in smaller patients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005531/en/ The new, smaller-diameter CurvaFix® IM Implant for fractures of the pelvis is designed to simplify surgery and provide strong, stable, curved fixation in smaller patients. (Photo: Business Wire)
neurologylive.com
Noninvasive Brain Stimulation Shows Potential to Slow Cognitive and Functional Decline in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer Disease
Patients treated with PC-rTMS showed almost no decline in the CDR-SB score, and presented a clear advantage in terms of cognitive functions in contrast to the worsening of the score observed in the sham group. Findings from a 24-week phase 2 study (NCT03778151) showed that treatment with a precision-delivered noninvasive...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Some Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Linked to Higher or Lower Dementia Risk
The category of type 2 diabetes drugs known as sulfonylureas may raise the risk for dementia, while thiazolidinediones (TZDs) may lower the risk for dementia, according to a new study published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care. Dementia, or advanced cognitive impairment, is connected to both type...
Comments / 0