eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility
On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
'Hope it comes': Bay Area homeowners prepare for storms, firefighters close door on wildfire threat
Winds were kicking up outside Goodman Building Supply in Mill Valley Sunday afternoon, where Lenette Lew was on a mission to keep her outdoor furniture dry.
House fire contained in SF’s West Portal neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews contained a house fire Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet by the San Francisco Fire Department. No injuries have been reported, and officials said that it is unknown how many were displaced. The 1-alarm fire was caused by either an oven or stove, officials said. The fire happened in the […]
calmatters.network
Power restored following outage that hit more than 775 customers Downtown North Palo Alto
Update: Palo Alto Utilities reported in a social media post that power has been fully restored as of 11:58 p.m. More than 775 customers were without power Saturday night starting around 9:15 p.m. in the Downtown North neighborhood of Palo Alto, according to the city’s Utilities Department. As of...
All lanes reopened after vehicle fire, Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – All westbound lanes have been reopened following closures in the toll plaza of the Dumbarton Bridge, according to 511.org. The closure was due to a vehicle fire, according to California Highway Patrol, stemming from a vehicle explosion reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday. A multi-car accident was reported at the same time, […]
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
postnewsgroup.com
As Oakland Rent Strike at 3rd Avenue Building Continues, Management Hires Armed Guards
Since tenants living in the ReNew on Merritt building on 1130 3rd Ave. in Oakland started collectively withholding rent, management has hired armed guards. Rent-striking tenants say they are facing “harassment,” while management has said they hired the armed guards due to “threats” from tenants. Alexandra...
KRON4
Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows
KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. New virtual reality exhibit in Richmond brings outer …. KRON4's Noelle Bellow takes you inside Space Explorers: THE INFINITE. Rain making its way in Bay Area, starting in...
'Storm door is open': When to expect more rain in the Bay Area
Is there more rain on the way? The heaviest rain with this storm hitting the Bay Area has yet to come.
2 dead in horrendous multi-car crash in Redwood City
REDWOOD CITY -- El Camino Real in Redwood City was shut down late Friday evening due to a fatal collision between two vehicles.A Redwood City police spokesperson said late Friday night that two people died in the collision, which occurred in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue.Police said the collision occurred at approximately 7:56 p.m. Friday.Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles on the west sidewalk of El Camino Real with major damage and one vehicle on fire.A witness told KPIX he saw what looked like two cars racing and that those drivers hit another car that pulled out into the intersection.Officers utilized fire extinguishers from their patrol vehicles to put out the fire. One 17-year-old juvenile driver was located inside this vehicle along with two passengers. The driver and both passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers located the other vehicle with two adults -- the driver and the front passenger -- trapped inside. Both were later confirmed deceased.Police reported on Saturday at around 5:15 a.m. the roadway had reopened.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Redwood City police department's Investigations Unit at (650) 780-7111.
NBC Bay Area
Wealthy Bay Area city reportedly hit by 'trend' of home burglaries
Jewelry, firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen from 11 homes.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton
Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
Vallejo Fire Department makes ‘unusual’ rescue
VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Fire Department said it made an “unusual” rescue Friday morning. Neighbors near Vallejo Fire Department Station 24 said their parrot had escaped and was “migrating away from the home every time they attempted to catch her.” Photos from the rescue showed a fire crew member on the roof of […]
The Bay Area cities with the most poorly maintained streets and roads
Streets in one Bay Area city are deteriorating faster than they can be maintained. As it stands, not much can be done to change it.
'Dinnertime' burglars targeting unoccupied Palo Alto homes
PALO ALTO -- A wave of home burglaries has swept over Palo Alto in the last month with the suspects targeting unoccupied residences during the dinner hours.Palo Alto police said there have been 11 burglaries fitting the description since October 9. The suspects break into the homes while the residents are away and then steal jewelry and other valuables."The trend indicates the crimes are occurring in unoccupied homes between 7 and 9 p.m., often on Friday and Saturday nights, in multiple neighborhoods of town, usually with entry being made via smashing glass doors in rear yards," police said in a...
NBC Bay Area
Mill Valley Police Shut Down Party of Over 100 Juveniles, Encouraged Nearby Businesses to Close Early
The Mill Valley Police Department shut down a party of 100 to 200 young people and advised nearby storefronts to close early on Saturday evening. Police responded to reports of a large party where juveniles were yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue. Police said they noticed over 100...
calmatters.network
Wildlife specialists: Mutated avian flu spreading in Bay Area is like COVID for birds
Millions of Bay Area birds could die.
