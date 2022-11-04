Read full article on original website
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing Costs
calmatters.network
East Palo Alto City Council candidate criticized for alleged misinformation
Some East Palo Altans are criticizing the assertions of City Council candidate Mark Dinan, claiming that he has been spreading inaccurate information about numerous issues in the city. Dinan, an energetic and outspoken candidate who is running against six other contenders for one of two open seats on the council,...
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
livingnewdeal.org
18th Street Widening – San Francisco CA
Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration (WPA) improved many roads in San Francisco, California, including widening a 1,655 foot stretch of 18th Street between 3rd and Missouri Streets (between Potrero Point and the crest of Potrero Hill). Healy,...
calmatters.network
The beaver is back: Pair of the semiaquatic rodents spotted in Palo Alto
More than 160 years ago, the sight and sound of beavers in local creeks was likely common, splashing their paddle-like tails with their brown bodies gliding through the water with noses just above the water line. Exterminated by hunting, the North American beaver, scientific name Castor canadensis, has not only...
mercisf.com
Season 2022-23: Where to Find Raclette in The Bay Area
With the return of rainy and cold days, we declare the 2022-2023 raclette season open! Whether pre-cut in supermarkets or in cheese shops, raclette is now available throughout the Bay Area. Below is the list of places where you can find it right now:. Say Cheese. Say Cheese on Cole...
calmatters.network
Fernandez: Why hospitality workers are standing with Lisa Gillmor
As Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor seeks re-election, the housekeepers, cooks and servers of UNITE HERE Local 19 are standing with her, because she has stood with us. If you work or play in Santa Clara, you’ve probably been served by one of our members. UNITE HERE Local 19 represents hotel workers at the Hilton Santa Clara, cafeteria members at Nvidia and Intel, and food service workers at Levi’s Stadium and the Santa Clara Convention Center. Hospitality industry jobs are typically low wage, but our members have fought to build a good standard in the city of Santa Clara.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Palo Alto 2022
Known as the birthplace of Silicon Valley, Palo Alto is a centre of cutting-edge development. This eclectic city houses the world-famous Stanford University, the corporate headquarters for many global companies, and a culturally sophisticated citizenry that is actively engaged in making a difference both locally and globally. Named after a...
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
calmatters.network
Segal and Chiu-Wang lead in fundraising for school board election
Candidates Shana Segal and Nicole Chiu-Wang are neck and neck in fundraising for their campaigns to serve on Palo Alto’s school board, recent campaign finance disclosures show. When the most recent filing period closed on Oct. 22, Segal reported bringing in $28,975.20 so far this year, almost tied with...
Wildlife specialists: Mutated avian flu spreading in Bay Area is like COVID for birds
Millions of Bay Area birds could die.
The Almanac Online
Cake boutique Lady M opens permanent shop in Los Altos
The interior of the newly renovated Lady M location in Los Altos. Courtesy Lady M. After a trial run with a Los Altos pop-up, Lady M is putting down roots there, and the high-end cake boutique's mille crêpe cakes are now on permanent offer. The popular New York City-based...
hoodline.com
San Francisco Italian restaurant institution Original Joe’s will expand to the East Bay
An Italian restaurant institution in San Francisco is about to expand to the East Bay for the first time in the business's storied history. Original Joe’s will open a location in Walnut Creek, inside the space in the Broadway Plaza center formerly occupied by Stanford’s Restaurant at 1300 South Main Street. When it comes to the new venue, it was apparently love at first sight for sibling co-owners John and Elena Duggan. “The minute we walked in through the doors to look at it for the first time, we immediately thought, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be the new Joe’s,’” owner Elena Duggan told The Chronicle.
Community college district to offer free classes for spring semester
(BCN) — Residents of San Mateo County do not have to pay enrollment fees for the upcoming spring semester at any college within the San Mateo County Community College District, the district announced this week. California Senate Bill 893, passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this year, authorizes the district […]
‘It’s a huge problem’: San Francisco delis and butchers brace for Thanksgiving turkey shortage
"There's really no replacement for turkey," said one deli owner. "It's a huge problem."
calmatters.network
Power restored following outage that hit more than 775 customers Downtown North Palo Alto
Update: Palo Alto Utilities reported in a social media post that power has been fully restored as of 11:58 p.m. More than 775 customers were without power Saturday night starting around 9:15 p.m. in the Downtown North neighborhood of Palo Alto, according to the city’s Utilities Department. As of...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton
Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
climaterwc.com
San Mateo Council Candidate Rod Linhares break silence: announces opposition to Prop. 1
Following several weeks of controversy over his refusal to state a definitive position on abortion, Rod Linhares, candidate for San Mateo City Council, at last revealed his position. He opposes California Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights into the California constitution in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s...
kubaradio.com
CA Twitter Office Closed Ahead Of Layoffs Today
(San Francisco, CA) — Some workers in Northern California are waiting to find out if they still have a job. Twitter CEO Elon Musk is expected to cut about half of the staff today, one week after buying the company for 44-billion dollars. Employees were alerted last night that...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor Encourages Laid Off Workers Apply for City Jobs
It seems like nearly every day, another local tech company announces major layoffs, and many believe Twitter may be added to that list Friday. But the city of San Francisco said it may have a place for thousands of those newly-unemployed tech-types. “We know a number of other tech companies...
