Palo Alto, CA

livingnewdeal.org

18th Street Widening – San Francisco CA

Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration (WPA) improved many roads in San Francisco, California, including widening a 1,655 foot stretch of 18th Street between 3rd and Missouri Streets (between Potrero Point and the crest of Potrero Hill). Healy,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

The beaver is back: Pair of the semiaquatic rodents spotted in Palo Alto

More than 160 years ago, the sight and sound of beavers in local creeks was likely common, splashing their paddle-like tails with their brown bodies gliding through the water with noses just above the water line. Exterminated by hunting, the North American beaver, scientific name Castor canadensis, has not only...
PALO ALTO, CA
mercisf.com

Season 2022-23: Where to Find Raclette in The Bay Area

With the return of rainy and cold days, we declare the 2022-2023 raclette season open! Whether pre-cut in supermarkets or in cheese shops, raclette is now available throughout the Bay Area. Below is the list of places where you can find it right now:. Say Cheese. Say Cheese on Cole...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Fernandez: Why hospitality workers are standing with Lisa Gillmor

As Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor seeks re-election, the housekeepers, cooks and servers of UNITE HERE Local 19 are standing with her, because she has stood with us. If you work or play in Santa Clara, you’ve probably been served by one of our members. UNITE HERE Local 19 represents hotel workers at the Hilton Santa Clara, cafeteria members at Nvidia and Intel, and food service workers at Levi’s Stadium and the Santa Clara Convention Center. Hospitality industry jobs are typically low wage, but our members have fought to build a good standard in the city of Santa Clara.
SANTA CLARA, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Palo Alto 2022

Known as the birthplace of Silicon Valley, Palo Alto is a centre of cutting-edge development. This eclectic city houses the world-famous Stanford University, the corporate headquarters for many global companies, and a culturally sophisticated citizenry that is actively engaged in making a difference both locally and globally. Named after a...
PALO ALTO, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
calmatters.network

Segal and Chiu-Wang lead in fundraising for school board election

Candidates Shana Segal and Nicole Chiu-Wang are neck and neck in fundraising for their campaigns to serve on Palo Alto’s school board, recent campaign finance disclosures show. When the most recent filing period closed on Oct. 22, Segal reported bringing in $28,975.20 so far this year, almost tied with...
The Almanac Online

Cake boutique Lady M opens permanent shop in Los Altos

The interior of the newly renovated Lady M location in Los Altos. Courtesy Lady M. After a trial run with a Los Altos pop-up, Lady M is putting down roots there, and the high-end cake boutique's mille crêpe cakes are now on permanent offer. The popular New York City-based...
LOS ALTOS, CA
hoodline.com

San Francisco Italian restaurant institution Original Joe’s will expand to the East Bay

An Italian restaurant institution in San Francisco is about to expand to the East Bay for the first time in the business's storied history. Original Joe’s will open a location in Walnut Creek, inside the space in the Broadway Plaza center formerly occupied by Stanford’s Restaurant at 1300 South Main Street. When it comes to the new venue, it was apparently love at first sight for sibling co-owners John and Elena Duggan. “The minute we walked in through the doors to look at it for the first time, we immediately thought, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be the new Joe’s,’” owner Elena Duggan told The Chronicle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton

Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
MILL VALLEY, CA
kubaradio.com

CA Twitter Office Closed Ahead Of Layoffs Today

(San Francisco, CA) — Some workers in Northern California are waiting to find out if they still have a job. Twitter CEO Elon Musk is expected to cut about half of the staff today, one week after buying the company for 44-billion dollars. Employees were alerted last night that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

