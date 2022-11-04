ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Piedmont cross country places second and fourth at WACC championships

The Piedmont High School cross country teams performed well at the West Alameda County Conference championships on November 5. The Highlander boys finished second and the girls finished fourth at Hayward High School. The boys were led by Christian Taylor, Xander Schulte-Sasse and Parker Long, who finished third, fifth and...
Kononova wins WACC singles tennis title

Piedmont High School’s girls tennis team had a huge showing at the West Alameda County Conference championships on November 4-5 at Chabot College. Tonya Kononova won the Foothill Division singles title, and the Highlander doubles teams finished second, third and fourth in the Foothill Division. Kononova defeated Alameda’s Juliana...
City seeks resident input on next city administrator

The City of Piedmont invites residents to complete a brief online survey to help with the selection of its next city administrator. The survey, available HERE, asks community members to share their thoughts regarding:. • The most important challenges and opportunities the new city administrator will face. • What skills...
Piedmont boys water polo advances to NCS semifinals

The Piedmont High School boys water polo team advanced to the North Coast Section Division 2 semifinals with a 15-12 win over Novato at Amador Valley on November 5. The third-seeded Highlanders (20-6) will play at No. 2 Marin Academy (11-5) on November 9 at 3:30 p.m. The winner advances to the championship game on November 12.
