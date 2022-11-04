ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

wildcatstrong.com

Freshman girls post huge second half to defeat University 33-29

The Temple freshman girls basketball team hosted University on Friday evening for their opener of the 2022 season. The game started not the way they had hoped as they trailed the Lady Trojans 21-3 at halftime as they were shutout in the first quarter of play. However, the halftime break provided time for the Tem-Cats to make several adjustments and turn the momentum of the game in favor of the home team.
TEMPLE, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Belton Tiger Football Playoff Ticket Link

Ticket information has been emailed to season ticket holders. General public tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 12:01pm. Link: https://beltontigerathletics.com/event-tickets.
BELTON, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Team Tennis announces end of season district awards

The Temple High School team tennis has concluded for the 2022 season and several Wildcat Tennis players were recognized with all district awards. The following awards were voted on by the coaches:. District Men’s tennis MVP: Keegan Dutton. 1st team all District Line 1 men’s singles: Keegan Dutton 6-0...
TEMPLE, TX
coveleaderpress.com

VFW Post 8577 hosts annual Veterans Day Parade in Copperas Cove

Families lined the streets waving their flags and cheering as parade floats, decorated vehicles, and various groups made their way through Copperas Cove, celebrating veterans with the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday morning. The Copperas Cove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 (VFW) hosted the Veterans Day Parade for...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Preparing for election day tomorrow

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Election day is tomorrow, November 8, and the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Make sure your voice is heard,” McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said. “You know, not everybody in the world gets the opportunity to choose their leaders. So make sure you go vote. Have your voice heard.”
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
TEMPLE, TX
KXAN

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas

(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

What to do if you do win the Powerball tonight

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — What would you do if you won the Powerball jackpot? Or the better question is, what should you do? “Hire an attorney that specializes in lottery winners,” Norm Mitchell said, the Regional Vice President of Primerica Financial Services in Killeen. “And believe it or not, there actually are attorneys that […]
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Experts weigh in on predicted recession, housing dynamics in Waco

The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile patterned linoleum, two ovens, marble countertops, pull-down faucet, walk-in shower, induction cooktop, crown molding and a past career as a vacation rental. Listed at $335,000, the house has...
WACO, TX

