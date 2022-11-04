Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Related
wildcatstrong.com
Freshman girls post huge second half to defeat University 33-29
The Temple freshman girls basketball team hosted University on Friday evening for their opener of the 2022 season. The game started not the way they had hoped as they trailed the Lady Trojans 21-3 at halftime as they were shutout in the first quarter of play. However, the halftime break provided time for the Tem-Cats to make several adjustments and turn the momentum of the game in favor of the home team.
beltontigerathletics.com
Belton Tiger Football Playoff Ticket Link
Ticket information has been emailed to season ticket holders. General public tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 12:01pm. Link: https://beltontigerathletics.com/event-tickets.
wildcatstrong.com
Team Tennis announces end of season district awards
The Temple High School team tennis has concluded for the 2022 season and several Wildcat Tennis players were recognized with all district awards. The following awards were voted on by the coaches:. District Men’s tennis MVP: Keegan Dutton. 1st team all District Line 1 men’s singles: Keegan Dutton 6-0...
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
coveleaderpress.com
VFW Post 8577 hosts annual Veterans Day Parade in Copperas Cove
Families lined the streets waving their flags and cheering as parade floats, decorated vehicles, and various groups made their way through Copperas Cove, celebrating veterans with the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday morning. The Copperas Cove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 (VFW) hosted the Veterans Day Parade for...
Fort Hood Soldier Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
According to the Killeen Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday night in Killeen. Officials confirmed that one Fort Hood soldier died due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred in the area of W.Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive.
fox44news.com
Preparing for election day tomorrow
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Election day is tomorrow, November 8, and the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Make sure your voice is heard,” McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said. “You know, not everybody in the world gets the opportunity to choose their leaders. So make sure you go vote. Have your voice heard.”
47-Year-Old Claborn Joiner Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
According to the Killeen Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Killeen. Officials confirmed that a 47-year-old was killed due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
Operation Green Light to light up Bell County Courthouse this week
BELTON, Texas — Bell County's Historic Courthouse's famous limestone walls will be turning green in early November, in honor of local veterans. Bell County will be participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans, a national movement to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In...
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
Photos: Scenic storm clouds seen over Central Texas at sunset
As storms moved into Central Texas Friday night, sunsets colors could be seen bouncing off the clouds.
KWTX
Early voting totals are in. Find out how turnout in Central Texas compares to 2018 midterms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting wrapped up Friday, with more than 12,000 people voting Friday alone between Bell and McLennan Counties. In fact, early voting wrapped up with both counties showing an increase in turnout compared to the 2018 midterms, each by about 500 votes. In Bell County 54,050...
Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
KXAN
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas
(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
Watch Out – These Are The Worst Intersections In Killeen, Texas
I wouldn’t say Killeen, Texas has the worst drivers, but I definitely would not say that we have the best drivers either. If you've ever driven in and around my town, you know how reckless people can be, and how few people seem to be paying attention behind the wheel.
What to do if you do win the Powerball tonight
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — What would you do if you won the Powerball jackpot? Or the better question is, what should you do? “Hire an attorney that specializes in lottery winners,” Norm Mitchell said, the Regional Vice President of Primerica Financial Services in Killeen. “And believe it or not, there actually are attorneys that […]
WacoTrib.com
Experts weigh in on predicted recession, housing dynamics in Waco
The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile patterned linoleum, two ovens, marble countertops, pull-down faucet, walk-in shower, induction cooktop, crown molding and a past career as a vacation rental. Listed at $335,000, the house has...
Strong to severe storms moving out of Central Texas
The risk of severe weather has decreased in the Austin area Friday, but severe weather still remains possible in the eastern counties.
Comments / 0