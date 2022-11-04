Dolly Parton Is Still Doing That Rock Album, Wrote Song For Her Induction

Read full article on original website
Bruce Willis Stars In New ‘Detective Knight’ Trailer Even While Battling Aphasia
Back in March, Bruce Willis, along with his much of his family, announced he was officially retiring from acting. The move came after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder that impairs a person’s ability to express and comprehend language. Despite this retirement, he has some films that were completed and set to release after he exited the spotlight. One of those, Detective Knight: Redemption, just dropped a trailer that shows the Die Hard alum back front and center in the middle of all the action.
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
