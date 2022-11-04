ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dolly Parton Is Still Doing That Rock Album, Wrote Song For Her Induction

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1037fm.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Bruce Willis Stars In New ‘Detective Knight’ Trailer Even While Battling Aphasia

Back in March, Bruce Willis, along with his much of his family, announced he was officially retiring from acting. The move came after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder that impairs a person’s ability to express and comprehend language. Despite this retirement, he has some films that were completed and set to release after he exited the spotlight. One of those, Detective Knight: Redemption, just dropped a trailer that shows the Die Hard alum back front and center in the middle of all the action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy