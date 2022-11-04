Read full article on original website
Misty Wolkye
1d ago
if they are bringing randy back as a heel they need to set him up for a winning match against the so called tribal cheif.
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
411mania.com
Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown
– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman & Omos Pleased WWE Officials With Their Crown Jewel Match
WWE superstars headed to Saudi Arabia once again for a Crown Jewel premium live event, a part of the 10-year partnership between The Kingdom and WWE to boost tourism and entertainment in the country. WWE officials were quite pleased with the performances of two of its rising talents at this event.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
PWMania
Logan Paul Injured at WWE Crown Jewel, Backstage Reaction to His Match Against Roman Reigns
Logan Paul revealed on social media that he has a torn meniscus, a torn MCL, and a potential ACL tear. Paul believes it happened about halfway through the match. When you consider how much he did in the second half of that match, it’s amazing that he was able to continue to perform at such a high level.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Reveals Injury After Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul took to Twitter on Saturday evening to announce that he is injured. The YouTuber and WWE Superstar revealed he has a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL." Paul noted that the injury happened halfway through his Crown Jewel match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While...
PWMania
Backstage News on Jake Paul’s WWE Future Following Crown Jewel
Following his involvement in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, where Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have speculated on whether Jake could do more in the WWE. When The Usos got involved in the match, Jake...
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul Still Waiting On Official Confirmation Regarding Extent Of WWE Crown Jewel Injury
Logan Paul had a terrific outing at WWE Crown Jewel when he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite being on the losing side, Logan Paul was praised for his efforts in the match. The 25-minute bout turned out to be the best match of the night.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Appears to Have Dropped the Storyline Between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle
Last night on WWE Raw, the original plan was for Seth Rollins to defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle. This was changed to an open challenge at the last minute, which later led to Lashley accepting and ambushing Rollins. The feud between Rollins and Riddle...
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Cashes In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw
In a shocking turn of events, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the closing stages of the 11/7 "WWE Raw," but it was for a shot at United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, when the show went off the air, Theory had lost possession of his briefcase, with no title to show for it.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock Calling Himself Head Of The Table
Solo Sikoa puts The Rock's recents comments in question as to who the "Head Of The Table" really is. The youngest member of The Bloodline spoke with "Republic World" and was asked about his famous relative's comments regarding who really should be acknowledged as the head of the family. "He...
wrestlingworld.co
Triple H Reportedly Sees Cora Jade as the Next Sasha Banks in WWE
With Triple H spearheading WWE creative, NXT’s Cora Jade seems to have a promising future in the company. Wrestlevotes reports that plenty of people, including Triple H, see Cora Jade as the next Sasha Banks in WWE. “Everybody loves Cora. She’s on the fast track to becoming the next...
PWMania
WWE Star Suffers Broken Nose
Natalya confirmed on Twitter that she has a broken nose. The break occurred following her SmackDown match with Shayna Baszler. Shayna hit a brutal knee to Natalya’s face while Ronda Rousey cheered her on, and blood was seen pouring out immediately after. The camera captured Natalya wiping the blood from her face with a towel.
wrestlingworld.co
Chelsea Green Debunks WWE Return Rumors
Over the last month, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox have all been rumored to be returning to WWE under Triple H’s regime. Although Green was the favorite to be making her way back to the company, Fightful reports that, as per Green’s claims, WWE hasn’t yet contacted her about returning and that she is still with Billy Corgan’s NWA. Green further revealed that she is booked for the indies through March 2023.
