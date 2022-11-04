Read full article on original website
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
This Northlake Modern Farmhouse on Nine Acres Has Plenty of ‘Wow’ Factor
Don’t we all want a home with that unique ‘Wow’ factor?. A home doesn’t always have to be a mansion or cost millions of dollars or have gold-plated toilet seats (although that would be cool). Homes that are unique, interesting, or have that certain je ne sais quoi are the ones that we seem drawn to the most.
CandysDirt.com
This Cute Remodeled Home With a Pool Near Casa View Won’t Break The Bank
Sometimes you look at a house and say “Oh, how cute is that?” Then you flip through and see the backyard with the way cool pool and a big old lot, and think “DANG, this comes with it, too?”. And considering the market right now, where interest...
Comedian's Scary Experience at Hotel in Dallas Serves As a Reminder
You really can't be too careful when staying in hotels.
luxury-houses.net
3-Edge Residence, a Bold, yet Subtle Single-story Home by FAR + DANG
3-Edge Residence designed by FAR + DANG, is a bold, yet subtle, low-lying single-story residence which respects the scale of the immediate context. Also, the sloped roof corresponds to the existing roof lines of the neighbors. The architectural strategy involved creating an L-shaped house with two wings, one for the living space and one for the bedroom spaces. The joint at which the two wings meet became the entry and foyer. Besides, the triangular intervention completed with a wood fence that, together with the L-shaped configuration, composes an interior courtyard fitting a swimming pool and outdoor living space.
Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas
Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
Dallas coffee shop one of the best & coolest in the Lone Star State: report
When you're searching for a new go-to coffee shop what do you value outside of course the quality of the shop's drinks? Is it customer service, maybe the aesthetic, or just maybe the shop's cool factor?
havingfuninthetexassun.com
The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.
This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
havingfuninthetexassun.com
6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November
Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Texas
A major supermarket chain just opened another new location in Texas, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the popular Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B opened another new grocery store in Plano, Texas.
Allen’s New Food Hall The Hub Is Now Open
Last Thursday, November 3, a new open-air food hall opened in Allen. The Hub’s new location is three times bigger than the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and, unlike Florida’s venue, Allen’s is more food-centered – just like Collin County foodies would want it.
peoplenewspapers.com
More Tree Trouble in the Bubble
Storm splits beloved ole oak on Andy Beal estate at Beverly and Preston. Billionaire banker Andy Beal would like fellow admirers of a grand tree at Beverly Drive and Preston Road to know that he will miss the ole oak too. “Unfortunately, the tree was damaged and split due to...
Keller woman discusses being the focus of new Sony movie ‘5,000 Blankets’
A North Texas mother and her son are the inspiration for the new Sony film 5000 BLANKETS.
Is it just me or are there a lot of Porsches in Dallas?
I recently moved here from Florida and I see a lot of Porsches on the road. Is it a Dallas thing where everyone goes for a Porsche as soon as they have “made it”. 😀 I love Porsches, by the way. I see a bunch of them in uptown or Highland park mostly.
Up your flavor palette with this artisan chocolate made right here in North Texas
So many of us love chocolate, but how many of us look at chocolate like a glass of wine or a glass of whiskey? If you want to take your love of chocolate to the next level, come take a trip to The Touring Chocolatier.
dallasexpress.com
The Steaks Were High at North Texas Fair and Rodeo
The North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, November 5, held their annual BBQ cookoff, which has been recognized as a championship BBQ caliber cookoff. The cookoff is held separately from the fair and rodeo every year and features local and statewide pitmasters. Located inside the North...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?
It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
Plano, Texas Ranked One Of The Best Places To Celebrate Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and as you make your travel plans make sure to check out a new study that shows the best places to celebrate. But for those living in Plano, stay right where you are. A recent study by WalletHub ranked the top cities to celebrate...
Study: These North Texas cities are some of the best cities in the nation to visit for Thanksgiving
It may not get a whole lot of love, but Thanksgiving is truly a special holiday. One filled with family, food and friendship.
pmq.com
Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area
The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas accounting firm ranked one of the best companies to work for in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of Dallas you think of it as a sports town, food central, and so many things to do, but it also serves as a hub for some of the top businesses in the state and country. One local Uptown Dallas business is celebrating...
