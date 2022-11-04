ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

3-Edge Residence, a Bold, yet Subtle Single-story Home by FAR + DANG

3-Edge Residence designed by FAR + DANG, is a bold, yet subtle, low-lying single-story residence which respects the scale of the immediate context. Also, the sloped roof corresponds to the existing roof lines of the neighbors. The architectural strategy involved creating an L-shaped house with two wings, one for the living space and one for the bedroom spaces. The joint at which the two wings meet became the entry and foyer. Besides, the triangular intervention completed with a wood fence that, together with the L-shaped configuration, composes an interior courtyard fitting a swimming pool and outdoor living space.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas

Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
TEXAS STATE
havingfuninthetexassun.com

The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.

This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
ARLINGTON, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November

Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Allen’s New Food Hall The Hub Is Now Open

Last Thursday, November 3, a new open-air food hall opened in Allen. The Hub’s new location is three times bigger than the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and, unlike Florida’s venue, Allen’s is more food-centered – just like Collin County foodies would want it.
ALLEN, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

More Tree Trouble in the Bubble

Storm splits beloved ole oak on Andy Beal estate at Beverly and Preston. Billionaire banker Andy Beal would like fellow admirers of a grand tree at Beverly Drive and Preston Road to know that he will miss the ole oak too. “Unfortunately, the tree was damaged and split due to...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

The Steaks Were High at North Texas Fair and Rodeo

The North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, November 5, held their annual BBQ cookoff, which has been recognized as a championship BBQ caliber cookoff. The cookoff is held separately from the fair and rodeo every year and features local and statewide pitmasters. Located inside the North...
DENTON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?

It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
TEXAS STATE
pmq.com

Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area

The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy