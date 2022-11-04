Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
csurams.com
Matheson Continues Reign as MW Swimmer of the Week
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Without question, Lucy Matheson is on some kind of roll. Tuesday, the junior from Longmont was named the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week for the second consecutive week after helping Colorado State women's swimming and diving beat rival Wyoming in the Rams' lone home swim meet, extending their dual winning streak to 18 in a row. She is the first Ram to ever earn the honor in back-to-back weeks and the first to earn it twice in a single season since Jessica Shepard in 2013-14. For the second straight week, Matheson won all three of her individual events, posting wins in the 100- and 200-yard backstrokes, as well as the 100 butterfly. She also led off the 200 medley relay team which won with a time of 1:44.69.
csurams.com
Rams Roll To Season-Opening Victory
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Becoming more athletic was a goal, setting a recruiting plan in motion. The secondary gain from the players Colorado State's women's basketball program added was the waves of talent it could now bring to the floor. They used to play fast, now they could play faster. And they could do it longer, because there were more of them able to keep up the pace.
csurams.com
Monday Presser: Lubick Remains an Inspiration for Program
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As a new coach learning about the biggest rivalry in the program, you go straight to the expert. One would be hard pressed to find someone who knows more about the Border War and the emotions is creates than Sonny Lubick. You'd also be hard pressed to find someone who tells better stories.
csurams.com
Rams Open Regular Season Tuesday Hosting BYU
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State women's basketball team will get its 2022-23 schedule underway, starting on Tuesday night when it hosts BYU in the season opener. Tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., in Moby Arena and fans are encouraged to wear white for the annual White Out game.
csurams.com
2022-23 Coors Light Basketball Coaches Show Starts Nov. 10
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Coors Light Basketball Coaches' Show, hosted by the "Voice of the Rams" Brian Roth, starts up for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6-7 p.m., live from Lucky Joe's Sidewalk Saloon in Old Town Fort Collins. This year's schedule fluctuates throughout the...
csurams.com
Men's Basketball Opens Season Hosting Gardner-Webb
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The 2022-23 basketball season officially tips off Monday night for Colorado State men's basketball as they host Gardner-Webb inside Moby Arena at 7 pm. In celebration of the new season, students arrive early and enjoy free Krazy Karl's Pizza courtesy of head coach Niko Medved and the men's basketball program.
csurams.com
CSU Athletics and Republic Services Partner to Tackle Hunger for Border War
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State Athletics and Republic Services will collaborate once again to host an on-campus food drive during tailgating for the Border War football game this weekend. Kick off is set for 5 p.m. and tailgating begins at 1 p.m. Stop by Republic Services' booth, near...
Comments / 0