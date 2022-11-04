Read full article on original website
Alexandria Police Department Encourages Possible Recruits to Join Police Academy
The Alexandria Police Department is working hard to hire recruits for their police academy in January. Lieutenant Lane Windham tells us how people can sign up to be a police officer. “In order to work for the Alexandria Police Department, the first thing we would like for you to do...
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 7, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested four Simmesport, Louisiana persons on October 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes for alleged commercial fishing infractions. Allen P. Kimble,...
New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. The shooting involved a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and resulted in the death of Derrick J. Kittling, 45, of Alexandria. According to LSP’s investigation, an...
Live from the Nachman Elementary School
Dylan Domangue speaks with Jacques Roy after winning the Alexandria mayoral seat once again. Bennett Roland Jr. speaks with Ball Mayor Gail Wilking as she leads the mayoral race in votes. Mayor Hall reacts to Jacques Roy lead in votes. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. Alex Orenczuk speaks with Alexandria...
VPSO looking for missing Leesville man
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing Leesville man. Michael Smith, Sr., 62, was last seen at his residence around noon on Friday, November 4, 2022. VPSO wants to verify his safety and well-being. If you have any...
Melville Mayor killed in crash
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Port Barre. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 190 and LA 741
The death of a man shot by a deputy of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon has prompted an investigation by the Louisiana State Police. The incident occurred close to the intersection of Seventh Street and Broadway. The RPSO, the APD in Alexandria, and the LSP all sent several units to the location.
RPSO investigating burglary on Construction Road
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened on October 11 on Construction Road around 6:50 a.m. RPSO said two people burglarized the home, causing damage to two doors and two windows. If you have any information on this crime, please...
Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling. KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.
Vernon man arrested after crashing vehicle on Fort Polk during pursuit
A Vernon Parish man was arrested by Fort Polk Military Police after crashing his vehicle on the installation in an attempt to flee from local law enforcement. Bobby Ray Stolzle faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer, in addition to numerous traffic violations, in relation to the chase that began Friday evening in Leesville.
Hope House breaks ground on phase one of Hope Community
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. On Monday, November 7, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Phase one of Hope Community breaks ground on the first four houses,...
Concordia Parish Sheriff deputies arrest man who allegedly robbed market worker at gunpoint
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Natchez Police were dispatched to Natchez Market #1 on John R. Junkin Drive in reference to an armed robbery. Once police arrived at the scene, the suspect fled the location riding in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer or Envoy. According to officers, the suspect was identified as […]
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on November 4, 2022, that two brothers had been charged with contractor fraud. Following an inquiry, Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas, Louisiana, were both charged.
2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two inmates at Rapides Detention Center 1 in Alexandria have been accused of the first-degree rape of a fellow inmate. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on October 21 they received a Prison Rape Elimination Act complaint from a female inmate. After investigating the complaint, Eugenia Maurice Mitchell, 30, and Jamaria Xavier Randle, 22, were identified as suspects.
Suspects sought for 3 armed robberies in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Suspects are being sought for their alleged connection with a series of armed robberies in Alexandria over the course of three days. The Alexandria Police Department first received word of a robbery at a business on MacArthur Drive on Sunday, Nov. 6, around 4:30 a.m. An employee said three Black males with guns robbed the store of an undetermined amount of money. They were described as wearing hoodies, masks and gloves. They fled the scene in a white SUV that was parked on Ransbottom Drive.
