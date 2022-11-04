ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

kalb.com

kalb.com

Protest wraps for man shot and killed by RPSO deputy

Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. Howell, Pettway sign softball letter of intent with LSUE. Hope House breaks ground on Hope Community. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. The shooting involved a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and resulted in the death of Derrick J. Kittling, 45, of Alexandria. According to LSP’s investigation, an...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Live from the Nachman Elementary School

Dylan Domangue speaks with Jacques Roy after winning the Alexandria mayoral seat once again. Bennett Roland Jr. speaks with Ball Mayor Gail Wilking as she leads the mayoral race in votes. Mayor Hall reacts to Jacques Roy lead in votes. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. Alex Orenczuk speaks with Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

VPSO looking for missing Leesville man

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing Leesville man. Michael Smith, Sr., 62, was last seen at his residence around noon on Friday, November 4, 2022. VPSO wants to verify his safety and well-being. If you have any...
LEESVILLE, LA
californiaexaminer.net

State Police Investigate Deputy’s Deadly Shooting

The death of a man shot by a deputy of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon has prompted an investigation by the Louisiana State Police. The incident occurred close to the intersection of Seventh Street and Broadway. The RPSO, the APD in Alexandria, and the LSP all sent several units to the location.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating burglary on Construction Road

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened on October 11 on Construction Road around 6:50 a.m. RPSO said two people burglarized the home, causing damage to two doors and two windows. If you have any information on this crime, please...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling. KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Vernon man arrested after crashing vehicle on Fort Polk during pursuit

A Vernon Parish man was arrested by Fort Polk Military Police after crashing his vehicle on the installation in an attempt to flee from local law enforcement. Bobby Ray Stolzle faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer, in addition to numerous traffic violations, in relation to the chase that began Friday evening in Leesville.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Hope House breaks ground on phase one of Hope Community

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. On Monday, November 7, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Phase one of Hope Community breaks ground on the first four houses,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two inmates at Rapides Detention Center 1 in Alexandria have been accused of the first-degree rape of a fellow inmate. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on October 21 they received a Prison Rape Elimination Act complaint from a female inmate. After investigating the complaint, Eugenia Maurice Mitchell, 30, and Jamaria Xavier Randle, 22, were identified as suspects.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Suspects sought for 3 armed robberies in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Suspects are being sought for their alleged connection with a series of armed robberies in Alexandria over the course of three days. The Alexandria Police Department first received word of a robbery at a business on MacArthur Drive on Sunday, Nov. 6, around 4:30 a.m. An employee said three Black males with guns robbed the store of an undetermined amount of money. They were described as wearing hoodies, masks and gloves. They fled the scene in a white SUV that was parked on Ransbottom Drive.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

