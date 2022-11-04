ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

How to Know When School Is Canceled in Grand Junction

School cancellations and delays aren't all that common in Grand Junction, but they do happen and there are some easy ways to know if today is one of those days. Growing up in northeastern Colorado where snowstorms and winter blizzards were rather common, snow days were fun days. The weather would be too bad to get to school, but never too bad for us to get out and play in the huge snow drifts and towering mounds of snow created by the snow plows.
What Local Gifts Belong in a Holiday Package from Grand Junction?

The holidays are coming up fast and before you know it, you'll be up against shipping deadlines for getting your packages to their destination on time. It's time to get going. When it comes to sending out care packages for the holidays, what local gift ideas do you send to others outside the Grand Valley? Maybe a friend or family member no longer lives here. Is there something special you send them from here in Grand Junction?
This Is What They Built On Orchard Mesa In Grand Junction

For the last few months, you've probably encountered construction when eastbound on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. What are they building?. Ongoing construction has affected traffic right next to the new auto parts store on the southeast corner of 27 Road and Highway 50. This construction had nothing to do with the new business.
Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?

Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
Travel Back in Time at These Great Montrose Colorado Museums

If you’re a fan of the paranormal TV show "Ghost Adventures" – yeah, I love me some Zak - or just a longtime west slope resident, you probably know about the Museum of the Mountain West, or don’t. Zak and the boys investigated the museum back in 2018 and found some spooky evidence. It makes going to the Museum of the Mountain West even more fun knowing you could run into a spirit of a Wild West Gunslinger.
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

