Velma Adrian Rue
Velma Adrian Rue, 100, of Middleport, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. Born on June 10, 1922 in Crown City, Ohio was the daughter of the late Hobart and Ferne Dillon. Velma went to Gallia Academy High School and was a cheerleader. She was a bookkeeper for their business, Tom Rue Motors. Velma was a member of the Middleport Presbyterian Church, and was their bookkeeper for 30 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and a volunteer at Holzer Hospital for 26 years. Velma enjoyed dancing, traveling, golfing and spending time with her family and friends.
Meigs County Sheriff Wood Resigns
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood has announced his resignation. Sheriff Wood announced via a letter sent county officials, the press and finally released on social media cited his health and his family for the reasons he was stepping down as sheriff effective November 11, 2022 at 11 a.m.
Everything on the Ballot in Meigs County on Nov. 8, 2022
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County residents will be choosing seats for state and county government, state constitutional amendments and local levy renewals and replacements. Syracuse village residents will also be choosing to allow liquor sales at a business. Polls are open on November 8, 2022 from 6:30 a.m. to...
