Velma Adrian Rue, 100, of Middleport, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. Born on June 10, 1922 in Crown City, Ohio was the daughter of the late Hobart and Ferne Dillon. Velma went to Gallia Academy High School and was a cheerleader. She was a bookkeeper for their business, Tom Rue Motors. Velma was a member of the Middleport Presbyterian Church, and was their bookkeeper for 30 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and a volunteer at Holzer Hospital for 26 years. Velma enjoyed dancing, traveling, golfing and spending time with her family and friends.

MIDDLEPORT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO