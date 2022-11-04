Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Is This Growth Stock a Buy After Delivering Spectacular Results?
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology company experiencing solid top- and bottom-line growth. This growth stock reported third-quarter earnings that thrilled stock market investors. This video highlights whether this growth stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video...
futurumresearch.com
Juniper Q3 2022 Earnings: Solid Results and Doing Well During a Challenging Stretch for Most of Tech
Analyst Take: Juniper’s Q3 2022 results generated record revenue during the September quarter. Products sales grew 25% YoY and the company saw double-digit YoY growth across all customer verticals and all customer solutions. Juniper’s current demand, robust backlog and supply procurement steps point to continued revenue strength in Q4 2022, and sustained growth in 2023 and beyond. Juniper’s Q3 2022 financial highlights included:
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
Starbucks Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat As Solid US Sales Gains Offset China Weakness
Starbucks (SBUX) posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales offset a slump in China traffic as the world's biggest coffee chain continues its transition to the leadership of new CEO Laxman Narasimhan. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth...
NASDAQ
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Some of the best-paying dividend stocks aren't the super-popular companies getting all the attention from the mainstream media. They are the under-the-radar stocks that often get overlooked by investors despite paying big dividend yields with plenty of room to grow. Three stocks that aren't on the radar of many investors...
Zacks.com
Carvana (CVNA) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Decline
CVNA - Free Report) incurred a loss of $2.67 per share in third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.02. Lower-than-expected sales from used and wholesale vehicle units and lesser-than-anticipated other sales and revenues contributed to the downslide. The company recorded a loss of 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Don’t Hesitate to Buy This 1 Stock After Its Earnings Beat
Household name Coca-Cola (KO) delivered improved third-quarter results, defying macroeconomic headwinds. Given its well-rounded fundamentals and ability to perform steadily regardless of economic cycles, this stock might be a solid...
Zacks.com
Ball Corp (BALL) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decrease Y/Y
BALL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents. The bottom line declined 20% year over year due to an unfavorable currency impact, higher manufacturing and other costs. The company also noted that customer demand was lower than expected owing to higher retail prices, particularly in the United States.
T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) FCF Increases 32%
T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock rose 6.37% (As on October 28, 11:35:31 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted lower than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Total service revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $15.4 billion, which included Postpaid service revenue growth of 7% year-over-year driven by continued customer growth. Net income of $508 million decreased year-over-year primarily due to the impacts in the current quarter, net of tax, associated with merger-related costs of $972 million and loss related to the anticipated sale of the wireline business of $803 million. Core Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% year-over-year to $6.7 billion primarily due to Service revenue growth and increased synergy realization. Net cash provided by operating activities increased 26% year-over-year to $4.4 billion, which included cash payments for merger-related costs of $942 million. Free Cash Flow increased 32% year-over-year to $2.1 billion, which included cash payments for merger-related costs of $942 million.
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts pick these stocks to bet on during the market’s uncertainty
It was a wild week for stocks, and investors still have plenty of data to weigh as they gauge which companies can emerge from the downturn as winners. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage point last week. Investors considered the central bank's next steps on its policy-tightening campaign, while also assessing a strong October jobs report.
CNBC
DoorDash stock surges after sales beat expectations
DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales and total orders for the third quarter. The stock surged in extended trading Thursday. popped more than 14% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company posted better-than-expected sales and total orders in the third quarter. Here's how the company did:. Loss per share: 77...
ValueWalk
Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism Than Risk For AMD
Earnings are currently but in line with overall industry. AMD shows more promise in several factors over peers. Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) just reported their fiscal Q3 earnings on November 1, 2022, with mixed results, but a few key points give them an edge. For one, revenue is up 29% YOY, to $5.57 billion.
tipranks.com
BioNTech’s Q3 Results Disappoint
BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) reported revenues of €3.46 billion in the third quarter, a fall of 43.1% year-over-year. Diluted earnings came in at €6.98 for the German biotechnology company, again a decline of 43.5% year-over-year. Prof. Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech stated, “I would like to...
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Surpasses Earnings Expectations
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stock rose 0.80% (As on November 3, 11:42:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. The company achieves 96 percent of the company’s Medicare Advantage members currently enrolled in 4-star and above contracts, and 66 percent of members in 4.5 and 5-star contracts for 2023, an industry-leader among its publicly traded peers. Humana is well positioned for the 2023 Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period, with plans designed to meet customers’ affordability and healthcare needs, especially important given the current economic conditions and knowing many seniors are on fixed incomes. In fact, 72 percent of Humana plans have $0 primary care copays and 94 percent include dental benefits, with many having expanded coverage for essentials like groceries, rent and utilities. The company has also expanded the footprint of the $0 premium LPPO product now offered in over 2,400 counties, a 34% increase year-over-year to better serve members looking for low-cost options with network flexibility.
New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
Over the past month, the share value of Apple Inc. stock (NASDAQ: AAPL) has risen nearly 10%, currently at $150.06 per share. This value sits near the median of not only the most recent 12-month price target range ($122.00 to $200.00) but also the stock's overall 52-week range ($129.04 to $182.94). Moving forward, analysts evaluating Apple's 12-month price target have rated the stock a MODERATE BUY rating, offering a consensus price target of $180.00.
