Murray jokes on being bottom in days from entering top 10 to reaching World No.1: "I think that's called perserverence"

Frustrated Gauff laments poor WTA Finals display: "It’s probably the worst week of the year for me. I’ve never lost so much so fast"
Coco Gauff finished her WTA Finals by going 0-6 in combined singles and doubles matches leaving the teenager very frustrated. It was supposed to be this grand occasion where Coco Gauff would show she belongs among the best on the Tour in both singles and doubles but it was anything but. The American was expected to do well playing in front of native fans in her country but she really didn't.
"It’s a good thing there were no cameras in the hallways and locker rooms back then" - Wawrinka looks back on 'cry baby gate' with Federer highlighted by Rune issues
Stan Wawrinka made headlines last week when he had some words for Holger Rune after their match with microphones and cameras picking it up. The Swiss player told Rune to stop acting like a baby on the court which created headlines around the world. It's not the first time Wawrinka was in similar headlines as he had several tense exchanges with players on the court over the years.
Swiatek becomes only second player after Serena Williams to reach 11,000 points in WTA Rankings
Iga Swiatek has had an incredible 2022 year and this latest achievement just proves what kind of year she has had. We've had several different rankings systems over the years with the current one being adopted in 2009. The number of total points increased which allowed players to set some new records. Any time you have the words record and tennis in the same sentence, there is a high chance you'll also see Serena Williams in the same sentence.
Murray sets sights higher in 2023: "For most players, that's a really positive year, I don't view it that way"
Andy Murray had a solid year where he returned to the top 50 in the ATP rankings but he doesn't view it as a great year. Murray still believes in himself which is why his 2022 season did not leave him satisfied. The Brit is aiming for much higher goals next year as he hopes a year under his belt will finally give him a chance to return to the top next year.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
"I remember I won that match and the only one who was clapping was my coach" - Sakkari on feeling 'intimidated' defeating Serena Williams
Playing a native player at an event is a very tricky thing to do and Maria Sakkari knows all about it recalling a 2020 instance. The Greek player played an American on American soil at the WTA Finals and it's something that is quite intimidating to do. She handled it well this time around winning the match but that was not the case when she scored one of the biggest wins of her career.
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
"The legs were a bit heavy but I was just excited, I was feeling very pumped" - Garcia ran off adrenaline during Sakkari win to reach final at WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia smashed Maria Sakkari fairly easily to advance to the WTA Finals semi-final impressing herself in the process. Nobody expected Garcia to win this easily with many thinking she would not be able to win the match at all. Sakkari was well-rested and confident having won three matches in the round-robin system. It was not even competitive as the French player established herself as the aggressive player early on and just rolled from there.
Brazil World Cup squad player reactions: Neymar, Antony, Richarlison and others share emotional videos after being named to roster
The dreams of 26 Brazilian players came true on November 7 when Tite revealed his final squad for the 2022 World Cup. While a number of the players named have featured at previous tournaments, another appearance remains just as special. For those making their World Cup debut, meanwhile, the emotions...
Teams confirmed for World Tennis League including Swiatek, Bouchard, Zverev, Thiem, Djokovic, Kyrgios and Andreescu
The final lineup of the World Tennis League has been announced with players such as Kyrgios, Swiatek, Zverev and Thiem among those taking part. While the season is coming to a conclusion, the next one is not far away. As usual, it starts before the year concludes and for a very solid group of players, it will start in Dubai from December 19th till the 24th. The World Tennis League is a team event consisting of teams that have both ATP and WTA players fighting it out in round-robin groups.
"I was not myself and a long year and getting sick hit me hard" - Pegula gutted not give fans more in WTA Finals exit
Jessica Pegula went winless at the WTA Finals just like her compatriot Coco Gauff and it's left her visibly disappointed by it. Overall it's been a very positive year for Pegula because she established herself as the 3rd best player in the world with her consistent performances. Those consistent performances were missing from this year's WTA Finals as Pegula was unable to win one single match playing very poorly in all of them.
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch
Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
Connors full of praise for Auger-Aliassime: "He's one of those guys now with Alcaraz, Ruud and Sinner to start taking over"
Legendary player Jimmy Connors thinks that Auger-Aliassime is part of the next batch of players that will soon start to take over. The American player has a podcast with his son where they talk tennis among other things and in the most recent episode, the player with the most singles trophies ever reflected on the Canadian. He believes him an integral part of the next batch of players that will take over from the current best:
"I got pretty nervous, and kind of had a crisis of panic" - Nerves nearly got the better of Garcia in reaching WTA Finals semis
Caroline Garcia was able to overcome big nerves in her match against Kasatkina to secure a spot in the WTA Finals semi-finals. The French player was up a break in the opening set but then lost four games in a row to lose it. She then smashed Kasatkina in the second set 6-1 but found herself losing an early break in the final set. Facing a couple of break points, Garcia held firm and then outplayed the Russian in the tiebreak to take it.
Pegula withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals: "Really upset I couldn't represent the USA"
Jessica Pegula has pulled out of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals following a very poor performance at the WTA Finals. Pegula was supposed to fly to Scotland in order to represent the US in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow. She won't because she withdrew from the event after playing a lot of tennis in the past few days at the WTA Finals.
"Nadal and Djokovic, I think they have two seasons left" - Paris Masters tournament director on Next Gen stars taking over
The tournament director of the Paris Masters Pioline believes Djokovic and Nadal have two seasons left at the top of the game. Cedric Pioline got a pretty good look at many of the best young players competing at the Paris Masters this week. He also got to watch Holger Rune defeat Novak Djokovic in the final to give the Serbian only his second-ever defeat in the Paris Masters final.
Kasatkina gutted after crashing out of WTA Finals: "Of course now I hate everything"
Daria Kasatkina lost a very close match to Caroline Garcia failing to move to the WTA Finals semi-finals and it's left her devastated. Kasatkina had plenty of chances to win this match but she was unable to play her best when she needed to. Garcia was the player that risked more and she was ultimately rewarded for that in the final set tiebreak. Speaking after the match, Kasatkina was devastated:
Djokovic not happy with defeat but praises Rune: "On the other hand I'm happy for you because I like your personality"
Novak Djokovic wasn't particularly thrilled by losing the Paris Masters to Rune but he complimented the Dane regardless. Djokovic always tries to be graceful and he was much more than that after Holger Rune defeated him in the Paris Masters final. Djokovic was visibly disappointed by the loss and his anger at times during the match proved how much he wanted to win but he was very classy after the match saying:
