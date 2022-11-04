Read full article on original website
"The legs were a bit heavy but I was just excited, I was feeling very pumped" - Garcia ran off adrenaline during Sakkari win to reach final at WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia smashed Maria Sakkari fairly easily to advance to the WTA Finals semi-final impressing herself in the process. Nobody expected Garcia to win this easily with many thinking she would not be able to win the match at all. Sakkari was well-rested and confident having won three matches in the round-robin system. It was not even competitive as the French player established herself as the aggressive player early on and just rolled from there.
Teams confirmed for World Tennis League including Swiatek, Bouchard, Zverev, Thiem, Djokovic, Kyrgios and Andreescu
The final lineup of the World Tennis League has been announced with players such as Kyrgios, Swiatek, Zverev and Thiem among those taking part. While the season is coming to a conclusion, the next one is not far away. As usual, it starts before the year concludes and for a very solid group of players, it will start in Dubai from December 19th till the 24th. The World Tennis League is a team event consisting of teams that have both ATP and WTA players fighting it out in round-robin groups.
"I gave her a lot of easy matches this season" - Superb Sabalenka stuns Swiatek at WTA Finals
Aryna Sabalenka stunned Iga Swiatek in a fascinating match that saw the Belarusian playing the best tennis she played in a long time. She was superb outplaying Swiatek from the baseline and even found her serve in the final set to keep the Polish player away from any chances to pull back the break. It was not the first match they played this year and Sabalenka referenced that after the match:
2023 United Cup Entry List including Tsitsipas and Sakkari as top seeds, Nadal, Swiatek, Fritz, Pegula and Kyrgios
The entry list has been confirmed for the United Cup, the successor to the Hopman Cup which will take place between Thursday 29 December - Sunday 8 January 2023 in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. It will be led by Team Greece who have top 10 forerunners in both the ATP...
"Continue to realize that there is much room for improvement and use the time to improve" - Swiatek's coach Tomasz gives verdict after 2022 season ends at WTA Finals
Iga Swiatek has had a tremendous year in 2022 finishing it with a 64-9 record and two grand slam trophies own. Her season ended last night at the WTA Finals with the Polish player getting beaten by Sabalenka. It was not the end that she wanted and it wasn't the best match she played either with her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski giving his thoughts after the event. He called it a successful season:
"If Nadal’s team used their body to hide to make some drink in this manner, All tennis world would tear him apart" - Nadal fans call double standards in Djokovic 'magic potion' gate at Paris Master
Novak Djokovic created headlines at the Paris Masters with the return of his potion which was mixed on the stands with his team hiding it from cameras. The video of the team preparing the drink went viral on social media and created much outrage among Nadal fans. As journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed out, the whole situation looks suspicious and even more so with the behaviour of his fans.
Evert already looking forward to 2023 WTA season: “Just think if Kenin, Brady, Osaka, Andreescu and Kerber get back to their top form
Chris Evert is excited about the 2023 WTA season with so many great players gearing up for bounce-back years after this one. The 2022 season saw many great moments but it also saw many excellent players struggle with their tennis and all of them will be looking for a bounce-back season next year. Chris Evert, who pays close attention to tennis daily, is excited about the prospect of grand slam champions Osaka, Kenin, Andreescu, Kerber and others returning to their best.
"I remember I won that match and the only one who was clapping was my coach" - Sakkari on feeling 'intimidated' defeating Serena Williams
Playing a native player at an event is a very tricky thing to do and Maria Sakkari knows all about it recalling a 2020 instance. The Greek player played an American on American soil at the WTA Finals and it's something that is quite intimidating to do. She handled it well this time around winning the match but that was not the case when she scored one of the biggest wins of her career.
"It’s definitely a lot of giant happiness" - Garcia sums up emotions after sealing WTA Finals glory
Caroline Garcia finished off her WTA Finals campaign by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final to lift the trophy. The debutant proved better than everybody else playing very aggressive tennis and coming up with her best when she needed to. It was the perfect way to end a resurgence that nobody saw coming, but one that will see Garcia finish the year as number four in the world after being ranked number 74 in January.
Lorenzo Musetti gets beaten by Stricker who improves to 2-0 at Next Gen Finals in Milan
Native favourite Lorenzo Musetti stumbled in his second match against Dominic Stricker who improves to 2-0 at the event so far. Stricker easily bested Draper yesterday but today proved a much tougher task. The Swiss youngster has been the underdog in both matches so both victories were quite surprising. A combination of powerful serves with an impressive lefty forehand creates a lot of havoc on these fast courts in Milan.
"It’s the first season that Coco Gauff is not under the age of eligibility" - Davenport believes multiple factors including fatigue disrupted Gauff's WTA Finals debut
Former world number one Lindsay Davenport spoke about Coco Gauff and while her WTA Finals experience was so disappointing. Many expected great things from Coco Gauff in Forth Worth at the WTA Finals. It was the first WTA Finals she played in her career and Davenport thinks that played a part in why she lost all three of her singles and all three of her doubles matches:
Jack Draper beats Tseng to bounce back at Next Gen ATP Finals
Jack Draper lost his first match in Milan but he bounced back today beating Tseng in four sets 1-4 4-2 4-3(2) 4-2. It was a solid match from Draper who entered the match a bit nervous. He couldn't hit his serve at all and risked way too much spraying errors left and right. Tseng didn't play that well overall but he wasn't as shaky as Draper was winning it 4-1.
Pegula withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals: "Really upset I couldn't represent the USA"
Jessica Pegula has pulled out of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals following a very poor performance at the WTA Finals. Pegula was supposed to fly to Scotland in order to represent the US in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow. She won't because she withdrew from the event after playing a lot of tennis in the past few days at the WTA Finals.
Coco Gauff details strenuous trip from WTA Finals in Texas to Glasgow for Billie Jean King Cup - "23 hours later, we finally made it"
American tennis sensation Coco Gauff took to social media to inform fans about her arduous journey from Texas to Glasgow for the Billie Jean King Cup, where she will be representing Team USA. The 18-year old will join her compatriots Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, Caty McNally, and Taylor Townsend as...
Caroline Garcia puts on magnificent performance to defeat Aryna Sabalenka and capture WTA Finals title
The resurgent Caroline Garcia ended her 2022 season on a high note, defeating Aryna Sabalenka to claim her maiden WTA Finals trophy on Monday night. Garcia was splendid in her 7-6(4) 6-4 victory, displaying a mixture of both offensive and defensive tennis to capture her 11th career WTA title. After a slow start to the season, Garcia rediscovered her form this summer, winning the WTA1000 title in Cincinnati and becoming one of the most in-form players on tour.
Aryna Sabalenka stuns Iga Swiatek at WTA Finals to advance to the final
Aryna Sabalenka surprisingly defeated Iga Swiatek in three sets 6-2 2-6 6-1 to reach the WTA Finals final against Garcia. Sabalenka did not have a brilliant year overall but she did well enough to find herself at the WTA Finals and she'll have a chance to play for the trophy. In a stunning late-season turnaround, Sabalenka was able to rediscover some of her best tennis to defeat the undisputed world number one.
Badosa seals Spain's win by beating Wimbledon champ Rybakina in Glasgow
Paula Badosa made a return to the courts and she proved too much to handle for Elena Rybakina beating her in three sets. Earlier today Parrizas Diaz defeated Putintseva to give Spain the 1-0 lead and now Badosa sealed their win with a 6-2 3-6 6-4 win over Rybakina. Badosa entered this match with a 3-1 lead over Rybakina in their matches so far indicating a matchup problem for Rybakina.
Nadal and Swiatek among notable players so far signed up for United Cup
A new competition called the United Cup will debut in 2023 and it will feature Nadal and Swiatek as part of its impressive field. The competition is set to run from December 29 till January 8th with the final played in Sydney. It's a team competition consisting of mixed teams that will compete under the flags of their nations. It's basically a new iteration of the once-famous Hopman Cup and it will replace the ATP Cup from the previous year.
Zverev reaches five-year ranking low after injury issues
Alexander Zverev will have the lowest ranking in five years at the end of this year as he missed much of the season due to an injury. Alexander Zverev was playing one of his better seasons when he injured his ankle at Roland Garros. It was a terrible injury that damaged it quite a bit requiring surgery that would leave him out for several months. When he finally made his return to the courts in autumn, Zverev experienced pain and had to delay his return to December of this year.
"That says that you had a great season, so I'm excited" - Nadal looks forward to ending season with ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal explained upon arriving in Turin that being there meant he had a great season and he truly had a great one. The Spaniard opened it with a historic comeback win over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final. Then he followed it up with some more wins losing his first match of the year in the Indian Wells final. He had a strong clay season winning the Roland Garros and making the Wimbledon semi-final before pulling out with injury.
