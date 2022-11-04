ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville Police searching for 27-year-old man last seen near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man who recently moved to Louisville and hasn't been seen for nearly a week. The LMPD's Missing Person Unit says Matthew Cooley's friends and family haven't heard from him since Nov. 1. Cooley was last seen in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, which is near Breckenridge Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Missing Newburg teen found safely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing teen, Evan Fox, has been located. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the request for assistance to locate has been cancelled. Around 8:45p.m. Sunday Evan Fox was located safely by officers and has been reunited with loved ones. No other details are available at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police looking for missing Newburg teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood. Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Barren Co. man dies after Hart Co. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are conducting a homicide investigating after a man shot in Hart County died at a Louisville hospital. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. November 7 on Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. Troopers say Dennis Wayne Wells, 62, of Magnolia, was arguing with...
HART COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Gym remodeled in honor of fallen LMPD detective

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly four years after a detective with Louisville Metro Police Department was killed in the line of duty, her plans to remodel the gym at LMPD’s second division have come to fruition. Before her death, Detective Deidre Mengedoht was drawing up new plans for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Kids Rob Louisville Code Inspector

A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being knocked to the ground and robbed of her personal handgun last week by two kids. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be working in pairs. A video shows...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Fatal crash on I-264 leaves 1 dead, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The west ramp to I-65 and two right lanes of I-264 are blocked at this time. Police are investigating after a person died in a car crash around 4 a.m. Sunday. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a collision on I-264 W...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor-Berry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue, just east of 7th Street Road, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Man arrested after police find $24K, 6 pounds of marijuana at Ind. home

MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week. According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed robbery at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. While carrying […]
MADISON, IN

