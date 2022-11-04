Read full article on original website
Louisville Police searching for 27-year-old man last seen near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man who recently moved to Louisville and hasn't been seen for nearly a week. The LMPD's Missing Person Unit says Matthew Cooley's friends and family haven't heard from him since Nov. 1. Cooley was last seen in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, which is near Breckenridge Lane.
UPDATE: Missing Newburg teen found safely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing teen, Evan Fox, has been located. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the request for assistance to locate has been cancelled. Around 8:45p.m. Sunday Evan Fox was located safely by officers and has been reunited with loved ones. No other details are available at...
Clark County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 75-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday. Gregory Albers, 6-foot-1, 250 pounds was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate R507415. Albers has gray hair and blue eyes. Albers is missing from...
Police looking for missing Newburg teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood. Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of...
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
Barren Co. man dies after Hart Co. shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are conducting a homicide investigating after a man shot in Hart County died at a Louisville hospital. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. November 7 on Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. Troopers say Dennis Wayne Wells, 62, of Magnolia, was arguing with...
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is trying to find any family members of a deceased Hispanic male. Anyone with information on Pedro Cano Domingo, 42, can call the coroner’s office at (502) 574-6262 or (502) 574-0140. The coroner’s office is open Monday through Friday...
Gym remodeled in honor of fallen LMPD detective
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly four years after a detective with Louisville Metro Police Department was killed in the line of duty, her plans to remodel the gym at LMPD’s second division have come to fruition. Before her death, Detective Deidre Mengedoht was drawing up new plans for the...
LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a growing memorial outside the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Breckenridge Lane in the Hikes Point area for 33-year old Quinton Jones, the man who Louisville Metro police identified as being shot and killed at the location on Friday. LMPD said around 7:15 p.m. on...
Kids Rob Louisville Code Inspector
A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being knocked to the ground and robbed of her personal handgun last week by two kids. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be working in pairs. A video shows...
Fatal crash on I-264 leaves 1 dead, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The west ramp to I-65 and two right lanes of I-264 are blocked at this time. Police are investigating after a person died in a car crash around 4 a.m. Sunday. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a collision on I-264 W...
Coroner identifies 33-year-old Louisville man who died after a shooting at Hikes Point fast food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 33-year-old man who died after a shooting at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Hikes Point on Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Quinton Jones was shot multiple times at 2945 Breckenridge Lane and then died at University Hospital a few hours later.
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor-Berry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue, just east of 7th Street Road, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at...
17 juveniles, 13 adults arrested after drugs, guns found at Scott County party
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Scott County arrested 30 people on Sunday after a party where drugs, guns, and “disorderly conduct” were on display. Police were first called early Sunday due to someone calling in a vehicle that was blocking the road and obstructing traffic outside of a home on E. State Road 356 […]
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
Police: 1 person killed, 1 hospitalized in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A person has died in a car crash in Washington County, Kentucky. The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared via Facebook Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle had rolled over in a crash one mile west of exit 42 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Another...
New Albany man charged with felony child molestation in case four years ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing felony child molestation charges. In a news release Monday, Indiana State Police said troopers arrested Todd Nathan Lewis, 31, of New Albany, on Saturday. ISP said a detective began investigating Lewis in October after being contacted by the mother of...
Kentucky police locate missing woman in wooded area within minutes using new drone
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A missing person in Bullitt County was found within minutes thanks to a new police drone received just two days ago. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said it used its new drone to find a woman who was lost in a large wooded area of Shepherdsville, Kentucky on Friday.
Man arrested after police find $24K, 6 pounds of marijuana at Ind. home
MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week. According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed robbery at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. While carrying […]
