4 Uvalde Victims Were Reportedly Still Alive When Pulled From Classroom
This report raises questions about whether any victims could have been saved by a faster response.
A Texas doctor investigating if any of the 21 victims in Uvalde shooting could have lived if police didn't wait
Four Uvalde shooting victims left classrooms alive. Investigators are reviewing whether a faster response could have saved them.
Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans
Grieving Uvalde mom says school called her about her surviving child’s ripped jeans
'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre
The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
