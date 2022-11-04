Read full article on original website
KTLA
Orange County sheriff releases rendering of man found dead in 2013
Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have released updated forensic renderings of a man who was found dead nine years ago off the coast of Newport Beach. Detectives hope the newly released renderings will help finally identify the man and generate new leads in the investigation into his murder. The man’s body was found […]
UPDATE: Second Street reopened after authorities investigate suspicious device
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad rendered the device safe, police said, and the bridges leading into Naples Island reopened sometime around 6 p.m. The post UPDATE: Second Street reopened after authorities investigate suspicious device appeared first on Long Beach Post.
signalscv.com
Sheriff’s deputy crashes off embankment on way to work
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy crashed 50 feet off an embankment on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Monday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. The deputy, who was en route to work when the crash occurred, survived and was transported to the hospital...
Los Angeles City College placed on lockdown as authorities investigate fatal stabbing
Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing on the Los Angeles City College campus.As a result, all classes and offices were placed on lockdown as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies investigated. The stabbing is said to have occurred at around 2 p.m. at a parking garage on North Heliotrope Drive near the college. Sheriff's officials disclosed that the victim, only identified as a man, died at the scene. Deputies are searching for a suspect who is believed to be a Black man standing 5'7" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jacket with white shorts and blue shoes. Students on campus have been urged to shelter in place, while those off campus have been told to stay away. The campus lockdown was lifted at around 5:45 p.m. Anyone with information is urged to contact LASD at (323) 953-4005.
danapointtimes.com
Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Tujunga crash
TUJUNGA, Calif. – Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga. The victim was identified as Joshua Martin, 35, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office,...
Man hit, killed by SUV in Huntington Beach
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Huntington Beach early Monday morning. According to Huntington Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s dead at the scene after he was struck by a Jeep Compass SUV. The driver of the Jeep, a Fountain Valley man in his 50s, remained to cooperate with the investigation. "It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision," police said in a statement. "Based on the preliminary investigation, the Compass was traveling northbound on Beach Boulevard and struck the male pedestrian who was in the northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard at the time of the collision."As they continue to investigate, police ask anyone with information to call (714) 536-5670.
Long Beach roads closed due to suspicious device
A suspicious device has been rendered safe in Long Beach after its discovery shut down roads on Saturday afternoon. A bomb squad was dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. to investigate the suspicious device, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The device has been “rendered safe” and the area […]
Fiery wreck kills five on PCH near Point Mugu just outside Malibu
Five people were killed early Sunday morning in a fiery head on collision on Pacific Coast Highway just outside Malibu. Authorities say the collision occurred when one driver crossed the median center line into wrong way traffic. The accident occurred around 4:30 Sunday morning on a stretch of PCH that is not illuminated in the dark. One […] The post Fiery wreck kills five on PCH near Point Mugu just outside Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
signalscv.com
Man struck and killed after crashing on I-5
A 27-year-old Los Angeles man was killed on Interstate 5 early Monday morning after he crashed his car, exited the vehicle and was struck by a pickup truck, according to California Highway Patrol officials. First responders were called to the scene at 3:13 a.m. Monday and the initial call was...
2urbangirls.com
Fountain Valley man hit, killed by SUV in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld...
Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An apparent fight led to a shooting which left one person wounded and at least two transported to a hospital Sunday afternoon.… Read more "Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster"
2urbangirls.com
Man struck, killed by truck near Orange County freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that...
Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown
Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway
La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga.
foxla.com
Storm prompts evacuations for burn scar areas in LA, Orange counties
DUARTE, Calif. - A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the area of Duarte affected by the Fish Fire earlier this year, as severe weather is expected to cause debris flows over the next several days. Additionally, an evacuation warning has been issued for those in the Bond Fire...
Los Angeles City College lockdown lifted, classes canceled after fatal stabbing
Los Angeles City College was placed on lockdown for several hours and classes were canceled for the evening after a fatal stabbing on campus Monday.
newsantaana.com
An inmate at the O.C. Intake Release Center died due to a medical condition
Santa Ana, Ca. (Nov. 6, 2022) – On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died of complications related to a medical condition. The decedent is Roderick Dunning, 58. He was booked into jail on Feb. 21, 2022, from the Metropolitan State Hospital to have a competency hearing related to a robbery and assault on a peace officer charge.
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
